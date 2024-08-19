Key Takeaways Ready for Space Marine 2? Play these top Warhammer 40K games that focus on Adeptus Astartes lore.

Most 40K games fall under the strategy umbrella, but other genres are well represented. too.

For the best 40K Space Marine experience, try Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine and Warhammer 40K: Boltgun.

Glory to the beneficent Emperor! The launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is just around the corner, and you know what that means. That’s right, it’s time to prepare our minds and bodies for the upcoming grimdark epicness by playing/replaying some of the best Warhammer 40K games that are already out.

Related Review: Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a fine addition to the constantly growing catalog of games set in the grim darkness of the far future.

There are literally dozens of games set in the Warhammer 40K universe, however, only a fraction of them are worth checking out. Since we’re preparing for Space Marine 2, we figured it would make the most sense to have a list that only included games centering around the Adeptus Astartes. That means titles like Warhammer 40000 Mechanicus , Warhammer 40,000: Darktide , and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader are automatically disqualified. Those are all fine games, but don’t worry because there are other good ones where those came from.

We’re primarily ranking these games based on how good they are at introducing players to Space Marines and fleshing out some of their lore, as opposed to how good they are as video games, in general. Of course, we didn’t ignore that aspect either.

10 Warhammer 40K: Tacticus

The Only Good Warhammer 40K Mobile Game Out There

“A mobile game? But that’s heresy,” I hear you say. Look, I’m not a fan of mobile games either, especially 40K ones, but Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is a genuinely solid title. While it does suffer from many of the same drawbacks found in other mobile titles, the core game loop is surprisingly fun and requires a decent amount of tactical thinking. Well, at least compared to most of its counterparts. But, much more importantly for the purposes of this list, the Space Marines are heavily represented here.

Warhammer 40K: Tacticus features no fewer than five playable Space Marine chapters in the form of the Ultramarines, Blood Angels, Dark Angels, Black Templars, and Space Wolves. Black Templar are a rare sight in 40K games, so it’s nice to finally see them included in one. You can also play as several Chaos Space Marine chapters, such as the Black Legion, Death Guard, Thousand Sons, and World Eaters. The game doesn’t delve too deep into the lore of all these different chapters, but there’s enough flavor text to keep things interesting as you progress through the campaigns.

9 Space Hulk: Tactics

Only Quite XCOM, But Close Enough

Space Hulk: Tactics is a turn-based strategy game that’s often described as XCOM meets Warhammer 40K. It’s certainly not the only game that fits that description, but it is probably the one that comes the closest to its source material, i.e. the Space Hulk board game. It’s also one of the few games that focuses exclusively on Terminator Space Marines. That alone is a good reason to check it out.

Space Hulk: Tactics features the same playable Space Marine chapters as Warhammer 40K: Tacticus, minus the Black Templar. However, unlike the mobile game, Space Hulk: Tactics allows you to customize your units with a wide variety of cosmetic items and pieces of equipment. There’s also a traditional campaign to look forward to, albeit you can only play it as the Blood Angels. Or, if you don’t mind risking the wrath of the Emperor, the Genestealer Cults. Unfortunately, the other three Space Marine chapters are only available in PvP.

8 Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach

The Wolves of Fenris are Thirsty for Blood

If you’re looking for a less claustrophobic turn-based game set in the Warhammer 40K universe, we suggest giving Sanctus Reach a try. This one is focused solely on the Space Wolves, 40K’s take on futuristic Norse warriors. The Space Wolves are strange fellows who don’t get along well with a lot of the other chapters, but no one can deny their ferocity and prowess in combat. Plus, they have werewolves, so that’s pretty cool, too.

Related Review: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Warhammer: 40,000: Darktide is one of the most enjoyable games of the year, but it’s tremendously rough around the edges.

In terms of gameplay, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s a pretty decent TBT comparable to other Slitherine titles like Battlesector or Gladius – Relics of War. You can look forward to not one but two campaigns spanning dozens of missions where you play as the Wolves of Fenris. There’s not a ton of interesting lore to sink your teeth into, but it’s still more than what other games that feature the Space Wolves have to offer, which is, admittedly, not much at all.

7 Warhammer 40K: Battlesector

Reclaim the Home of the Blood Angels

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 58%

Since we already mentioned Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector , we might as well get this one out of the way, too. Warhammer 40K: Battlesector is essentially an improved version of Sanctus Reach with better graphics, smoother gameplay, and more tactical elements. Instead of Space Wolves vs Orks, you get Blood Angels vs Tyranids. There are various other factions you can play via the DLCs, such as the Sisters of Battle, Necrons, and even the T’au, but you can’t unlock other Space Marine chapters. That said, there is a small DLC that adds Assault Terminators and Sanguinary Guard squads.

Warhammer 40K: Battlesector features a single 20-mission campaign, however, it’s quite a bit more compelling than Sanctus Reach’s drawn-out 40+ missions double campaign. The story takes place shortly after the Devastation of Baal and follows Sargeant Carleon and his troops as they attempt to purge the Tyranids on Baal Secundus. The Devastation of Baal is a major event in modern 40K that any Space Marine lore enthusiast should be aware of. Although Battlesector doesn’t take place during the war, you still get some bits and pieces of lore that describe what happened.

6 Space Hulk: Deathwing

Make Sure to Grab the Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 57/100 Critics Recommend: 8%

We’re going back to Space Hulk for something a little different. Space Hulk: Deathwing is a co-op FPS that focuses on action rather than tactics, for better or worse, depending on how you look at it. The game is not too dissimilar from the likes of Darktide, but it is a bit more slow-paced and atmospheric. Space Hulk: Deathwing was designed primarily with multiplayer in mind, which is a shame because very few people are still playing it these days, but there is a single-player campaign mode as well.

