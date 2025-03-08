Split Fiction is at its best when it defies the players' expectations, and nothing is more unexpected than the insane change-ups featured in the game's numerous side stories.

Whether it be racing against your co-op partner, taking on a killer robot game show host, or saving the world from the explosive finale of a collapsing star, every side story is worth your time playing through (even if some of them are definitely better than others).

8 Train Heist

Do a barrel roll!

Mio has created an uncharacteristically bright and colorful story here, even if it's still full of explosions and near-death experiences. Flying around on the mission's signature wings, as well as the brief water ski sections, is super fun and a breath of fresh air.

The Train Heist mission is the first Side Mission in the Hopes of Spring level, and tasks the players with robbing a high-speed bullet train using crazy gadgets.

7 Space Escape

No one can hear you scream

Equal parts Interstellar and Gravity, this mission makes use of the sci-fi genre's ability to enter the setting of outer space. Jumping between low and zero gravity, players must repair their escape pod as the station around them is destroyed in real time.

Space Escape is the second side mission in the Rise of the Dragon Realm main story, and has some extremely fun grappling hook and platforming gameplay that can't be found elsewhere in the game.

6 Notebook

No Ryan Gosling here (unfortunately)

The side story with the biggest change of pace stylistically has to be Notebook, which takes place on the pages of Zoe's journal as she writes a story for you to play out in real time. The unreliable narrator aspect of this level is utilized perfectly, causing disruptions on the page and change-ups you don't see coming.

The art style of this third side story in the Final Dawn level is completely different from anything else in the game, and gets pretty trippy when it swaps back to over-the-shoulder.

5 Kites

Let's race...

Finally, a bit of healthy competition straight out of It Takes Two's mini-games. The first side story in Final Dawn, Kites, will pit you and your partner against each other to run a flying obstacle course as quickly as possible.

Using the grappling hook feels incredibly smooth in this level, thanks to the fact that you are literally flying like a superhero for the rest of it. We're pretty sure that the end result of the map is rigged, but we aren't going to spoil who wins!

4 Slopes of War

How do I do a McTwist?

Here's the pitch: what if Tony Hawk's Pro Skater had a fully downhill level, where you ride hoverboards down the side of a snowy mountain? Players string together combos of tricks and grinds as they fly down the icy path in front of them, avoiding deadly gaps and hazards alonog the way.

The first side story in the Rise of the Dragon Realm level, Slopes of War had us at our co-op partner's throat, trying to get the highest score before reaching the bottom of the slopes. Oh, and there's also a giant futuristic dogfight happening around you the entire level, just to add some spice.

3 Birthday Cake

Mio has a sweet side

Most of the Mio storylines are dark and gritty (and we're not saying this one doesn't eventually get there), but the final side story in the game, Birthday Cake, is a huge change-up from sci-fi to straight-up Candyland. Players assume the form of two giant teeth as they walk, jump, and dive across a land of sweets and candy.

The homage to Super Mario 64's Bomb-Omb Battlefield is a cute and welcome cherry on top for this level, but the real thrill comes after reaching the summit of the mountain-sized birthday cake at the end, revealing an incredibly unexpected boss battle you won't soon forget.

2 Moon Market

Kitties and shopping sprees

If you're missing the sense of exploration and freedom that It Takes Two gave players in its numerous semi-open world levels full of interesting characters, Moon Market from the Final Dawn level is right up your alley. Players assume the form of witches exploring a magical marketplace full of surprises, while trying to track down three ghost cats along the way.

The market is the standout section of this level, allowing players to brew shape-shifting potions, cast spells with magic wands, and even shoot fireworks at each other. A very large gasp followed as one of our co-op members turned into a storm cloud, and then stuck us with lightning and disintegrated us on the spot.

1 Farmlife

Oink!