Key Takeaways A busy lifestyle sometimes necessitates condensed play sessions when it comes to video games.

The selections featured here focus on short-yet-fulfilling gameplay experiences.

Every game on this list can be completed in five hours or less.

As someone who navigates the world as an adult gamer with all the disgusting adult responsibilities that come with that status, I find that there are few extended periods that I can carve out to play games at length. That... probably makes a hefty contribution as to why I love indie games so much. I really appreciate the ability to sit down and play a game from start to finish without having to block out my calendar to do it.

I imagine I'm not alone in this plight because adult life is relentless. So, in a bid to help all you reluctant grown-ups continue having profound and memorable gaming experiences, let's go over some of the best options when it comes to great games that you can beat in a single afternoon.

Listen, I'm not going to get into a war of semantics over what constitutes an afternoon, but we need to draw a line somewhere. So, I will only be including games that can be completed in 5 hours or less, as verified by the general consensus on HowLongToBeat.

20 Lil Gator Game

Metacritic Score 84% How Long to Beat 3 hours

If you're a fan of Zelda games like BOTW and TOTK, but you don't have the time to dive into Hyrule, then Lil Gator Game is the next best thing. This game is a callback to the Mascot Platformers of yesteryear and focuses on offering child-like whimsy and imagination-fuelled fun in abundance.

It's a brilliant and pocket-sized open world that will make you feel like a kid again. I don't know about you, but that's all I can ask of a video game.

19 Mail Time

Metacritic Score 74% How Long to Beat 2 hours

Let's double down on Mascot Platformers immediately with Mail Time, a game that is essentially one big fetch quest where you deliver mail and prove that you are the most efficient and cutest mail lady in existence.

The platforming and cute visuals are great, but the silly, irreverent writing is the star of the show here. Honestly, I would die for Soks; he's a treasure. So, for a quickfire cuteness overload, Mail Time is just the ticket.

18 Jusant

Metacritic Score 85% How Long to Beat 4.5 hours

Games like Grow Home, Getting Over It and Only Up have all tried to offer a novel game about climbing. However, I would argue that no game has offered a more authentic and captivating climbing experience than Jusant.

It's a wonderful take on the platforming genre that really forces you to think about your routes and footholds. Plus, it has a wonderful silent narrative, too. It's a real all-rounder and well worth spending an afternoon with.

17 COCOON

Metacritic Score 88% How Long to Beat 5 Hours

Considering COCOON was heralded last year as one of the best modern puzzle games of all time, it may be a little surprising that this game can be blitzed through in an afternoon. But believe me when I say that COCOON goes for an 'all killer, no filler' approach.

This puzzle game is a presentational marvel, and offers inception-like puzzles through the many colored orbs you'll find that will really speak to any Portal fans out there. The story is about as abstract as it gets, so don't expect too much in that department. But don't worry, the amazing puzzles more than make up for that.

16 Yoku's Island Express

Metacritic Score 83% How Long to Beat 5 Hours

As someone who has played quite a few Metroidvanias in my time, you tend to know what to expect from the genre. Usually, it's a combination of 2D hack-and-slash combat, tough bosses, and incremental upgrades. Well, if you're tired of the same old story, then might I suggest Yoku's Island Express.

This short-but-sweet Metroidvania offers pinball-based gameplay, allowing you to explore Mokumana Island and earn your stripes as the new island postman. It's cute as a button, offers a sweet story, and will make you wonder why no one else thought of using pinball in their games before this one.

15 GRIS

Metacritic Score 83% How Long to Beat 3.5 Hours

As anyone who has lost a loved one will know, grief is a confusing, painful, and transformational process. Navigating it can be a tumultuous time, but even with the heavy subject matter front and center, GRIS explores the five stages of grief in a truly unique and beautiful way.

This artsy platform puzzler is a deeply affecting and emotional journey that will stay with you long after the credits roll, and when you finish this one, you can join the rest of us who are excited about this developer's next title, Neva.

14 Venba

Metacritic Score 79% How Long to Beat 1 hour

Not that it's a competition, but if it was, Venba would win the award for the shortest game on this entire list. Yet, despite this rapid pace, Venba is probably one of the most deeply affecting, sweet, and touching stories you'll encounter within gaming.

