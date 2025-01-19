Sonic the Hedgehog is at the heart of the gaming industry, and now Hollywood too. The Blue Blur has been the mascot of Sega for decades now, and even though the company stopped making consoles a long time ago, Sonic never stepped down as the face of Sega, something that countless fans are grateful for.

Even though Sega tends to mess up Sonic Games more often than not, they keep trying new ideas which keeps things fresh. On Nintendo’s newest console, there aren’t a lot of Sonic games available, but out of them, these are the best ones.

8 Team Sonic Racing

Sonic Behind a Wheel

As one of the few games that compete with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Team Sonic Racing is Sega’s attempt at pitting Sonic and his friends against Nintendo’s favorite plumber and his kart. Instead of going all out for individual glory, Team Sonic Racing is all about coordinating with teammates to share power-ups and draft behind each other for speed boosts, something that makes this kart racer different from all the others on Nintendo eShop.

It’s a refreshing twist on the kart racing formula, but the gameplay doesn’t quite reach the depth or chaos of its competitors (cough-Mario-Kart-8-Deluxe-cough).

While the track designs and character-specific abilities shine, the game’s limited roster and lack of memorable features hold it back. It’s still a fun racer for Sonic fans, but it feels like it’s running in the shadow of bigger, faster competitors.

7 Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Hedgehog Vs. Plumber

Sports Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 68/100 Critics Recommend: 51% Released November 1, 2019 Developer(s) Sega , Sega Sports R&D Publisher(s) Nintendo , Sega OpenCritic Rating Fair

If there was anyone who was built to be an athlete, it was Sonic, and this crossover extravaganza pits Sonic and his friends against Mario and his squad in a variety of Olympic events, from archery to surfing. Released on the Switch in 2020, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers a colorful and family-friendly experience.

The mini-games are easy to pick up and fun to play, and while the game is far more polished than its previous brethren, the game doesn’t have a lot of staying power. The retro 2D events are a delightful nod to the series’ history, but they can’t carry the experience alone. It’s great for short bursts of fun, especially with friends, but it’s not a gold-medal-worthy experience.

6 Sonic Frontiers

An Open-World Sonic Game

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 71/100 Critics Recommend: 55% Released November 8, 2022 Developer(s) Sonic Team Publisher(s) Sega OpenCritic Rating Fair

Sonic Frontiers, released in 2022, boldly reimagined the Sonic formula by introducing open-zone gameplay. Players explore expansive islands filled with puzzles, enemies, and towering challenges, blending classic Sonic speed with modern exploration mechanics. While an open world in the traditional sense, the game’s open-ended zones give players a sense of freedom that’s new for the series.

Critics were divided on the execution; some loved the new direction, while others found the environments mostly empty and the controls occasionally clunky. Still, Frontiers marked an exciting evolution for the franchise, and its high-speed gameplay shines on the Switch.

5 Sonic Origins

Reliving The Glory Days

Platformer Racing Puzzle Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 73/100 Critics Recommend: 57% Released June 23, 2023 Developer(s) Sega Publisher(s) Sega OpenCritic Rating Fair

For fans of Sonic’s 2D roots, Sonic Origins is a must-play. This 2022 compilation bundles Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD into one package, complete with enhanced visuals and added features like cutscenes that tie the games together.

The remastered graphics look crisp on the Switch, and the addition of an “anniversary mode” with widescreen support makes these classics more accessible than ever. While the collection isn’t without its flaws (some bugs and the removal of certain original tracks), it’s a love letter to Sonic’s golden era that every fan should experience.

4 Sonic Colors: Ultimate

A Very Underrated Sonic Title

Originally released in 2010 on the Wii, Sonic Colors was remastered for the Switch in 2021, bringing its vibrant worlds and fast-paced gameplay to a new generation. The game introduces Wisps, alien creatures that grant Sonic temporary abilities like drilling through the ground or zipping through the air as a laser.

The levels are a joy to speed through, and the remaster adds visual polish and quality-of-life improvements such as improved controls. However, the port wasn’t without its hiccups, as early versions were plagued by performance issues. Most of these were later patched, leaving behind a colorful and satisfying adventure that holds up well.

3 Sonic Superstars

Modern Sonic Meets Retro Charm