Surviving in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t just about swinging the biggest weapon or crafting the flashiest armor -- it’s about stacking the right skills to turn your hunter into an unstoppable force of nature. Some skills are nice to have, giving you small buffs here and there, but others completely change the game.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Monster Hunter Wilds Calling all hunters. If Monster Hunter Wilds left you with an urge to take on more vicious titans, these games offer enough challenge.

These are the skills that sharpen your blade, fortify your defenses and make dodging monster attacks feel like second nature. So if you want to maximize damage, stay alive longer and just feel like an absolute beast, you’re in the right place.

10 Flayer

Enhances Your Ability to Wound Monsters

Normally, it takes a few hits to properly wound a monster. But with Flayer, you get there way faster. This skill is pure gold if you’re using weapons that love wounding monster parts, like Great Swords, Dual Blades and Switch Axes . Faster wounding means more exposed weak spots, and more weak spots mean way more damage across the board.

But if you're running something like Bow or ranged weapons, you might not see the same insane value. Flayer is for hunters who like their fights fast, brutal and efficient.

9 Constitution

Lets You Go All Out Without Running Out of Stamina

Ever tried dodging three times in a row, only to run out of stamina right when a monster is about to slam you into next week? Constitution fixes that problem by reducing how much stamina each dodge, block or aerial move eats up.

Constitution is the difference between rolling away like a pro or getting caught in a monster’s combo because you ran out of juice. If you reach Level 5 of this skill, your stamina drain is cut by 50%. That means you can roll, block and zip around for way longer without running on empty.

8 Agitator

Feed Off the Fury of Your Enemies

You ever notice how monsters fight harder when they’re mad? Well, Agitator is all about turning that rage against them. Instead of worrying when a monster enters its angry, flailing, murder mode, you get stronger -- hitting harder and landing more critical strikes.

Unlike other attack buffs that require setup or perfect conditions, Agitator just works whenever a monster gets ticked off -- which happens all the time. In longer fights, monsters spend nearly half the battle enraged, meaning you’re constantly in power-up mode. At max level, you’re looking at a +20 attack boost and a 15% affinity increase whenever the monster is enraged. This skill is perfect if you’re wielding a Long Sword.

7 Evade Window

Dodging Made Easier

If you’ve ever mistimed a dodge by a fraction of a second or even rolled away from an attack, only to still get hit, Evade Window is your fix. Evade Window extends your invincibility frames (i-frames), giving you a much bigger window to dodge through attacks.

If you’re rocking weapons that thrive on dodging rather than blocking, like Dual Blades, Insect Glaive, Bow or Light Bowgun, Evade Window will turn you into an untouchable hunter. It makes dodging more forgiving, more consistent and way more fun. Why block when you can just not get hit at all?

6 Weakness Exploit

Hit Them Where it Hurts

Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds have specific weak points -- usually the head, limbs or exposed wounds. If you’re aiming at those areas anyway (which you should be), Weakness Exploit makes sure your hits land like a wrecking ball instead of a love tap.

Weapons that can consistently hit the same weak spot get the most out of this skill. So weapons like Great Sword, Dual Blades, Bow, Insect Glaive and Long Sword come in handy here. They let you stick to a monster’s soft spots and trigger crits over and over.

5 Burst

For Those Who Love Non-Stop Attack

If you love attacking non-stop, Burst is going to make your hunts feel unstoppable. Burst amps up your attack power and elemental damage when you land consecutive hits. Think of it as your weapon getting more and more fired up with every strike. You start at normal strength, but after five quick hits, the skill kicks in, juicing up your damage output. Keep attacking and you stay in that high-damage state, making each swing, shot or blast hit even harder.

Related How to Equip Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Wilds You always want to look your best when hunting monsters.

But here’s the catch -- if you stop attacking for too long, the boost fades. So if you want to stay in Burst mode, you have to keep the pressure on. No backing off, no hesitation. Just pure, relentless aggression.

4 Critical Status

Makes Status Effects Like Poison, Paralysis and Blast More Effective

Imagine landing a juicy critical hit, and instead of just dealing extra damage, your attack also poisons, paralyzes or even blasts the monster into oblivion. That’s exactly what Critical Status brings to the hunt. Instead of poking a monster with poison damage and waiting forever for it to kick in, Critical Status speeds up the process, forcing that venom to course through its veins way faster.

Related Best Weapons for Beginners in Monster Hunter Wilds Many new players will be joining the hunt, but which weapons will be the best to start with?

If you’re using a weapon that inflicts status effects, this skill is basically like throwing gasoline on a fire. But don’t stop at Critical Status! Pair it with skills like Status Attack Up to increase how much poison, paralysis, sleep or blast you apply per hit.

3 Critical Element

More Elemental Damage With Your Critical Hits

Critical Element takes your elemental damage from “nice” to absolutely terrifying. If you’re the kind of player who loves watching monsters get roasted, frozen, zapped or drenched in destruction, this skill is what you need. When you score a critical hit, your weapon's elemental damage gets a boost, making each strike even more potent.

The extent of this boost depends on the skill's level and your weapon type. For instance, at Level 3, heavy hitters like the Great Sword can see a 1.2x multiplier, while swift weapons like the Dual Blades enjoy a 1.15x increase.

2 Recovery Up

Bounce Back from the Brink of Death

Let’s be real, getting smacked by a monster hurts. Whether it’s a fiery breath attack to the face or a tail whip that sends you flying, you’re going to need some serious healing to stay in the fight. That’s where Recovery Up comes in. Every time you chug a potion, eat a gourmet fish or get a little friendly Palico TLC, Recovery Up boosts the amount of health you restore.

At Level 3, healing items restore 30% more health. If you hate fainting, love healing or just want to make the most out of every potion, Recovery Up is a must-have skill.

1 Critical Boost

Boost Your Damage

If you want to squeeze every ounce of damage out of your attacks and make monsters regret crossing your path, Critical Boost skill is a must-have. Without this skill, crits add a modest damage boost, but with Critical Boost we're now talking serious pain. This skill increases the extra damage dealt by crits, meaning your already-powerful strikes hit like a truck on fire.

Some weapons like the Great Sword come with Critical Boost baked right in. Equipping such weapons allows you to benefit from the skill without needing additional modifications.