This game tells the story of an immigrant family struggling to maintain their traditions and customs while raising their child in Canada. And, in a bid to keep that link to home, your player character Venba aims to do this via cooking. It's not quite as hectic as Cooking Mama, but it's such a beautiful, personal story that we doubt you'll mind.

13 A Short Hike

Metacritic Score 88% How Long to Beat 2 Hours

While not everyone was a fan of the Dreamcast era, I certainly was, and A Short Hike is a game that will immediately transport players back to that era of gaming — when polygons were nice and chunky. In principle, this game couldn't be simpler. You, a little bird called Claire, need to head up to Hawk Peak to get cell phone reception.

But to get up there, you'll need to collect feathers and coins, help the Islanders, and become a climbing aficionado. It sounds pretty intense, but it's actually as short and chill as the title would suggest. It's one of those little gems I constantly ask my buddies to play, and now I'm going to pester you. Play A Short Hike!

12 Viewfinder

Metacritic Score 84% How Long to Beat 4 hours

I've always loved games that allow you to use photography and POV to solve puzzles and affect the world around you. I guess Pokémon Snap has a lot to answer for in that regard. But, of all these games, it would be hard to argue against Viewfinder being the most unique and audacious of them all.

This game sees you use your Polaroid camera to take snapshots and then use them to create paths, alter reality, and bend the world around you to your will, all leading to a wonderful time attack crescendo. It's one of the finest uses of fractal design in gaming I have ever seen, and it's well worth playing for any puzzle fan.

11 TOEM

Metacritic Score 79% How Long to Beat 3 Hours

Speaking of games tailor-made for shutterbugs, we have another one in the form of TOEM, a quirky little monochrome puzzle game that sees you work through a series of levels and complete photography-based tasks in a bid to earn enough bus fare to make your way to the mountains and see TOEM, the natural phenomenon of this world.

It's a little bit like Paper Mario in the sense that everything changes when looking through your lens, and that change of perspective leads to some truly clever and satisfying puzzle solutions. Much like another one of my favorite games, 'In Stars and Time', I have heard some people have been put off by the monochrome art style. But if you can get past that, you'll be in for a treat.

10 What Remains of Edith Finch

Metacritic Score 88% How Long to Beat 2 hours

I recently went on a bit of a rant, calling out What Remains of Edith Finch as 'not as good as I remember.' But even if it didn't quite live up to my memory, this walking simulator is still one of the finest games in the genre. This tells the tale of the Finch curse through a series of family tales, which are explored through varied and experimental gameplay snippets.

It feels a little like a selection of cool vertical slices patched together, and I mean that in the best way possible. It's packed with unforgettable moments, so be sure to play this one soon. Oh, and prepare yourself for the cannery scene. It's powerful stuff.

9 When The Past Was Around

Metacritic Score 79% How Long to Beat 2 Hours

I'm a huge supporter of the point-and-click genre, as no matter how many technological advancements we make in the gaming industry, this genre will survive because it's still able to facilitate awesome games. When The Past Was Around is a prime example of this, offering a point-and-click puzzle game with a standout art style and a touching story dealing with loss and letting go.

Not to mention some of the most clever musical accompaniment I've ever seen in gaming, despite the fact that it's one simple riff played in a multitude of different ways. It's a game I played mainly to pad my achievements, but it crept up on me to provide one of my most treasured gaming experiences ever, and I hope it can do the same for you.

8 OMNO

Metacritic Score 76% How Long to Beat 3.5 Hours

Here's one for those who just want to chill out with a game on a lazy afternoon. OMNO is an atmospheric and relaxing open-level puzzle game where you'll need to solve cathartic platforming puzzles that will keep your brain ticking without ever taxing you too much.

The various biomes with unique flora and fauna are stunning, and the different power-ups you'll gain add movement mechanics that are deeply satisfying. Believe me, when you get your little Hoverboard, you'll know what I mean. It has a similar feel to games like Journey and Abzu, so if that sells you on this one, then hop into this one real soon!

