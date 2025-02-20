When discussing the best publishers in gaming, the name Sega will come to any gamer's mind. This company has been at the forefront of innovating and experimenting with nearly every genre in existence over the past thirty years. It's rare to find a list of the best games ever without at least one Sega game being included.

That raises a question though, which Sega video game franchise is the best? While that question is next to impossible to answer due to the sheer amount of high-quality games that Sega releases, if one examines their games based on fan base reactions, how they innovated their respective genres, and their impact on gaming as a whole then one can craft the following list of the best Sega franchises.

10 Nights into Dreams

A Saturn Classic

Topping off this list is the game that every Sega Saturn player fondly remembers: Nights into Dreams. 3D gaming had only taken its first steps into existence during the mid-90s and while many companies were simply trying to experiment with what was possible, Sega was already putting out grand experiences like this title. While Nights would go all but dormant for decades at a time, only getting a sequel during the Wii era, the initial impact of this game cannot be understated.

Everything about the Nights franchise oozes charm. From the extremely clever Christmas Demo Disc to the strange Nightopian Garden mode in Journey of Dreams. It's nearly impossible to think of any game similar to Nights and that's what makes it, and much of Sega’s catalog so special. This company's ability to make genre-defying games like no other is the very reason a list like this exists.

9 Jet Set Radio

Rebellious Gaming

Next up on the list is a series of games that can only be described as radical: Jet Set Radio! These roller skating beauties feature thrilling gameplay loops where the player must grind across rails, tag graffiti wherever they can, and avoid law enforcement that'll hunt you down. Many games in Sega's catalog, even during the Dreamcast era, were defined by their arcade-y gameplay loops that have stood the test of time. It's hard not to have a good time with games like this, even if they don't offer a particularly deep experience.

Like many Sega franchises, there are actually very few games in the Jet Set Radio series, with there only being two games. Fans of the series have finally been given some hope though as at the 2023 Game Awards Sega announced that a new Jet Set Radio game was currently in development! While there were very few games like Jet Set Radio for decades, nowadays several titles that take heavy influence from it like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk have become beloved by gamers worldwide. Any franchise that can influence others to create great art like that deserves to be put on the list.

8 Shenmue

A Story Continues

Not every game series developed by Sega has an arcade-y gameplay loop. Some games focus on giving players an immersive experience that they'll be thinking about for decades. The Shenmue franchise was one of the first to ever try to do this, as the player follows Ryo's journey of vengeance, going through a day-to-day cycle of walking around and talking to citizens to learn what to do next.

The Shenmue games, once some of the most expensive games ever produced, are filled to the brim with tiny details to observe for players who are willing to stop and smell the roses. While Shenmue's slow pacing and lack of a traditional gameplay loop means it isn't for everyone, if you are the type of gamer who loves to get immersed in a world and take their time, then Shenmue is all but guaranteed to be one of your favorite games ever.

7 Space Channel 5

Feel the Rhythm

Rhythm games are some of the most overlooked titles in gaming history. Aside from a few that make their way to mainstream status like Guitar Hero, very few gamers discuss the dozens of games that are released in this genre every year. Sega has thrown its hat into this ring quite a few times as well, with the most famous example, of course, being their Space Channel 5 games.

These games are very unique amongst others in the genre as there isn't a clear UI on the screen telling players what button to press, rather they simply rely on players to listen to Ulala's voice clips and the beat of the music to know when to fire.

Space Channel 5 may have gotten no games for nearly two decades, but Sega has successfully kept the memory of the series alive by including Ulala in many crossover titles like Sega All Stars and Project X Zone. Even gamers who have never played the original games will at least know of them due to this cute space reporter being ever present in gaming culture. While the chances of another Space Channel 5 game are slim, maybe there is at least some hope that Sega’s current rhythm game queen Hatsune Miku will meet Ulala.

6 Puyo Puyo

Popping to Perfection

Puzzle games are one of the most important genres in gaming. Many people's first games are simple experiences like Tetris or Sega's Puyo Puyo games. These simple puzzle games about matching four different colored blobs together and chaining combos to clear the whole board and send trash to their opponent's side of the screen have an addicting quality to them which makes them great to pick up and play.

