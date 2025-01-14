Were you ever curious about the origins of Pac-Man and those relentless ghosts? Or maybe you wanted to witness your epic D&D campaign brought to life? Amazon Prime’s animated series Secret Level answers those questions and more. It’s engaging enough for anyone to enjoy, but it’s undeniably a love letter to gamers everywhere.

Related 7 Best Video Game TV Show Adaptations Watching TV shows is the comfort activity of many people, and for gamers, these adaptations will hit right home.

The season reeled me in from the first episode, but admittedly, there were some I felt stuck the landing more than others. Since Secret Level received a season 2, it’s time to appreciate season 1 in its entirety by ranking each episode. It goes without saying, but this list is subjective.

Spoilers will follow for every episode of Secret Level season 1. Read at your own risk.

15 Playtime: Fulfillment

Episode 15

Fulfillment is visually appealing, but there’s not much to the episode's story. It stands out as it’s not about a single, specific game, just a giant homage to Sony.

We see the courier O embark on an imaginative journey, and it’s easy for any die-hard fan to put themselves into her shoes. The only problem is there’s little substance compared to the rest of the show.

14 Crossfire: Good Conflict

Episode 7

Good Conflict is about as intense as any Crossfire match. There’s an interesting moral dilemma among the mercenary companies, as no one’s really the bad guy here, which tends to happen in shooters like this.

Related 10 First-Person Shooters That Deserve Remakes Come get some. It's time to check out the best FPS games deserving of being remade.

However, even with the minimal plot, it simply feels like a never-ending cutscene. It’s not bad, but it's a unique case in which a shorter runtime could have helped it.

13 Mega Man: Start

Episode 10

Mega Man is one of my favorite game franchises from my childhood, so I was eagerly awaiting this episode. There’s some nice action here and cool robot fights, but it’s simply too short of a journey.

By the end of it, we see our character finally armor up, which is super cool, but then it’s over in a blink. Witnessing him in battle with full armor would have been the real treat.

12 PAC-MAN: Circle

Episode 6

Secret Level transformed the innocent and bright Pac-Man into a horror-filled nightmare . We're not kidding. But this stark difference pays off quite well for fans who are eager for a twist on a classic game.

The theme of “eat or be eaten” captures the almost endless routine of running around that maze. It takes some time to digest, no pun intended, but it’s nonetheless interesting. Plus, it’s awesome that they used Ms. Pac-Man instead of Mr.

11 Concord: Tale of the Implacable

Episode 13

Well, we all know how Concord turned out at this point. And since you can’t play it, you can still experience it with this episode. But it’s a bittersweet viewing because the episode really is fun.

We don’t follow the characters from the game. Instead, this new batch is far more colorful and full of personality. It’s a delightful sci-fi/heist tale that gives us a glimpse of what-if about a game that’s long gone .

10 Spelunky: Tally

Episode 12

Tally follows the story of a young Spelunker named Ana, and just like the platformer game, she starts her life and world anew each time she dies. The episode captures the repetitive vibe of a procedurally generated map.

Related 10 Best Platforming Games on PS5 From Astro Bot to Ratchet & Clank, here are the best platformers on PS5.

Ana just keeps on going each time too. It’s a nice message about living life in the moment and going with the flow, and it’s all captured in a charming, artistic style.

9 Honor of Kings: The Way of All Things

Episode 14

Honor of Kings is the one game that I’m most unfamiliar with from this Amazon Prime series, and the mind-twisting episode didn’t exactly help clarify things. But it was still entertaining as heck.

It looks like we’ve got an AI-controlled city and the ability to challenge it to gain control. Beyond that, the episode explores the idea of fate versus free will, a topic that’s always an interesting ride.

8 Armored Core: Asset Management

Episode 8

Keanu Reeves is involved, so the Armored Core episode is automatically a hit. But the story, realistic animation and design, also help. This rough pilot isn’t a character you’d typically root for, but the story makes it work.

The episode is mainly explosions, which is enjoyable enough, but things do take a harsh turn when the pilot discovers someone who is supposedly just like him. Yet he brutally murders him, ending what was mainly an action episode on a slightly darker note.

7 Unreal Tournament: Xan

Episode 4

A robot revolution isn’t unique, but Xan explores it well. This feels like a complete story, and it even warns of how someone or something can turn on you when treated with such disregard.

What I enjoyed the most was witnessing how the main robot steadily gained sentience and learned from the surrounding humans. This can easily be transformed into its own miniseries as we see the start of a much larger revolution.

6 The Outer Worlds: The Company We Keep

Episode 9

Amos is too sweet for his own good, which makes this tale so captivating. It’s more character-driven than anything, and we get to feel a whirlwind of emotions.

There’s humor, of course, as he dodges bad luck happening around him and freely goes along with losing pieces of himself all for love. But what’s heartbreaking is when you give yourself up and receive none of that love in return. A tragic tale, but our main character never loses his shine.

5 Sifu: It Takes a Life

Episode 2

Sifu ranks high as it feels like the one Secret Level episode that’s most connected to its video game. You fight. You make a mistake. You die. You return older and wiser.

The only thing it doesn’t have is the enjoyable frustration you get from playing. Like with Crossfire, it can feel like one long cutscene or trailer since it doesn’t offer anything new, but it’s wonderfully animated, choreographed, and kept at the perfect runtime.

4 Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle

Episode 1

The Queen’s Cradle captures everything you could love about the high-fantasy franchise. The episode presents us with an intense campaign. You’ve got the new recruit, a seemingly impossible mission, and a balanced team.

Related Best Classes In Baldur's Gate 3, Ranked Players can choose from 12 classes in the Larian Studios smash hit set in the D&D world of Faerun. Which Baldur's Gate 3 classes are the best?

But the bridge fight is what really sold this for me. As far as fantasy battles go, you can’t ask for better. Everyone played their role, and my only complaint is that we didn’t get more.

3 New World: The Once and Future King

Episode 3

Dark humor is one of my favorite approaches, and The Once and Future King achieves all that and more. The arrogant and ignorant king is bested time and time again, and it just gets funnier.

Arnold Schwarzenegger brings this character to life and sells the story. It even comes with an unexpectedly heartfelt ending as our idiot turns into a more lovable idiot.

2 Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear

Episode 5

The Warhammer episode of Secret Level does what the game does best: provide us with a violent and loud spectacle. There isn’t much dialogue among the Space Marines, and rightfully so. They’re brutally efficient, and it works.

Although it follows the story of a game character, the main draw here is how beautifully bloody the action is. It’s badass and gets your heart pumping, making you eager to stand tall against the endless hordes.

1 Exodus: Odyssey

Episode 11

Exodus : Odyssey is a heartfelt tale done right, and easily one of my all-time favorite episodes. We’ve got space travel to multiple worlds, different timelines, and unrelenting parental love. It takes what makes stories like Interstellar so great and expands on it.

What’s most impressive is that it’s based on a game coming out later in 2025. It’s an excellent way to promote it though, as I’m personally more invested in checking it out than ever before.