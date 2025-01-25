What is it about the RPG and shooter genres that players love so much? Perhaps it’s the choices, being able to customize your character in a fantasy adventure, or selecting a favorable weapon of your personal taste in a tactical FPS. Whatever the reason, what happens when you take these two different genres and fuse them together? You get gold.

As video games get bigger with every generation, more releases add role-playing elements. Whether first-person or third-person, some of the most legendary RPG shooters have shown the importance of balancing the five key mechanics every game requires: story, characters, choices, the leveling system, and most importantly, the weapons. So, it’s time to unload some loot and check out which RPG shooter stacks up the best.

10 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

We Built This Game on Rock & Roll

Action-Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 86% Released October 26, 2021 Developer(s) Eidos Montreal Publisher(s) Square Enix OpenCritic Rating Strong

Looking for a space escapade with a rocking soundtrack from the 70s and 80s? Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy not only takes the trophy for its killer score and grandiose adventure, but it also stands out as one of the best Marvel games around.

The galaxy is falling apart, a universe-ending threat is on the loose, and it’ll take a team of honorable heroes to save it. Unfortunately, the Avengers are busy, so the universe is stuck with Star-Lord and his team of misfits. When you’re not trying to talk your way out of trouble in a narrative-driven story with dozens of choices and outcomes, you’ll be blasting away bad guys with the Guardians while using their range of abilities. Even Star-Lord’s iconic Walkman is a mechanic, featuring over 30 songs that’ll motivate your team to fight harder and give you a fun tune for every battle.

9 Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Rise Above Your Limits

FPS Systems Released August 23, 2011 Developer(s) Eidos Montreal Publisher(s) Square Enix

From the classic Deus Ex series comes its prequel/reboot Deus Ex: Human Revolution. For a game released in 2011, the graphics have aged well. The world and UI perfectly capture an advanced but bleak future of corporate domination and transhumanism.

In a story of conspiracy and plotting organizations, Adam Jensen is thrown into the thick of it after a terrorist attack leaves him gravely wounded. Upgraded with a new range of cybernetics and augmentations, how Jensen fights and evolves is up to you. Smarter, faster, stronger, the combat and the story all depend on your decisions. While exploring the world and undertaking tasks, you can choose to go in guns blazing or take the stealthy route for lethal or nonlethal takedowns. If there’s any version you’re going to play, then the Director's Cut is highly recommended.

8 The Outer Worlds

“Taste The Freedom”

In an alternate future dominated by megacorporations, The Outer Worlds balances sci-fi storytelling with a comedic tone. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, you awaken after 70 years in cryosleep to discover the colonies you were meant to save have fallen into disarray due to greed and poor management. With bandits, exotic creatures, and corporate agents strangling the life out of the people, it’s up to you to fix it.

Or you can just do whatever you want. The Outer Worlds has a strong level of freedom. Ride across the stars in your very own spaceship, recruiting characters and accomplishing tasks. Every quest, every encounter, and every situation has numerous ways to resolve it. Utilizing the skill tree, you can build your character however you wish, from how smart you are, and how well you fight, to how good you are at lying. The choice is yours.

7 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The Zone Is Calling

First-Person Shooter Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 62% Released November 20, 2024 Developer(s) GSC Game World Publisher(s) GSC Game World OpenCritic Rating Fair

Though it leans more toward survival horror, the amount of weapon customizations, along with choices and the consequences they carry, makes S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl a must-play RPG shooter. It can be challenging for beginners, and it may have its bugs, but the level of polish, detail, and effort that went in elevates S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 above its known issues.

In order to power a mysterious artifact you found, you embark into the radioactive ruins of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the Zone. The map is massive, with so much to do and explore. You aren’t alone either. There are a number of settlements in need, bandits on the loose, and horrid mutants crawling everywhere. Yet the strangest hazards are the Anomalies, disturbances that break the laws of the universe with dangerous results. So, don’t go anywhere without your gear.

6 Borderlands 2

The Best Looter Shooter