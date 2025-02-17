Noita is an interesting game in that there is almost always more to learn. Your character will start out fragile and weak, and yet the right build and perseverance can get you to quickly start amassing almost godlike power. For new players, the question is often where to even begin.

The aim of this article is to help beginners identify common, powerful spells they can use with minimal wand modification. Note that the testing for this article was greatly simplified with the help of the Spell Lab mod, which was created by user goki_dev, and at the time of writing, is available on the Steam Workshop.

This guide is aimed at beginners who don't have easy access to late-game spells and who may not yet be comfortable with the extremes of wand modification.

10 Chain Bolt

A Simple, Brainless Way to Deal Decent Damage

Chain Bolt's value is somewhat debated in the Noita community. Dealing 25 damage per hit and bouncing to nearby enemies as it moves, it's a hard hitter for a single spell that's relatively easy to find and which isn't especially hard to consistently cast. If you're starting out and need something to do some killing for you, this spell can hold its own for at least a few layers.

It can also be a bit of a trap, though. With +0.75 second cast delay, this spell is slow; its range is also mediocre. It's important when using this spell to keep experimenting and trying to design increasingly deadly wands (which is only sometimes going to involve keeping this spell in your arsenal). Put another way, don't stick to "Good Enough" until you suddenly die. Evolve as you go.

9 Rain Cloud

Allows Significant Cheese With The Right Perks

In complete isolation, Rain Cloud is a mediocre spell. It generates a moderate amount of water and has 10 charges. It can be affected by the Unlimited Spells perk, however, giving you a now infinite source of water (a similar thing is also possible with the Water Trail modifier).

This allows you to start radically altering the conditions of your environment (and to annihilate fire enemies). Now consider how valuable this becomes with something like the Breathless perk, which eliminates your need to breathe and increases your speed in liquids. You can further synergize with something like the Electricity Immunity or Electricity perks, helping you avoid an untimely death due to suddenly getting zapped while swimming in your element.

Just note that the Electricity perk will be a double-edged sword. While you will become very deadly as you move in water, zapping everything around you, this can also lead to you suddenly causing things to explode in water that you may not have been prepared for.

It's worth mentioning that Rain Cloud's value is highly dependent on having some way to make surrounding yourself in water not a death sentence. This isn't hard to do as most runs will eventually present such an opportunity. With that said, endlessly run the game enough and you may have times when you just need to abandon trying to use water due to the other components just not manifesting.

8 Energy Orb

A Decent Digger and Adequate Killer

Energy Orb is a spell that can help illustrate how open-world Noita actually is for a game that initially seems to be about just diving into increasingly lower layers of a cave. This spells shoots a somewhat slow orb that deals a decent 11.25 damage and which will explode on impact (which, unmodified, cannot hurt you). What makes it so good is that the small explosion of these orbs dig through a variety of common materials, including many types of stone.

This makes early exploration and traversal much easier. It's safe, doing no direct damage to you, and unlike something like bombs, it can be cast unlimited times by default. This spell is one of the easiest ways to start extracting the abundant Gold from the Mines and Coal Pits that you see buried in small pockets all around the map.

7 Healing Bolt

Fantastic Once You Can Get the Bolt to Hit You

On its face, Healing Bolt may seem like an odd choice for this list compared to Circle of Vigour, another healing spell and one that's much easier to use. While Circle of Vigour is decent (and fantastic with the right build), Healing Bolt has twenty charges compared to Circle of Vigour's two charges. Additionally, its healing can be multiplied by a number of easily obtained effects, notably the Berserk status.

Healing Bolt is relatively easy to use, you just need to figure out a way to get yourself hit by the fired bolt. There are a number of ways to do this, but one of the easiest is to get the Boomerang modifier to activate when firing your bolt. With that, all you need is enough space to allow the bolt to travel away and then back to you. When choosing when to use this spell, note that Healing Bolt isn't affected by the Unlimited Spells perk.

Healing is often where new players struggle the most in Noita; there are a number of ways to do it, but the game doesn't give them freely. This spell can add some much-needed longevity to your alchemist without much hassle.

6 Black Hole

A Great Spell for When Obliteration is in Order

Black Hole is a utility spell, unable to directly harm the player or enemies. It also has 3 charges and can't be affected by the Unlimited Spells perk, so it needs to be used wisely (unless you have many instances of the spell or are able to manipulate its use with some of the advanced Greek letter modifiers). With all this said, its description isn't lying: it eats through all obstacles.