True to its name, the game focuses on the Dark Angels' 1st company known as the Deathwing. Once again, you step into the massive boots of a Terminator as you explore a derelict starship in search of things to shoot. There’s even more customization in this one, and it gets bonus points for letting you play as a Chaplain. It’s frankly not the best game out there, but it’s pretty much the only one where you can play as a Space Marine Terminator in first-person. Hence, why it’s higher up on this list than it normally would be.

5 Warhammer 40K: Boltgun

Old Meets New

Speaking of first-person shooters, next up we have Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun , a game that looks ripped straight out of the 90s, even though it only came out in 2023. Warhammer 40K: Boltgun is an old-school boomer shooter with gameplay similar to the original Doom and a memorable pixel art style that blends 2D and 3D elements. Like most of the games it drew inspiration from, Boltgun is fast-paced, frantic, and, most importantly, tons of fun.

Related Review: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a solid throwback FPS that makes up for being generous with the resources by its excellent weapon design.

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun centers around Malum Caedo, an Ultramarine Sternguard Veteran that pretty much single-handedly purges an entire planet of Chaos filth. What’s interesting about this character is that he was made canon thanks to the game instead of the other way around. Generally speaking, characters that show up in 40K video games are already established or not considered canon. Even more interesting is that Malum Caedo and the events of Boltgun tie into Space Marine 2.

4 Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War

Still One of the Best 40K Games Around

The original Dawn of War holds a special place in the hearts of many people who were playing 40K games back in the good old days. This game is an absolute classic and continues to hold up nicely to this day, provided you don’t mind the retro visuals, which can be a little hard on the eyes sometimes. Dawn of War deserves to be at the top of most 40K games lists, but since this one is specifically centered around Space Marines, we can only give it 4th place.

Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War features a single chapter of Space Marines, and it’s a pretty obscure one. Namely, the Blood Ravens, a chapter you probably haven’t heard about unless you’ve already played Dawn of War since it’s rarely mentioned elsewhere in the lore. That’s the only chapter that has a campaign, BUT the game does feature an army painter that allows you to play as many other chapters in custom games and multiplayer. Dawn of War is one of the few Warhammer 40K games that offers that functionality, which is somewhat sad considering it came out two decades ago.

3 Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

The Only Warhammer 40K Game That Lets You Play as the Grey Knights

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters Real-Time Strategy Tactical Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 80/100 Critics Recommend: 84% Platform(s) PC Released May 5, 2022 Developer Complex Games Publisher Frontier Foundry How Long To Beat 25 Hours

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a somewhat divisive game. In some ways, it’s among the best turn-based tactics games set in the 40K universe and does a decent job of immersing you into the lore with its intriguing story and stellar (well, mostly) voice acting. But, on the other hand the combat is painfully repetitive at the best of times, and unjustifiably frustrating at the worst of them. So why is it so high up on the list then? Two words: Grey Knights.

The Grey Knights are a mysterious chapter of Space Marines consisting solely of Psykers. Pound for pound, Grey Knights are arguably the most powerful Space Marines, but they often get overlooked since they rarely show up in games, books, or other media. Luckily, they do show up in Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters where they happen to be the protagonists. Aside from Dawn of War where they can be recruited as a squad in Dark Crusade and Soulstorm, the Grey Knights don’t show up in any other video game, let alone as the protagonists.

2 Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War II

Get to Know Your Squad on a More Personal Level

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn Of War Real-Time Strategy Systems Franchise Warhammer 40K Platform(s) Microsoft Windows Released September 20, 2004 Developer(s) Relic Entertainment Publisher(s) Relic Entertainment Engine essence engine ESRB m How Long To Beat 12 hours Expand

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn Of War picks up where the original left off in terms of story and continues to focus on the aforementioned Blood Ravens. The storytelling is significantly better in this one and follows the exploits of a small squad of Space Marines, each specializing in a different role on the battlefield. Traditionally, Space Marines have almost always been depicted as stoic warriors with little to no personality or emotions, but that’s not the case here, as each main character is fleshed out way more than in most other 40K games, and even most novels for that matter.

Once you delve into the first expansion, Chaos Rising, you’ll get to learn all about the sworn enemies of the Space Marines while you attempt to stop the corrupting power of Chaos from claiming your squad. Or, if you so wish, give into the corruption. The second expansion, Retribution, introduces campaigns for several other factions, but none of them are Adeptus Astartes. You can stick to Chaos Rising if you’re only interested in the Space Marines, but we do recommend giving Retribution a shot because some of the other campaigns are very fun, too. Plus, you’ll get to see what other factions think of the Space Marines.

1 Warhammer 40K: Space Marine

Obviously

The number one pick is obvious but we couldn’t have it any other way. The best game you can play to prepare for Space Marine 2 is the original Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine from 2011. Or, even better, the 10-year Anniversary Edition that launched in 2021 as a free upgrade. The game follows the story of Captain Titus of the Ultramarines, the very same protagonist you’ll get to play in the sequel, as he is tasked with cleansing a Forge World of Ork invaders. Later on in the story, you’ll also run into the forces of Chaos.

Space Marine 2 will mostly have you fighting Tyranid Hordes, but you’ll eventually have to deal with Chaos here as well, albeit of the Tzeentchian flavor this time. Captain Titus was originally non-canon, but he has since been retconned and is now an official part of Warhammer 40K lore. That means that the events of the original Space Marine are now canon as well. Being familiar with the original’s story isn’t necessary for enjoying the sequel, but it can definitely help. If you’ve yet to play Space Marine, now would be the perfect time to do so.