The history of the Puyo Puyo franchise is very interesting as, even though it's now a household puzzle game, the series actually started off as a spin-off to the RPG series Madou Monogatari. Who could have expected that this little spin-off would one day grow large enough to have over ten games and several spin-offs of its own? If you're a fan of puzzle games and fun character designs, then give the Puyo Puyo games a chance.

5 Sonic the Hedgehog

Rolling Around at the Speed of Sound

Next up on the list is Sega’s mascot franchise: Sonic the Hedgehog. For over 30 years, this blue blur has won over the hearts of children with his tremendous speed, cocky attitude, and fun games. While other mascot platformer franchises of the '90s either vanished completely or massively changed their gameplay formulas, Sonic has remained a consistent comfort for any game that enjoys speeding through linear levels.

While one would expect the Sonic franchise to skyrocket to the top of this list, it must be acknowledged how split the Sonic fandom has become. Some fans insist on the franchise's 2D style being superior, while others prefer the modern 3D games. While Sega has attempted to appease both halves of the fandom by producing both types of games, this undeniable fracture has given the franchise a confusing reputation online. With a series as divided as this, it's only appropriate that it places at the halfway point on this list.

4 Super Monkey Ball

Rolls Faster than a Hedgehog

Everyone loves monkeys, it's a simple fact of life. To reflect this, the gaming industry used to have plenty of different monkey-centric franchises, like Ape Escape and Rampage. However, as time moved on, the gaming industry has sadly backed away from gamers’ favorite primates. Thankfully, Sega has their backs as their Super Monkey Ball franchise is still going strong, releasing multiple new titles on modern consoles for people to play.

These simple puzzle games about guiding a monkey in a ball to the end of a stage (collecting bananas along the way, of course) can provide hours upon hours of fun. While the games can be slightly confusing at first, as the player needs to get used to knowing they control the stage and not the ball itself, once you have gotten this trick down you'll find yourself getting addicted to these games. They're far from the most complex games in Sega's catalog, but sometimes all you need is a fun game to sit down and play for a few minutes.

3 Valkyria Chronicles

The Modern SRPG

While Shining Force was Sega's first major SRPG franchise, their most well-known series in that genre is undeniably Valkyria Chronicles. Making use of the ARMS system previously seen in Sakura Wars and later seen in Codename Steam, these games featured a very unique system where the player must balance how far they move a unit as their attacks, healing, and movement all take from the same meter.

Combine that resource management with the horrors of war where enemies will constantly fire at you while you're moving, and you've got a recipe for one of the most fun and hectic SRPG series around!

Valkyria Chronicles has had one of the slower release schedules of Sega's current franchises, releasing only four games within the past fifteen years. While Valkyria Chronicles is considered a modern classic and Valkyria 4 is thought of as a great entry, very little love is given to the two PSP titles in the franchise. Perhaps one day Sega will remaster these two games, and they'll get the love they deserve.

2 Like a Dragon

Yakuza-styled Action

Placing second on this list is RGG Studios’ Like a Dragon franchise (formally known as ‘Yakuza’ in the West). This open-world action franchise has wowed gamers for two decades now with its excellent combat, finely crafted cities, and some of the most fun minigames ever implemented in gaming. With over fifteen titles to play, fans of this franchise will be able to put dozens of hours into either the story or the true game: Mahjong.

The Like a Dragon franchise is a rare example of a series that was able to switch genres and still keep its fanbase. When the seventh game in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, was released, the mainline games began to have turn-based combat with a job system inspired by the Dragon Quest franchise. Despite some initial skepticism, this change has been well-received by fans. This is probably helped by spin-off titles like the Gaiden and Judgment games keeping the original battle style, allowing the franchise to please all types of gamers!

1 Sakura Wars

Bloom into Greatness

Topping off this list is a Sega franchise which was massively influential in the development of the Visual Novel, Strategy RPG, and Dating Sim genres yet has almost never reached Western shores: the Sakura Wars franchise. This series and its famous timed choice system, LIPS, can be found in the DNA of many modern games. However, Sakura Wars wasn't just notable for its influence in the industry, as every game in this series was absolutely incredible to play too.

Bonding with the members of the Flower Division, seeing their unique scenes, and witnessing how their mood affects their skills during combat is a beautiful gameplay loop that very few developers have been able to replicate. Sadly, most of this franchise has been kept Japanese exclusive for years, with only the fifth and sixth games making it overseas. However, if you are a fan of Sega at all, then you should absolutely play through the Sakura Wars games which are available to you.