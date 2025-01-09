While most of the Sonic games that were ever released are somehow playable on Microsoft’s most recent console, via backward compatibility with the Xbox 360 or a standalone remastered version or bundle, it can be hard to pick the best ones out of this decades-old catalog of Sonic games. It's worth noting that there are some Sonic titles, like Sonic 06, Sega Superstar Tennis, Sonic Free Riders, and Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing that aren’t playable on the system.

Here are the best Sonic games that every fan of the franchise must play on the Xbox Series X or S while utilizing the higher graphical fidelity of these modern consoles.

8 Sonic Mania Plus

A Love Letter to the Classics

Your changes have been saved Platformer Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 96% Released July 17, 2018 Developer(s) PagodaWest Games , Headcannon Publisher(s) Sega OpenCritic Rating Mighty

When Sonic Mania launched in 2017, it felt like the franchise had come full circle. Developed by passionate fans-turned-developers, this game captures the essence of Sonic's 16-bit glory days while adding modern touches that feel right at home. Featuring meticulously crafted levels, Sonic Mania blends remixed stages from older games with brand-new zones, creating a nostalgic yet fresh experience.

The tight controls, pixel-perfect visuals, and memorable boss fights make it a standout entry in Sonic’s lineup, with each level feeling like a celebration of Sonic’s legacy. The addition of Encore Mode in the Plus expansion adds a new epilogue along with new characters to further the game’s replayability.

7 Team Sonic Racing

Drive Fast, Together

Sonic has always been Mario’s rival, so it’s fair that he has his own kart racing game too. With Team Sonic Racing, the hedgehog shifts gears from platforming to high-octane kart racing, but it retains the franchise’s signature charm. Unlike other kart racers, this game emphasizes teamwork, with mechanics like item-sharing and cooperative boosting, which is a fresh new element that’s seldom seen in other such titles.

The game features a colorful roster of Sonic characters, each with unique vehicles and abilities. Tracks are inspired by Sonic’s iconic locations, from Casino Park to Planet Wisp, and the dynamic music keeps the energy high. It’s the perfect pick for those looking to trade platforming for speed and camaraderie.

6 Sonic X Shadow Generations

Two Hedgehogs, Two Epic Adventures

Sonic X Shadow Generations is basically a remastered version of 2011’s Sonic Generations, making this title the definitive version to play that game. This definitive version also brings Shadow the Hedgehog into the spotlight, adding fresh content that highlights his iconic moments from the series. It faithfully recreates Shadow’s most memorable levels and boss fights, delivering an extra five hours of gameplay that long-time fans of the franchise will love.

While Sonic and Shadow have their own separate campaigns, the game creates unforgettable moments where their paths collide, including a breathtaking recreation of their legendary duel from Sonic Adventure 2. It's for the faithful recreation of these setpiece moments that this title received an 80% score on Metacritic.

5 Sonic CD

The Underrated Gem

Your changes have been saved Platformer Systems Released November 19, 1993 Developer(s) Sonic Team Publisher(s) Sega

Originally released for the Sega CD, Sonic CD is often considered one of the most ambitious entries in the franchise. It introduces the concept of time travel, allowing players to explore past, present, and future versions of each level. This mechanic adds a layer of depth and exploration that’s rarely seen in a Sonic game.

The standout feature of Sonic CD is its incredible soundtrack, with different music tracks depending on the region (Japanese or US versions). The game also marks the debut of fan-favorite characters Metal Sonic and Amy Rose. Its remastered version on Xbox brings this classic to a new generation with sharper visuals and quality-of-life improvements, making it easier than ever to enjoy this hidden gem.

4 Sonic Adventure 2

Battle Across Two Storylines

Your changes have been saved Platformer Systems Released June 19, 2001 Developer(s) Sonic Team USA Publisher(s) Sega

Adventure 2 is where Sonic took a bold leap into storytelling, offering two parallel campaigns — Hero and Dark. Players alternate between characters like Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, while the Dark campaign lets players step into the shoes of Shadow, Rouge, and Dr. Eggman.

The game’s variety is one of its strengths, with high-speed platforming, treasure-hunting missions, and even mech-based combat. It also introduces the Chao Garden, a fan-favorite side activity where players can raise and train adorable creatures. Adventure 2 remains one of the most beloved entries in the franchise, and its port on Xbox keeps the magic alive for a new generation.

3 Sonic Colors: Ultimate

The Nintendo Wii Exclusive Makes its Way To the Xbox