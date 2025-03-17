With the sin on cinema that has been the trailer for Shrek 5, fans are in dire need of some good news. This news might not land on those fans who already know about them (which are probably not a lot), but Shrek has had a handful of good video games that are perfect to hop into right about now.

While there are outright bizarre titles, many of these games try to faithfully recreate the films and capture the good ‘ol Shrek charm, a task that proved too difficult for DreamWorks Animation in 2025.

Honorable Mention: Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots Action Platform(s) Xbox 360 Nintendo DS, Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 3 Released October 25, 2011 Developer(s) Blitz Games Publisher(s) THQ

Despite being a spin-off, Puss in Boots is a game set in the Shrekverse and is worth considering. It was a motion-controlled adventure based on the 2011 film, with players using Kinect or PlayStation Move to control the sword-wielding feline. Unlike most shovelware motion games, this one actually put effort into its mechanics.

Players could parry, dodge and perform stylish swordplay, capturing the charm of Puss in Boots perfectly. The animation and humor matched the film’s personality, making it one of the few Shrek-related games that didn’t feel like a cash grab. It may not have had the depth of a traditional action game, but it was a love letter to one of the franchise’s most-beloved characters.

6 Shrek: Smash n' Crash Racing

The Swamp’s Answer to Mario Kart, for Better or Worse

There was a time when every franchise needed a kart racer and Shrek was no exception. Shrek Smash n’ Crash Racing throws the franchise’s fairy tale characters onto bizarre vehicles, like Shrek riding a rat and Donkey speeding around on a dragon. It pulls from multiple films, featuring locations like Far Far Away and the Dragon’s Keep as race tracks.

While it doesn’t reach the polish of Mario Kart, it still delivers chaotic races with weapons and shortcuts that fit the Shrek universe. Its humor comes through in its wacky vehicle choices and over-the-top power-ups. The controls aren’t the best, and the AI can be frustrating, but as a novelty racer, it’s one of the better licensed games of its kind.

5 Shrek the Third

A Movie Tie-in Game that’s as Forgettable as the Movie

Much like the film it’s based on, Shrek the Third had the impossible task of following its massively-successful predecessors. It attempts to recreate the movie’s plot, as Shrek embarks on a quest to find Arthur to take over the throne, while also battling Prince Charming’s goons.

The combat-heavy approach gives each playable character unique attacks, with Shrek, Donkey, Puss in Boots and even Sleeping Beauty getting their own movesets.

The gameplay quickly becomes repetitive, however, with basic enemy encounters and platforming sections that fail to evolve. It’s not terrible by licensed game standards, but it lacks the charm and creativity that made previous Shrek games enjoyable.

4 Shrek Forever After: The Game

A Final Chapter Worth Playing, Unlike the Movie