Any material the fired orb contacts (but not you or any other creature) is deleted as it moves. Unmodified, this can be helpful but not actually get you a particularly long tunnel in the limited lifetime of the orb. You can modify the speed of the orb with effects like Speed Up, however, which causes the orb to move much faster and thus make a much longer tunnel in the orb's lifetime.

This spell is often one of the first that lets a player see just how expansive and unique Noita is. If you find a barrier of any kind, there is usually something interesting beyond it.

5 Summon Rock Spirit

Solve Distant Problems From The Safety Of Elsewhere

This spell summons what might technically be an allied creature, but is really better thought of as a homing bomb. The spirit floats somewhat aimlessly, then will rush to a creature to explode, dealing decent damage and releasing damaging Freezing Vapor as it dies. It will also eventually explode if left alive without a target for too long or if it takes significant damage (which rarely happens in a typical combat scenario).

Rock Spirits can damage or even kill you if you use them carelessly, but they're a great tool to destroy even pretty major threats without being in the line of fire. You can often use them to attack things that haven't even noticed you. Even better, kills with Rock Spirits count as Accidental, rewarding extra Gold.

Summon Rock Spirit has ten charges but is often found in bunches. It also can benefit from the Unlimited Spells perk.

4 All-Seeing Eye

Fantastic Utility Unless You Have its Partner Perk

All-Seeing Eye is a spell that, with rare exceptions, reveals all the fog of war in a wide radius around where you cast it. With its ten charges, you may initially need to use it somewhat sparingly, but it can benefit from the Unlimited Spells perk and also isn't especially rare.

Deaths in Noita are often the result of unwelcome surprises. This spell makes scouting much safer, allowing you to see threats (and valuable items) you otherwise would miss. You can then plan ahead, rather than just react to dangerous enemies and environmental hazards that you unveil as you near them.

Note that if you have the All-Seeing Eye perk, this spell is useless. That perk is basically as if you have the spell cast at all times around you, and it works in some places the spell doesn't.

3 Circle of Transmogrification

Can Quickly Simplify Big Problems

This five charge spell creates a lingering circle which polymorphs most enemies which touch the circle into a sheep (lamma). This effect is temporary but the sheep is harmless, with almost no health, no attacks and extremely limited mobility. An enemy that dies in this state stays dead (and in its sheep form). The only real downside is that you will lose out on the Gold it would have dropped.

Few enemies are immune to being polymorphed (mostly boss-type enemies). Most threats are effectively solved if you can get the enemy to touch this spell's circle of effect. It's rendered a sheep for short while, allowing you to murder it nearly instantly, choose to leave the area or use the time to regroup and think about what you want to do.

This spell becomes extremely deadly combined with the Unlimited Spells perk and some way to place it a bit further away from yourself (such as using the Long-Distance Cast modifier). Just make sure not to stifle your Gold income with overuse.

2 Plasma Beam

A Spell to Dig and Cause Problems

In close competition with Plasma Cutter (which is better if you purely want to dig, as it can destroy almost anything), Plasma Beam is basically a brother-spell to that other plasma weapon, trading digging power for something much more useful for killing. While it can still be used to dig, its real use is to summon a highly damaging, decently long beam that can lock down an area, often obliterating any creature that touches it.

This spell takes practice to use right and you likely will kill yourself with it when first learning how to wield its power. This is because the spell sets a point that then summons a lingering, deadly beam; it does not follow your wand once brought into being. If you are moving in the same direction that you summon the beam, you can easily touch it and deal immense damage to yourself, often dying before you can react and move away.

Learning to wield this risky spell lets you deal big damage without needing to do much wand customization. Just keep in mind the beam obliterates many different materials, including Gold. You'll need to learn to angle shots so that the Gold kills drop isn't immediately turned to nothing.

1 Chainsaw

Absolutely Amazing and Complicated Enough that its Omission was Debated

On its own, Chainsaw is basically useless as a spell (it has very limited use for digging and not much else). A special property of this spell, however, makes it a major contender for community favorite. When used, Chainsaw temporarily makes a wand's Cast Delay 0 (even if it should be higher). It also reduces Recharge Time by 0.17 seconds, which further boosts its utility.

While the intricacies of wand modification are beyond the scope of this article, the value of this spell for making strong wands is hard to overstate. If you can get it to fire at the end of a chain of multiple spells that all fire with a single use of your wand, the Cast Delay is 0, even if it should be seconds or more. Couple that with its ability to lower Recharge Time (which you can combine with other spells that do the same) and you can get a wand that will fire a volley of spells like a machine gun and for as long as its mana allows it.

Chainsaw is a good example of a spell that illustrates how wild Noita's customization can get and one of the many things that make it a fantastic game (just like these).