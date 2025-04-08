Sega’s transition from hardware to software after the Dreamcast’s demise was a turning point, but the publisher still delivered some of its best work on Sony’s PlayStation 2. From arcade-perfect ports to brand-new IPs, Sega’s PS2 catalog showcased the company’s ability to adapt while keeping its unique style intact.

Their catalog included the high-speed thrills of OutRun 2006, the hard-hitting combat of Yakuza 2 and even the razor-sharp platforming of Shinobi; titles that proved Sega could still produce some of the best experiences in gaming. Even today, these titles hold up as some of the PS2’s finest.

7 OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast

The Last Great Ride of a Classic Racer