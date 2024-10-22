There's no genre of game that does a better job of showing off hardware capabilities than the Sandbox genre. With the amount of freedom and size that these games normally tout, it's the perfect way to test how much a console (or handheld) can do when you push it to the edge.

Related 10 Great Steam Deck Games To Play While Travelling Games that are great for playing on-the-go, without draining your battery!

The Steam Deck has an impressive selection of sandbox games that work extremely well on its hardware, from third-person shooters to survival-crafters. If you're looking to mess around and roam in a new (or familiar) open world, you have plenty of great options to choose from.

10 Grand Theft Auto V

Still crazy after all these years...

5.0 /5 Open-World Action OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 92/100 Critics Recommend: 92% Released September 17, 2013 Developer(s) Rockstar North Publisher(s) Rockstar Games Steam Deck Compatibility yes OpenCritic Rating 92

If you're reading this list, it's more likely than not that you've already played the best-selling piece of media of all time: Grand Theft Auto V. But if it's been a while since you've played the campaign or you've somehow never played it, then this is your moment.

GTAV runs great on Steam Deck, despite its current unsupported status on the Steam Marketplace. That tag exists for one (disappointing) reason: GTA Online is not compatible with the Steam Deck. The single-player campaign still works perfectly fine!

9 Dysmantle

Destroy everything!

Survival OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 71% Released November 6, 2020 Developer 10tons Ltd. Publisher 10tons Ltd.

Dysmantle is a criminally-underrated zombie survival game where you can break any object that you see (if you're strong enough). The developers have taken this idea and pushed it past the edge, allowing you to construct buildings and farms while maintaining a satisfying combat system.

There's a huge open-world to explore, with lots of survival and RPG elements to keep you interested as well. If you're a completionist, you'll love mechanics like upgrading towers that permanently halt all zombie spawns and puzzle-filled dungeons with great loot inside. And that's not to mention that it's fully playable in two-person co-op.

8 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Geralt of Rivia, road trip dad of the century

People love The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for a good reason: this game is a massive and fantastic experience through the world of The Witcher franchise. Even if you're a first-timer, having not read the books, seen the show or even played the games, you'll still get great enjoyment out of exploring the open world.

Related 10 Best Multiplayer Games On The Steam Deck The Steam Deck is a super versatile portable PC, but what are the best games to play with friends on it?

There are tons of different things to keep you distracted from the main quests, whether it be the hundreds of side quests in the game, the deep hunting and crafting system or even the full-fledged deck-builder Gwent that exists within the game.

7 Grounded

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids: The Game

4.5 /5 Survival Horror RPG OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 83% Released September 27, 2022 Developer(s) Obsidian Entertainment Publisher(s) Xbox Game Studios OpenCritic Rating Strong

You (and up to three pals) have just been shrunken down to the size of an ant, and now you have to survive in your own massive backyard. It's the plot to the classic Rick Moranis movie, sure, but who didn't want to experience life as a shrunken kid when they watched it for the first time?

Grounded is a survival-crafting game on a massive (but microscopic) scale. You can explore, build, fight or find plenty of other ways to mess around with your friends in this family-friendly mix of The Forest and ARK.

6 Red Dead Redemption 2

or, How John Marston Got His Groove Back

4.5 /5 Action Adventure OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 96/100 Critics Recommend: 94% Released October 26, 2018 Developer(s) Rockstar Games Publisher(s) Rockstar Games OpenCritic Rating Mighty Steam Deck Compatibility yes

Even a full 6 years later, Red Dead Redemption 2 still stands out as the absolute pinnacle of video game quality. Incredibly, it also runs well on the Steam Deck (with some tweaks and settings changes). You may want to consider a console if it's your first time playing, just for the graphical impressiveness of it all, but if you're a fan of the game already, this is worth the replay.

The pick-up and play capability of the Steam Deck is perfect for Red Dead Redemption 2, making each short visit to the sandbox world of the early 1900s an opportunity to go find something completely different to experience.

5 Forager

From rocks and twigs to nuclear fusion

Adventure Open-World OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 74% Released April 18, 2019 Developer HopFrog Publisher(s) Humble Bundle OpenCritic Rating Strong

If you're a fan of games like Satisfactory or Minecraft, you definitely need to check out the indie game Forager. The game takes the survival-crafting genre and boils it down to its essence, creating a fast and highly-satisfying sandbox game where you choose when to expand and where to explore.

The game is perfect for Steam Deck, with fantastic controller support and a pick-up and play style that never gets old. Just make sure to watch out for those desert dungeons.

4 Subnautica

Under-the-sea survival

Survival Horror OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 92% Released January 23, 2018 Developer(s) Unknown Worlds Entertainment Publisher(s) Gearbox Publishing

The hit underwater survival game Subnautica is a great game to add to your portable PC gaming collection and it's even officially verified for the Steam Deck. Using high-tech tools and your own wits, Subnautica puts you in the shoes of a spaceship-crash survivor, stranded in the middle of an ocean planet.

Related 10 Best PlayStation Games Available on Steam The best games from the PS4 and PS5, available from the comfort of your PC!

There are deep depths to explore and great diving mechanics here, as well as hours of gameplay and dozens of upgrades to unlock. There's even a deep base-building feature that can turn life in the middle of the ocean into a getaway.

3 7 Days to Die

Survive the apocalypse

Survival Horror OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 37/100 Critics Recommend: 6% Released December 13, 2013 Developer(s) The Fun Pimps Publisher(s) Telltale Games

After a lengthy development process and early access period, 7 Days to Die has finally released as one of the best zombie survival games on the market. With a detailed and huge open-world to explore, this is worth checking out on the Steam Deck.

You'll need to crank the graphics settings down a good amount, and using the controller layout may be slightly inferior to the mouse and keyboard in this specific instance, but rest assured: 7 Days to Die is still a blast on Steam Deck (and you can play it with friends).

2 Terraria

You can dig straight down!

4.5 /5 Action Adventure Sandbox OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 79/100 Critics Recommend: 76% Released May 16, 2011 Developer(s) Re-Logic Publisher(s) 505 Games OpenCritic Rating Strong

A lot of people are quick to label Terraria as "2D Minecraft," and while Minecraft might be the closest game to compare it to, Terraria is an entirely different beast of its own. Laser guns, grappling hooks, double-jump boots and magic wands are just some of the insane items that you can collect and use in Terraria (and we haven't even started on the bosses yet).

It's a great survival-crafter to play with friends, and its intuitive controller support and low-demand graphics make it a perfect addition to your Steam Deck library.

1 Stardew Valley

The king of the cozy games

4.5 /5 RPG Simulation OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Released February 26, 2016 Developer(s) ConcernedApe Publisher(s) ConcernedApe OpenCritic Rating Mighty Steam Deck Compatibility Verified

The top sandbox game on this list (and maybe of all time) is Stardew Valley, the Steam Deck Verified farming life-sim that has taken the world by storm. It's incredibly wholesome, making even the most hardcore of gamers (and we would know) blush and smile while playing.

Building your farm, exploring the world, foraging, fishing, mining or even seeing a movie with friends are all on the list of possibilites for a day in Stardew Valley. Make sure to say hi to Linus for us. He's our favorite neighbor!