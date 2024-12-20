Games love to add characters from other popular franchises into them, either as a playable character, a DLC level or sometimes even just a skin. Sonic is one of the most popular characters, not just in the world of video games, but now also in Hollywood, so it’s not a surprise to see him featured in a variety of different games.

Related 10 Best Sonic the Hedgehog Games Sonic's been a rather controversial series, so if you're looking for the best games to get into the series, this list should help.

These six Sonic collaborations are some of the best ones out there and have either attracted long-time Sonic fans to the game or introduced the blue blur to a brand new audience, making them fans of his universe too.

6 Fall Guys

Gotta Stumble Fast

When Fall Guys exploded in popularity with its chaotic party battle royale, it wasn’t long before Sonic the Hedgehog made his grand entrance. Mediatonic introduced Sonic-themed costumes that let players wear the blue blur’s iconic look, complete with his signature red shoes. Later, the collaboration expanded with costumes for Tails, Knuckles and even a hilariously-oversized Dr. Robotnik. But it didn’t stop there. Fall Guys went full throttle with a special event called “Bean Hill Zone” which was added in Season 1.3.

This limited-time mode transformed the chaotic obstacle course game into a race against time to collect twenty rings in a Green Hill Zone-inspired arena. With bright, looping ramps and checkered platforms, the level felt like a faithful homage to Sonic’s roots. Everyone adored the playful mix of Fall Guys’ wacky energy and Sonic’s high-speed personality, making it one of the most memorable collaborations in the game.

5 Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Rings and Photon Blasts

SEGA’s Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has always been a platform for crossover events, and while there have been multiple Sonic collaborations in PSO 2: NGS, the one in 2023 stood out as one of its most expansive. In celebration of Sonic’s 30th anniversary, the sci-fi MMORPG collaborated with Sonic Frontiers and introduced a slew of Sonic-themed content, from adorable Sonic, Tails and Knuckles costumes to in-game items like Sonic-style hoverboards and Chao accessories.

The event didn’t just stop at cosmetics. Players could complete special missions to earn Sonic-themed rewards, including rings, emotes like Sonic’s iconic spin dash and even furniture to deck out their personal spaces. There was also a limited-time Special Training Quest called Green Hill Sprint that transformed the game's mechanics into a Sonic-inspired dash. Players raced through courses filled with red loops to boost through, rings to collect and Badnik-like enemies to defeat.

4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Sonic the Brawler

Your changes have been saved 4.5 /5 Fighting Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 92/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released December 7, 2018 Developer(s) Bandai Namco Entertainment Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

While Sonic debuted in the series back in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and was then featured in Super Smash Bros. 3DS, his character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is not just better than the Sonic in the previous two games, but also one of the strongest characters in the game. Sonic’s blisteringly fast moveset including his Spin Dash attack and his Final Smash where he turns Super Sonic make him a menace for opponents.

Related 10 Best Villains in the Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise Sonic's had a bunch of villains, and while Eggman is the antagonist a lot of the time, there are still quite a few unique ones to appreciate.

Fans of the Sonic games appreciated the nostalgic touches Nintendo added to the game, such as the Green Hill Zone stage and a soundtrack packed with Sonic classics, including remixes of “Live & Learn” and “Escape from the City.” Sonic even came with his own classic victory poses, reminding players of his attitude-filled roots.

3 Lego Dimensions

Build, Race, Repeat

Your changes have been saved 3.5 /5 Platformer Action-Adventure Shooter Puzzle Fighting Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 79/100 Critics Recommend: 70% Released September 27, 2015 Developer(s) TT Games , Traveller's Tales Publisher(s) TT Games

LEGO Dimensions took the concept of crossovers to a whole new level by letting players mix and match worlds like never before. Among its most beloved expansion packs was the Sonic the Hedgehog Adventure World. This DLC didn’t just add Sonic as a playable character, but recreated entire Sonic levels, like Green Hill Zone and the Chemical Plant, in brick-built glory.

Players could use Sonic’s speed to zip through levels, collect studs and rings, and battle iconic enemies like Dr. Robotnik and his badniks. But what really set this collaboration apart was its playful approach to Sonic’s lore. Easter eggs and nods to his history were scattered throughout, including vehicles like the Tornado biplane and Sonic’s Speedster car. For fans of both LEGO and Sonic, this crossover was pure bliss, blending the nostalgia of Sonic’s classic platformers with the endless creativity of LEGO.

2 Minecraft x Sonic the Hedgehog DLC

Blocks and Badniks

Sandbox Survival OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 84% Released November 18, 2011 Developer(s) Mojang Publisher(s) Mojang OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Minecraft has always been a playground for creativity and the Sonic DLC gave fans of this franchise a chance to bring his world to life in blocky form. This collaboration went above and beyond a simple reskin as it introduced a full-fledged Sonic-themed adventure. The DLC featured recreations of classic levels like Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant and Sky Sanctuary, all reimagined in the unmistakable blocky style of Minecraft.

Related 10 Best Minecraft Custom Maps Of All Time The greatest adventure maps from the best-selling game of all time.

Similar to Lego Dimensions but only on a grander scale, players could collect rings, battle iconic bosses like Dr. Robotnik and even take on time trials to race through levels just like Sonic. It also added tons of Easter eggs and character skins that players can use outside the DLC as well. With how vast the player base for Minecraft and Sonic games is, it’s no wonder this DLC was a smash hit.

1 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

The Ultimate Rivalry in Gaming

Few collaborations in gaming history have been as iconic as Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games. Once bitter rivals in the 1990s, Mario and Sonic finally joined forces in 2008 for a series that became an instant hit. This wasn’t just a cameo or limited-time event, but an entire game built around the collaboration.

The series let players compete in dozens of Olympic events, from track and field to gymnastics, with Sonic and Mario characters bringing their unique abilities to the mix. Sonic’s speed made him a natural in sprinting events, while Mario’s expertise in jumping came out in events like the triple jump. If not for how good the game was, players simply loved seeing these two legends side by side, not as competitors, but as co-stars of the game. There were future entries in the Mario and Sonic series, but they did not carry as much oomph as the first title.