Marvel is a masterclass in creating superheroes that everyone loves, and arguably their most beloved vigilante is the webslinger himself. As a teenager who got spider-like powers after a radioactive spider bit him, Peter Parker is on a mission to protect New York from threats that range from mere robbers and thugs to city-destroying menaces like Sandman.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Marvel Rivals Seeking more action after investing so many hours into Marvel Rivals? Well, here are some games truly worthy of any hero.

While Spidey’s movies are (mostly) critically acclaimed and a must-watch for fans, his games are a mixed bag of sweet and sour candies. While there are some good games, there are equally as many mediocre ones. But thanks to Insomniac taking up the mantle of the capeless crusader, things are finally starting to look up for our hero. That said, here are the Spider-Man games that feature the webslinger in the best ways possible.

10 Spider-Man: Edge of Time

A Web of Fate Between Two Spideys

Action-Adventure Systems Released October 4, 2011 Developer(s) Beenox, Other Ocean Interactive Publisher(s) Activision

Most Spider-Man games let players swing freely through sprawling cityscapes, but Edge of Time takes a different approach. Set almost entirely within a corporate tower, this 2011 title focuses on a high-stakes, time-bending narrative that intertwines the lives of the classic Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2099. When a corrupt scientist alters history, the two wall-crawlers must work together, across time, to set things right.

The combat borrows heavily from Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, but the real highlight is how the actions of one Spidey influence the other. If Peter Parker destroys a piece of machinery in the past, Miguel O’Hara will see the immediate effects in 2099. It’s a clever concept, though the game’s repetitive environments and limited open-world traversal left some players feeling caged. Despite this, the story, written by veteran Spider-Man comic writer Peter David, keeps things engaging, making it a standout for fans of Spidey’s multiversal adventures.

9 Spider-Man 3

Swinging Through a Rough Landing

Releasing alongside Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 film, this tie-in game had the unenviable task of capturing the movie’s darker themes while still delivering an engaging open-world experience. While the web-swinging mechanics were an improvement over Spider-Man 2, the game suffered from a host of technical issues at launch, particularly on the PlayStation 3 version, which had frame rate drops and glitches that made for an often frustrating experience.

Still, the game offered an expanded version of New York, complete with more side missions, a morality system, and Spidey’s iconic black suit, which gave him a more aggressive fighting style. While not as polished as its predecessor, Spider-Man 3 remains a memorable entry for fans who enjoyed the freedom of swinging through an ever-darker Manhattan.

8 Spider-Man: Web of Shadows

A Symbiote Infestation Worth Fighting For

Action-Adventure Beat 'Em Up Systems Released October 21, 2008 Developer(s) Treyarch Publisher(s) Activision

In a rare move for a Spider-Man game, Web of Shadows lets players decide how Spidey’s story unfolds. This 2008 title features an open-world New York that gradually falls under the control of a full-blown symbiote invasion. The twist is that players can embrace the chaos by using the black suit more frequently, altering combat moves, and influencing the narrative.

The combat is fluid, with aerial combos allowing Spidey to juggle enemies in mid-air and even take fights onto building walls. Plus, it features one of the best implementations of Spidey’s symbiote suit, making it more than just a cosmetic change. However, the game isn’t without faults: some repetitive missions and awkward voice acting hold it back from true greatness. But for those who love a good “What if?” symbiote storyline, Web of Shadows delivers.

7 Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage

A Classic Beat-'Em-Up With Maximum Nostalgia

Beat 'Em Up Systems Platform(s) SNES, Sega Genesis Released September 16, 1994 Developer Software Creations Publisher(s) Acclaim Entertainment

Before Spider-Man was swinging through massive open-world games, he was beating up goons in side-scrolling brawlers. Maximum Carnage, released in 1994 for the SNES and Sega Genesis, is one of the most beloved titles in the franchise. Based on the comic storyline of the same name, this game lets players take control of either Spider-Man or Venom as they battle against Carnage and his army of villains across New York City.

With its comic book-inspired cutscenes, challenging gameplay, and a soundtrack that goes way harder than a Spider-Man game has any right to, Maximum Carnage became a cult classic. It’s also one of the few games to fully embrace Venom as a playable character before his modern gaming resurgence.

6 Ultimate Spider-Man

The Comic Book Aesthetic Done Right

Action-Adventure Systems Released September 22, 2005 Developer(s) Treyarch Publisher(s) Activision

Some Spider-Man games have tried to replicate the feeling of playing through a comic book, but Ultimate Spider-Man is one of the few that nails it. Released in 2005, this open-world game uses a cel-shaded art style that perfectly mirrors the pages of Brian Michael Bendis’ Ultimate Spider-Man comics.

The biggest hook is that players get to play as both Spidey and Venom, each with their own distinct playstyle. While Peter Parker’s sections focus on web-slinging and acrobatics, Venom’s segments embrace raw power, allowing him to toss cars and absorb civilians for health. The story, also penned by Bendis, ties directly into the Ultimate universe, making it feel like a true extension of the comics rather than just another adaptation.

5 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A New Spidey Swings Into Action