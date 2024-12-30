Xbox Game Pass is a godsend for people who aren’t too keen on purchasing the most hyped games as soon as they come out and would rather prefer to have a massive library of games that they can access at any time. Microsoft is trying its best to push Game Pass to as many people as possible, and if it were up to them, they would make it available on even the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

But they wouldn’t do this without good reason: Game Pass has some of the best selection of games, and once players purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, they can access the catalog of nearly 500 games on not just these two systems, but even on a non-gaming laptop, a tablet, a phone or any device that supports Xbox Cloud gaming and has a reliable internet connection. Out of the 400+ titles, these are the best single-player games on Xbox Game Pass.

Games come and go from the Game Pass library of games. Our picks were made during the time of writing, and some entries may no longer be on the subscription service after a while!

10 Sunset Overdrive

Energy Drinks That Make Zombies

Few games deliver unfiltered fun as well as this one. Set in a vibrant, post-apocalyptic city overrun by mutants created from tainted energy drinks, Sunset Overdrive throws seriousness out the window in favor of colorful chaos. It’s all about fast-paced, fluid gameplay, with mechanics that let players grind, bounce, and zip around the city while mowing down enemies in absurd ways.

This Insomniac Games title leans heavily into humor, packed with fourth-wall-breaking dialogue and a punk-rock attitude that feels like a love letter to rebellion. For fans of action-packed games with a lighthearted tone, Sunset Overdrive is an absolute must-try.

9 Nine Sols

Blade Meets Mysticism in a Beautifully Drawn World

Released May 29, 2024 Developer(s) RedCandleGames Publisher(s) RedCandleGames

One of the best indie games of 2024, Nine Sols combines platforming with intricate combat to pull players into a world inspired by Asian mythology. Its hand-drawn art style immediately catches the eye, with every area feeling like a painting brought to life. But beneath the beauty lies a deep and challenging experience that fans of the 2D soul-like genre will love.

It’s often the big, shiny, triple-A games that grab your attention, but Nine Sols is one indie game that you shouldn’t snooze on.

8 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Amicia and Hugo Against the World

Released October 18, 2022 Developer(s) Asobo Studio Publisher(s) Focus Entertainment

Following the heartbreaking journey of Amicia and Hugo in the first game, A Plague Tale: Requiem builds on everything that made its predecessor a hit. It’s a narrative-heavy adventure where survival feels like a constant struggle, and the sheer terror of navigating through swarms of rats in plague-ridden France is palpable.

But the game isn’t just about evading the dangers of a crumbling world. At its heart, it’s a story of family, love, and sacrifice. The stealth gameplay and puzzles are extremely fun and satisfying, but it’s the emotional depth that truly makes this game one of the best single-player games, not just on the Game Pass, but in the industry as a whole.

7 Batman: Arkham Knight

The Final Chapter in Bruce Wayne’s Trilogy

Rocksteady Studios created the best Batman ever in a video game when they released Arkham Asylum, and in the final entry of the trilogy, Arkham Knight, they finally perfected the formula. From its haunting narrative to the open-world Gotham City brimming with crime and secrets, the game immerses players in what feels like a living, breathing comic book.

While the Batmobile's inclusion divided fans, the fluid combat, clever puzzles, and sinister villains ensured this entry remained a standout. The game is an obvious recommendation to fans of DC, but even players who have never played a superhero game will not find a title that captures the essence of what it means to be a vigilante better than this game.

As a car and racing game fanatic, I loved the inclusion of the Batmobile in Arkham Knight. Sure, the tank fights against Arkham Knight weren’t as cinematic as they would have been if there was no Batmobile, but these tank sections still involved adequate skill, and I just couldn’t get enough of wreaking havoc in the city in this lumbering tank of a vehicle.

6 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana’s Much-Awaited Return

Released December 9, 2024 Developer(s) MachineGames Publisher(s) Bethesda

This new entry in the legendary Indiana Jones saga delivers everything fans of the adventurer could hope for: ancient puzzles, hidden treasures, and, of course, plenty of whip-cracking action. As they explore exotic locales and unravel historical mysteries, players will feel like they’ve stepped into one of Spielberg’s Indiana Jones films.

Though not tied to the previous movies or games, The Great Circle retains the spirit of Indy’s adventures while introducing fresh twists and challenges. Since there hasn’t been a new Uncharted or Tomb Raider game in a long time, it’s a must-play for fans of these two titles.

5 Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Survival in the Shadow of Disaster