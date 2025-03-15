Modern gaming is all about convenience, but sometimes, the best RPG s in the genre aren’t the newest, but the classics that shaped the genre. Thankfully, companies have taken notice, bundling beloved RPGs into must-have collections for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Switch. These compilations make it easier than ever to experience epic adventures without hunting down rare and often very expensive games. Many of these RPGs remain just as engaging today as they were when they first released, with deep storytelling, fun battle systems and unforgettable worlds that continue to inspire new RPGs. With improved visuals, cleaned-up controls and sometimes even new content, these collections preserve gaming history while making it more accessible to audiences than ever.

Gaming is filled with iconic RPGs that defined a generation, but keeping up with old hardware isn’t always cheap. These collections solve that problem, bringing enhanced versions of the classics while preserving the charm. Some include nifty quality-of-life improvements like faster battles or autosaving, while others remain faithful to their original form. They give longtime fans and newcomers the chance to experience some of the best RPGs ever made. If you’re looking to relive an old favorite or tackle a series you might have missed, these collections make it easy to dive into gaming’s greatest masterpieces.

6 Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection 1 & 2

Mega Man…Execute!

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Mega Man is best known for his side-scrolling adventures, but the Battle Network series proves he also shines in RPG form. This collection packs all six games across two volumes, bringing tactical grid-based battles, deck-building mechanics and a digital world to modern consoles. If you missed this series back in the GBA and DS days, now’s the best time to jack in with Lan and Mega Man.

The real-time combat and unique internet-based world make Battle Network original from traditional RPGs. Players customize their NetNavis, which are based off Mega Man characters, with different chips, engage in strategic battles and navigate an online world full of hidden digital secrets. Fans young and old will find this collection an addicting mix of strategy and nostalgia that’s hard to put down.

5 Collection of Mana

Secret of Great RPG Bundles

Collection of Mana Action RPG Systems Released August 27, 2019 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix

Square-Enix dug deep into the vault for this one, delivering a three-game bundle featuring Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana and Trials of Mana, which was never officially released in the United States. Longtime fans and first-time players alike will find the Collection of Mana to be a nostalgia trip worth taking. With its mix of action combat, multiplayer co-op and charming storytelling, this is the best way to experience the Mana series.

Each game in the collection holds a special place in RPG history. Secret of Mana remains a standout thanks to its colorful world and cooperative gameplay, while Trials of Mana (available now in both original and full 3D remake form) brings branching storylines and multiple protagonists. If you love action RPGs classics, this is an essential collection for your library.

4 Castlevania Dominus Collection

Dracula Never Dies, He Multiplies

Konami has once again revived its gothic masterpieces with the Castlevania Dominus Collection, bringing Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia to modern platforms. These beloved DS-era Metroidvania games deliver fun platforming, satisfying combat and some of the best sprites in the series. And yes, the touchscreen glyph system from Dawn of Sorrow is still here, but now with smoother button controls.