7 Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Metacritic Score 74% How Long to Beat 2 Hours

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is, at its core, a very simplistic recreation of a top-down Zelda adventure game. You have basic hack-and-slash combat, fun little side quests, and unique areas to explore to beat various bosses. Gameplay-wise, it doesn't set the world alight, but what makes this game so appealing is the stupid yet stellar writing that genuinely offers laugh-a-minute comedy. That's not something you can say about many games on the market.

The blend of simple, intuitive gameplay and silly, irreverent comedy mesh beautifully. So, if you want to stick it to the taxman and live like an outlaw, then become Turnip Boy in this indie gem!

6 INSIDE

Metacritic Score 93% How Long to Beat 3.5 Hours

If you liked COCOON, then you might just get a kick out of what is my favorite thing that PLAYDEAD has ever made — INSIDE. This creepy dystopian 2D platformer is essentially their first smash hit, LIMBO, but turned up to eleven.

The setting is eerie, the subtle storytelling is compelling, the puzzles and platforming sections are masterfully crafted. Plus, it's jam-packed with moments that will have your heart racing, like the Simon Says scene, or that terrifying thing lurking in the water. It's one of the finest 2D platformers ever made, and for that reason, it's a perfect candidate for your next gaming session.

5 Unpacking

Metacritic Score 83% How Long to Beat 3.5 Hours

I've said it once, and I'll say it again. Unpacking is one of the best love stories in gaming! Unpacking may earn a lot of plaudits for being a cathartic and relaxing game about unpacking items and placing them around the home in their appropriate place — essentially doing what games like Powerwash Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2 do by making the mundane feel fun.

However, it's much more than that. This game is a beautiful love story told through the items we keep from house to house, and how these items fit seamlessly with the person that fits us seamlessly. Unpacking is a love story told through everyday items, and it's a powerful one worth playing at least once.

4 Minit

Metacritic Score 81% How Long to Beat 1.5 Hours

Here's one I included on my list of the best indie Timeloop games of all time. Minit is a game that models itself after retro Zelda games of old, where you must explore the world, fight pixellated little creatures, solve puzzles, help NPCs, and make your way to the end where you just might be able to break the time loop for good. But there's just one catch.

You only have one minute per run before you die and have to start again. So, each run serves as an opportunity to learn, effect change, plan your route, and minimize anything you can to get from A to B in as little time as possible. It's one of the shorter ones on this list, but one that's guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

3 Carrion

Metacritic Score 75% How Long to Beat 4.5 Hours

In Metroidvania games, generally speaking, you tend to be playing as a lone hero battling against the tide to save the world. But what if you assumed the role of an all-powerful force of evil hellbent on killing everything and anything in sight to get more powerful? Well, that is pretty much what you'll be signing up for in Carrion.

You'll begin as a tiny but powerful abomination, and over time, you'll gain powers to help you escape the facility built to contain you. Then you'll be free to wreak havoc on the city above ground. It's a game that flips the script to great effect, and it won't overstay its welcome either, making it one of the shortest Metroidvanias around.

2 Donut County

Metacritic Score 75% How Long to Beat 2 Hours

Our penultimate entry is a game forged at a game jam. Participants based their game around a random tweet from the Twitter Account What Would Molydeux, which, if you haven't guessed by now, is a parody of what goes on in Peter Molyneux's head. This led to a number of silly little games and was also the genesis of Donut County, the first game by eventual Neon White creator Ben Esposito.

This game simply has you solve puzzles in a style akin to Hole.Io, where you use a giant hole in the ground to eat every item on screen. It's equal parts clever and stupid, and I promise that is meant as a compliment. It's over before you know it, but for a good time and not a long time, this is a great little game.

1 Journey

Metacritic Score 92% How Long to Beat 2 Hours

Then we round things off with what is, at least in my eyes, a candidate for the best indie game of all time. Journey is a game about life, death, and the afterlife, presented in the simplest form possible. All you need to do is walk toward that mountain in the distance and try to get to the summit.

This Journey will be punctuated by satisfying but not overly taxing puzzles, amazing set-pieces backed up by Austin Wintory's award-winning score, and if you're lucky, you'll get to see Journey's passive multiplayer in action as a random stranger joins you on your Journey. It's a beautiful, introspective, and therapeutic experience that motivated me to get a little tattoo of the Traveler you play as in this game. So, if that isn't an endorsement of this game, then I don't know what is!