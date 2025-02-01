Bandai Namco's Soul Calibur has a lot of amazing guest characters in its decades of history. From God of War's Kratos to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Geralt, there have been amazing additions over the years. There are even some surprises, including one character from the land of Hyrule.

Below, we're running down the best characters to ever appear in Soul Calibur.

8 Yoda (Star Wars)

Yoda in Soul Calibur IV was so small!

The Force was strong with Xbox 360 owners of Soul Calibur IV as it included Yoda as a cameo character in the game. It makes sense as he's a green alien with white robes. While he is annoying to fight against due to his small size, he was fun to play as he zipped from one side of the arena to another. It looks visually impressive to see him jumping through the air, attempting a combo against the likes of Siegfried and Talim.

7 Starkiller (Star Wars: The Force Unleashed)

Starkiller in Soul Calibur IV

Before Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was even released, Starkiller made his video game debut in Soul Calibur IV. He's an impressive fighter with his backhand style with the lightsaber. He also crushed his enemies with his use of the Force. He could even use Force Lightning against his opponents, causing tons of damage. Force Levitation allowed him to stay in the air for a few seconds, opening up his combo potential.

6 Kratos (God of War)

Kratos in Soul Calibur Broken Destiny

Before he ventured into the lands of the Nordic myth, Kratos stepped into the world of Soul Calibur in the PSP installment Broken Destiny. He utilizes his Blades of Chaos in an impressive manner, creating stylish combos for whoever jumps into the game. The chains look brutal as they dig into the opponents' bodies and he can use lightning powers to fry their HP meter. You can also pull your rival towards you, Scorpion-style, with the Blades of Chaos.

5 2B (Nier Automata)

The newest entry on this list 2B made a huge impact on Soul Calibur VI as a DLC guest character. She has a mix of weapons in her moveset, using a short blade and a massive sword in a stylish fashion. She even uses her little robot by the side of her to glide across the battlefield and attack her foes in the air. With her action-RPG origins, she fits right into the Soul Calibur VI roster. Her stage is also stunning as it's set within the bright and beautiful City Ruins and comes with a wonderful iteration of Nier Automata's original soundtrack.

4 Ezio Auditore (Assassin's Creed II)

The beloved hero Ezio Auditore was masterfully brought into Soul Calibur V as the guest character. He brings his charm and marvelous combat abilities into the fighting game. He has impressive sword combos at his disposal and can jump into the air for a hidden blade attack, even firing arrows with the gadgets on his arms to fire at foes. He fits right into the mix with his mix of physical and ranged abilities in-game. Additionally, the Soul Calibur V version of "Venice Rooftops" sounds so cool and steps up the track with additional percussion.

3 Geralt (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt)

Another faithful translation from action-RPG to a fighting game is Geralt in Soul Calibur VI. One of the most recent third-party crossovers in the series, Geralt utilizes a mixture of swordplay and magic in his moveset. Bandai Namco did a great job of replicating his stances during combat from The Witcher 3 and he's accurately portrayed as a stellar character in Soul Calibur VI. One of his spells Aard looks fantastic in the game as he blasts his enemies with a magical attack. The Critical Edge attack (the special move) looks glorious as he telepathically tells his opponent to get up from the ground, uppercuts them with a fiery blow and then strikes them to finish them off. Just like Ezio, the music from his game sounds glorious as Geralt and his foe fight at his keep Kaer Morhen.

According to Stumblebee, Final Fantasy VII's Cloud Strife was considered as a guest character for the Soul Calibur series.

2 Darth Vader (Star Wars)

Darth Vader in Soul Calibur IV

One of the most iconic characters in all of fiction is Darth Vader and he's a menacing presence in Soul Calibur IV. He crushes his enemies with his red lightsaber and force powers. He can choke his foes and even lift them up from the ground for a follow-up attack. He can even throw enemies up in the air in a sick manner. He's a slower character than Starkiller, but his strikes hit harder and you can really see the menace behind each attack. Seeing him impale characters like Siegfried and Taki with his lightsaber is a sight to behold, especially for those who grew up with the original trilogy in the cinemas or on VHS.

What adds to the magic of Darth Vader being in Soul Calibur is his stage. You can fight on the Death Star, which has been successfully recreated in Soul Calibur IV. It would be cool to see Star Wars return in the next entry with characters like Kylo Ren and Rey into the mix.

1 Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Finishing off this list is Link from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, who appears in Soul Calibur 2. This portrayal of him in the GameCube version of the game is incredible. He can throw out bombs towards his opponents, use his iconic spinning attack with the Master Sword, and whip out his bow and arrow (and boomerang). As you'd expect, he doesn't speak in the game and correctly grunts as each attack is being performed. Perfect.

Link's animations are also stunning to look at as he stumbles slightly with some of his heavy attacks mid-combo. Bandai Namco took great care in making the Hero of Time look fantastic in their fighting game. Spawn and Heihachi appear in the Xbox and PS2 versions of the game, but they arguably pale in comparison to Link's inclusion in the GameCube edition. Seeing gameplay of Link in Soul Calibur 2 almost makes you want a 2D fighting game based on the series. Oh well, at least we have Super Smash Bros.