Apart from your staff, you also havespiritsto fight your battles in Black Myth: Wukong.Spiritsaren't just cool collectibles — they’re the secret sauce to powering up your journey.You can get a spirit by defeating the boss behind the spirit. And the best part is that each brings its own set of abilities. Whether you're looking to deal massive damage, buff your defenses, or even turn into a healing tree (yes, really!), these spirits have got your back.

But there are over 50 spirits in Wukong, so knowing which is best for you can bea bittricky.That’swhywe’veput together this list to show you which spirit will turn you into an unstoppable force of nature.

10 Earth Wolf

So Quick, Your Enemies Won’t See You Coming

When you need someone to charge headlong into your enemies, you can summon Earth Wolf boss . Once you unleash the Wild Rapture ability, you transform into the Earth Wolf. This fearsome form lets you run and clash into your enemies, causing them to stagger as you barrel through the battlefield.

It's a fantastic way to disrupt foes and gain the upper hand in combat! One of the coolest perks of the Earth Wolf is that it boosts your Focus every time you run into an enemy. This allows you to unleash even more devastating attacks!

9 Wandering Wight

With All Due Disrespect

To get this spirit, find your way to the " Outside the Forest” shrine. You will come across a couple of enemies, who you need to defeat before the Wandering Wight himself appears. While killing him is supposed to give you his spirit, Wandering Wight there’s a catch.

You need to upgrade your gourd. Onlythen,will you be able to collect the Wandering Wight spirit. With this spirit, you give a little nod of"respect,"and then BAM—a slam into your enemies with your head, leaving them staggering. But the Wandering Wightisn’tall about offense. This spirit also gives you ahuge+20 boost to Defense, soyou’retougherand more resilient in battle. Talk about an all-around powerhouse!

8 Blade Monk

Slice and Dice Your Way Out of Any Situation

Tracking down the Blade Monk is a bit of an adventure that you can’t say no to. That’s largely due to the Slaughter ability the Blade Monk gives you. With this blade, you can slice and dice through anything in your way , and then finish it off with a massive, downward cleave.

The Blade Monk spirit is like the perfect combo of finesse and brutality. What makes the Blade Monk really sweet is the temporary boost you get in your Attacking power every time you defeat an enemy. This makes you even deadlier for the next fight. It’s a great way to keep your momentum going when you’re in the thick of battle.

7 Clay Vajra

Burn Your Enemies if They Dare to Come Close

If you like your enemies crispy, the Clay Vajra is for you. Things get really heated when you get this spirit—literally! Your knees suddenly become flamethrowers. With every step you take, flames shoot out, swirling around and torching anything unlucky enough to be near you. It’s like you’re walking through a battlefield, leaving everything in your wake on fire.

On top of all the fire-wreaking havoc, when you equip the Clay Vajra,you’llalso get a boost to your Burn Resistance. So, whileyou’resetting the world on fire,you’realso a littletougherwhen it comes to withstanding flames yourself. Pretty handy, right?

6 Falcon Hermit

Freeze Up Your Enemies

If freezing your enemies and unleashing frosty winds sounds like fun, the Falcon Hermit spirit is one you’ll want to get your hands on. But not until you take out the blue Falcon Fan-Maker waiting for you around the Warding Temple Shrine.

With this spirit, you can stir up an icywind that sweeps across the battlefield.Thisisn'tjust a chilly breezethough—it’sloadedwith Frost Damage. The wind hits over and over. And if your enemies are unlucky enough to be in the way for too long,they’llend upfrozen solid!

5 Gore-Eye Daoist

When the Light Comes On, It’s Showtime!

Finding the Gore-Eye Daoist is not that difficult, but its spirit is very powerful . Once you can get to the Yellow Wind Formation's Windseal Gate Shrine, you just have to keep walking, and before you know it, you are face-to-face with Gore-Eye Daoist. At this point, your job is simple—conquer the Gore-Eye Daoist and claim its spirit and all the power that comes with it.

As the Gore-Eye Daoist, you will carry a staff. Butit’snot just a regular staff —it’sgot a freaky toad perched on top.When thetoad’seyes light up in red, you knowit’sshowtime!For aslong as the light shines, your attacks hit harder, making it perfect for unleashingsomeseriouspain.

4 Centipede Guai

Get All the Power and Speed You Need

The Centipede Guai is the kind of spirit that turns you into a rolling wrecking ball! Seriously, if you’ve ever wanted to bulldoze through your enemies like a giant, unstoppable force, this one’s for you.

As a bonus, whenyou’vegotthe Centipede Guai spiritequipped, you get a little boosttoyourMovement Speed.It’snot a huge boost, butit’llgive you just enough extra speed to zip around and keep the momentum going. But youcan’tget this spirit unlessyou areready to go deep into the Bonevault Shrine.

3 Charface

Erupt Like a Volcano and Cause Chaos

Charface is the ultimate spirit if you’re all about molten destruction. If turning the ground into a fiery deathtrap sounds like fun, then this one's for you. With this spirit, you carry a giant blade forged in the flames. But here’s where it gets wild. You don’t just swing this blade, you slam it into the ground! This causes magma to burst out, scorching everything around you.

As if turning the battlefield into a pool of molten lavawasn’tcool enough, the Charface spirit alsogives you a boost toyour charging speed.Thisspirit’sall about quick, fiery destruction—ideal for those who like to hit hard andhitfast.

2 Mother of Flamlings

When the Going Gets Tough, You Need Your Minions to Fight for You

Why fight alone when you can summon an army of fire-breathing minions? These tiny, fierce little creatures breathe fire on anyone nearby. The Mother of Flamlings spirit also helps slash the cooldown for all your spells . This means you can cast your spells more often, without waiting as long between attacks. But getting to the Mother of Flamlings is not easy.

You will see a giant rolling ball coming your way as you move around the Field of Fire. Butthat’sjust the beginning. You will also have to goand buy four Flame Ores before therealaction begins.

Try not to die while taking down the Mother of Flamlings because summoning it again will cost you another four Flame Ores.

1 Verdant Glow

Heal Yourself

Sometimes what you need is not more firepower or speed. The ability to heal yourself comes in handy when you start meeting tougher enemies. Verdant Glow is like having nature itself on your side in Black Myth: Wukong.When you activate the Verdant Arbor, you turn into a tree! Yes, you read that right — a tree. But not just any tree , you become one that can continuously heal itself, drawing energy from nature around you. What’s even cooler is the big boost you get when you step in water . It makes you ready to soak up all the heat from battle.