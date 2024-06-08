Key Takeaways Souls games are considered some of the toughest games out there.

Difficult games are not a new phenomenon popularized by Souls games. I feel it's important to say that, considering how the term 'hard game' is usually not long followed by an obligatory mention of Dark Souls these days. Games like Contra, Battletoads, and Ghosts N' Goblins really blazed the trail for hard games. But I will concede that, unlike those games, Souls games are incredibly hard to get into, as the barrier of entry is so high.

It just doesn't seem like a natural starting point for potential Souls fans, and if you do run into trouble, you'll probably just get told to 'Git Gud'. But I want to try and bridge the gap with a handful of beginner Soulslikes that will help you ease your way into the genre as you work up to the more grueling Souls games out there.

So, in a bid to find your sweet spot, we are going to begin with the harder beginner Soulslike options, and as you scroll, the games listed will get easier and easier. So when you see one you deem manageable, that's your point of entry!

10 Bloodborne

Luck Be With You On The Night Of The Hunt

Difficulty for Beginners 10/10 Metacritic Score 92%

I'm only going to include this and one other FromSoft game on this list, and I need to stress that this is by some stretch the hardest of the 'easy' Souls games listed. But hear me out. Bloodborne offers a change in the required playstyle that will suit beginner Souls players more than veteran Souls players. You see, this game really pushes players to take more risks and play more dynamically and often punishes players for trying to play things too safe.

So, if you're used to hiding behind your shield in Dark Souls, it can be tough to shift gears. But if you have no point of reference, or play a lot of RPG melee games like The Witcher, for example, you just might take to this one like a duck to water. You know, if that duck got stabbed repeatedly and died over and over again. If it's too tough, maybe consider the others on this list, but if you want what I regard as the best Souls experience to be your maiden voyage into the genre, give it a bash.

9 Elden Ring

As Accessible As Miyazaki Will Allow

Difficulty for Beginners 8/10 Metacritic Score 96%

Bloodborne is great and all, but if you're determined to start your Souls journey with a FromSoft game, then Elden Ring is by far the most accessible of the bunch. I'm of the opinion that if you can bite the bullet and jump into a FromSoft Souls game, you should. But that doesn't mean you need to jump in at the deep end, and Elden Ring is a great starting point as the open-world format allows players to explore and engage with whatever they want and dictate the difficulty.

Now, cards on the table, this is still a very difficult game, and when things funnel toward the end of the game in The Ashen Capital, it becomes just as hard as the top-tier difficult Souls games due to the gauntlet-run nature of that area. But the more gradual progression and freedom that Elden Ring offers in the early and mid-game makes it easily the most palatable game in FromSoftware's catalog.

8 Remnant 2

Dark Souls With Guns? What's Not To Love?

Difficulty for Beginners 7/10 Metacritic Score 80%

Do you know what would make a Souls game a lot easier? Guns. That's exactly the notion that the Remnant series takes and runs with to create a game that has all the familiarity and dynamism of an over-the-shoulder shooter, with the added caveat of being punishing like a traditional Souls game. But the good news is that there are a lot of ways to make this even more manageable.

You can select an 'easy' difficulty, which is a luxury never afforded in traditional Souls games. You can play this one in co-op, which really makes this game a breeze, honestly. Plus, there are loads of OP tank builds that give you a lot of room for error. I would argue it's a little too far removed from Souls games to actually make you better at the 'real' ones, but if you're just looking for a taste, then this is just the ticket.

7 Hollow Knight

Looks Like A Cute Platformer, Plays Like A Soulslike

Difficulty for Beginners 6/10 Metacritic Score 90%

While Hollow Knight may look like a cute and cozy game on paper, I assure you, it's anything but. This magical little Metroidvania offers an experience that is about as close to 2D Dark Souls as you can get, aside from perhaps Salt and Sanctuary, but more on that later. It's a game with insanely tough bosses, a story told through its environmental design, and never holds the player's hand once.

You'll lose your in-game money if you don't recover your Shade, every enemy variant is capable of taking you down if you dare underestimate them, and benches act like bonfires in this game. The similarities are clear as day. But the good news is, with a little exploration, you'll find charms and upgrades that will make the base game manageable, even if you do struggle with games like this. So, if you want a Metroidvania with a Soulslike edge, then Hollow Knight is what you want.

6 Salt and Sanctuary

The Closest Thing To 2D Dark Souls

Difficulty for Beginners 6/10 Metacritic Score 84%

Let's double down on 2D Souls games with the game that does the best job of offering a faithful 2D adaption of Dark Souls. Salt and Sanctuary has all the bells and whistles you would expect within a Dark Souls entry. A mysterious and eerie fantasy world, mob enemies that are capable of tearing you limb from limb, and bosses waiting in the wings that are tailor-made to do the same, but much more efficiently.

