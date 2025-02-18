Rockstar Games has become, in recent years, arguably the biggest and baddest game developer of all time. Their games, save for a few definitive editions here and there, are almost guaranteed to be a massive, industry-changing hit, and rake in money like an excavator in a bank vault.

With the release of GTA 6 on the horizon, there’s no better time to take a look at the best Rockstar games that are basically all steps in the ladder to success for this behemoth of a developer to climb.

10 Manhunt 2

The Banned, the Brutal, and the Infamous

Manhunt 2 Stealth Systems Released October 29, 2007 Developer(s) Rockstar London Publisher(s) Rockstar Games

Few games have sparked as much controversy as Manhunt 2. A sequel that doubled down on its predecessor’s shock factor, it was so violent that Rockstar had to edit it just to avoid an outright ban in several countries. But beneath the media outrage was a game that pushed stealth horror to its limits. Players take control of Daniel Lamb, a psychiatric patient suffering from amnesia, as he unravels a government conspiracy tied to secret experiments.

The game’s execution mechanics were its most infamous feature, requiring players to use their surroundings to finish off enemies in disturbingly creative ways. The longer players held their attacks, the more gruesome the kills became. Manhunt 2 was a rare Rockstar title that leaned into psychological horror, making it one of Rockstar’s most polarizing games and ensuring its place among Rockstar’s most infamous titles.

9 Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Speeding Through Sunset

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Racing Systems Released October 20, 2008 Developer(s) Rockstar San Diego Publisher(s) Rockstar Games

Before Rockstar's best video games were dominated by open-world crime sagas, the studio had its foot firmly on the gas with Midnight Club: Los Angeles. The last entry in the Midnight Club series delivered a sprawling recreation of Los Angeles, blending fast-paced street racing with an open-world city that never slept. As one of the true competitors to the Need for Speed franchise, Midnight Club will be a series that will sorely be missed by fans of arcade racers.

Unlike many arcade racers of the time, Midnight Club: Los Angeles demanded precise handling and split-second decision-making, punishing mistakes with brutal crashes and aggressive AI. It was a love letter to illegal street racing, packed with hidden shortcuts and a dynamic day-night cycle that gave the city a life of its own. Though Rockstar has left the series in the rearview mirror, this game remains one of Rockstar’s most underrated classics.

8 L.A Noire

Truth, Lies, and Doubt

A crime thriller unlike anything else on Rockstar’s best games list, L.A. Noire stood out with its detective gameplay, requiring players to analyze facial expressions to determine if suspects were lying. As Cole Phelps, a World War II veteran turned LAPD detective, players worked through various departments, uncovering a web of corruption in post-war Los Angeles.

The game’s innovative MotionScan technology created eerily realistic (and sometimes straight out of the uncanny valley) character animations, making interrogations feel tense and unpredictable. It wasn't just about solving crimes, but also about unraveling Cole’s own past and dealing with the moral dilemmas of justice. Though its development was troubled, and its action elements were sometimes overshadowed by investigation mechanics, L.A. Noire remains a one-of-a-kind experience in Rockstar’s catalog of greatest games.

7 Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

A Tragedy Told in Bullet Time