It's a hard game, but the reason I include this for beginners is that the 2D plain and map system makes exploration much easier, the variety of builds within the game, like Paladin and Cleric, are super beginner-friendly, and unlike 3D Souls games, this game avoids using tricks or gimmicks to provide cheap deaths and unfair moments. You're still in for an uphill battle, but one that will prepare you for tougher challenges ahead of you within the genre.

5 Mortal Shell

You'll Harden As The Experience Unfolds

Difficulty for Beginners 5/10 Metacritic Score 76%

This may feel a little weird as a beginner's entry, because, if I'm honest, the opening few hours of Mortal Shell are probably some of the hardest in Souls history, at least until you master the harden ability. However, if you stick with this game, you soon see that this is a bit of a red herring, as the game only gets easier with time. This is because you will gain access to more shells, which act as your shield, among other things, within the game, and with each upgrade, the game becomes more trivial.

That's not to say this isn't a challenging Souls game. It will still ask the player to master the game's unique mechanics, play with caution, and learn the choreography of each boss battle. But due to the tools the game gives you to make this happen, and the fact that the game is much shorter than most Souls games, this is a great way to dip your toe in the Soulslike pool.

4 Thymesia

Pick Your Poison

Difficulty for Beginners 4/10 Metacritic Score 69%

Team 17 has made a lot of great stuff where indie games are concerned, but even I was surprised when they backed a rather successful Soulslike in the form of Thymesia. This game sees you play as Corvus, an alchemist who holds the key to saving the world in his noggin, but wouldn't you know, he's got a touch of the ol' amnesia. So you'll need to explore the corrupted, horror-filled world in the hope of jogging his memory and finding a way to restore hope to the land.

This naturally means fighting a series of terrifying bosses, and mastering the unique poison-based combat mechanics that require players to remain on the offensive. However, as a whole, due to the overpowered skills, the side content that allows you to level up beyond what is needed, and the fact that the game just doesn't ask as much of you compared to a truly brutal Souls game, Thymesia serves as a brilliant place for non-Souls players to hop into the genre

3 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Dark Side. Dark Souls. Same Difference

Difficulty for Beginners 3/10 Metacritic Score 85%

For our next beginner Souls adventure, let's head to a galaxy far, far away. It may come as a surprise, but this Star Wars epic is actually a pretty good starting point for Souls fans who want to learn the basic principles of combat. The reason may be partly because Respawn could never quite nail what Souls combat is, meaning it's a lovechild of Souls combat and typical hack-and-slash mechanics, but hey, whatever works.

While the first game, Jedi: Fallen Order, was a little iffy due to one-note combat and absolutely terrible navigation and backtracking, Survivor feels like the real deal. It has large open areas to explore, varied combat options, and a cracking story. So, if you want to get into Soul games by embracing your inner Jedi, this is the one for you.

2 Ashen

Souls Games Don't Get Much More Forgiving Than This

Difficulty for Beginners 3/10 Metacritic Score 78%

Much like Team 17 publishing a Soulslike was crazy, seeing Annapurna Interactive do the same was wild. But much like Thymesia, they managed to back a Soulslike hit that's ideal for beginners looking to ease into the genre. Ashen is a game set in a procedurally generated world that can change in mere moments, and your goal is to survive, adapt to the world around you, and find a place to settle down and call home.

This means setting up camp and then exploring the world around you to improve your settlement, and this leads to fights with hulking bosses, navigating treacherous terrain, and probably dying a few times. But thanks to the passive multiplayer, you'll likely find fellow adventurers on your travels willing to lend a hand. Plus, as much as this is a Souls game, it is one where the open nature of the game allows you to progress at your own pace, and the difficulty is dialed down in general. Still, give it the respect it deserves, as it's no pushover, but it's definitely easier than most.

1 Tunic

A Soulslike Where The Difficulty Is Up To You

Difficulty for Beginners 1/10 Metacritic Score 85%

Then, lastly, we have a game that admittedly is more in line with a top-down Zelda game, but due to the steep difficulty curve, the interconnected world, and punishing bosses, Souls fans will agree that Tunic is a stone's throw away from a Soulslike. But, here's the thing. While the base difficulty is very tough, and I mean very tough. Thanks to the accessibility settings, you have the option to completely tailor the difficulty to your skill level.

This essentially means that this is the only Soulslike game out there where you are completely in charge of how challenging the process is. Best of all, even if you completely eradicate difficulty, it's still a very enjoyable game based on exploration and puzzle-solving. If every other game above knocked you on your butt, then this is hands-down the best option, because in Tunic, you're in charge.