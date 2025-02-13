The Splinter Cell franchise has now been dead in the water for now for more than a decade, but the series still has a strong cult following. The stealth mechanics in the game might not have been as intricate, or the story as dramatic and outlandish as the Metal Gear Solid games, but it was a perfectly fine stealth game that deserved more love from Ubisoft.

Related 8 Best Ubisoft Games of All Time Ubisoft has its hands in a variety of genres and franchises, and these are its best games of all time.

With Ubisoft currently working on a remake of the first Splinter Cell, it’s worth taking a leap back in time to see which are the seven best titles in the franchise.

7 Splinter Cell: Conviction

A Rogue Agent’s Reckoning

Stripping away the shadows that defined Sam Fisher’s career, Splinter Cell: Conviction marked a radical departure from its predecessors. With his signature goggles gone and a kill-or-be-killed mentality driving him forward, Fisher embraced a more aggressive style of stealth. The game introduced the "Mark and Execute" system, allowing players to tag enemies and eliminate them in quick succession, a feature that blurred the line between tactical espionage and cinematic action.

The story follows a rogue Fisher on a personal mission, unraveling a conspiracy tied to his daughter's supposed death. Without the backing of Third Echelon, Fisher relied on improvised weapons, brutal interrogations and the game's standout mechanic, “Last Known Position.” This system projected a ghostly silhouette of where enemies believed him to be, allowing players to mislead and outmaneuver foes. While some longtime fans lamented the loss of classic stealth mechanics, Ubisoft has to be commended for being creative and trying something new, an ideology that is sorely needed in the modern gaming landscape.

6 Splinter Cell: Double Agent (PS3/Xbox 360)

The Inferior Version

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Double Agent Stealth Systems Released October 17, 2006 Developer(s) Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Montreal , Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Milan Publisher(s) Ubisoft

In an ambitious attempt to blur the lines between right and wrong, Double Agent introduced moral choices that affected the story. This version of the game, developed by Ubisoft Shanghai, took a more dramatic approach, plunging Fisher deep into an undercover mission within a domestic terrorist organization. His actions, whether they’re about sabotaging enemy operations or executing fellow NSA agents, would shape the multiple endings, adding weight to every decision.

The 7th gen console release of Double Agent leaned heavily into cinematic storytelling, featuring flashy scripted sequences and high-stakes betrayals. This came at the cost of stealth depth, though. The trust system, which measured Fisher’s standing with both the Third Echelon and the terrorists, was an intriguing idea but ultimately limited player agency. Missions also leaned toward action-heavy set pieces, alienating fans who preferred a more calculated, methodical approach.

Between this version and the last-gen release, this one is generally seen as weaker. The moral dilemmas lacked real impact and its more linear design felt like a step back. More importantly, this version is considered canon.

5 Splinter Cell: Blacklist

The Forgotten Classic

A game that tried to balance the franchise’s past and present, Blacklist was an attempt to merge the best aspects of Conviction’s action with the stealth depth of Chaos Theory. This compromise resulted in a game that pleased many but left others feeling that it lacked a clear identity. The return of traditional gadgets, non-lethal takedowns and full stealth routes was a welcome change, but the absence of Michael Ironside as Sam Fisher due to Ubisoft’s decision to motion-capture a younger actor was a major controversy. Fans felt that while Blacklist was mechanically excellent, Sam didn’t feel like the same character without Ironside’s signature voice.

The story followed Fisher leading the newly-formed Fourth Echelon to neutralize the “Blacklist” threat, a series of escalating terrorist attacks against the United States. The co-op and Spies vs. Mercs multiplayer modes were among the strongest features, bringing back the series’ beloved asymmetric gameplay. Despite its polished mechanics and varied mission design, however, Blacklist struggled to make a lasting impact. It sold poorly, marking the last mainline Splinter Cell game to date, leaving the franchise in a prolonged hiatus that fans are still waiting to see end.

4 Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow

A Sequel That Perfected the Formula

Pandora Tomorrow had the difficult task of following the success of the original Splinter Cell, and it did so by refining the formula rather than reinventing it. The introduction of the "whistling" mechanic, which let Fisher lure enemies into traps, added a brand new layer of depth to the already-tense stealth encounters. Lighting and sound once again played a crucial role, forcing players to stick to shadows and carefully manage movement noise.

The game’s biggest contribution, however, was Spies vs. Mercs, a groundbreaking multiplayer mode that would go on to define Splinter Cell’s competitive scene. Unlike traditional deathmatch modes, this asymmetrical setup pitted nimble spies against heavily-armed mercenaries, creating intense cat-and-mouse gameplay.

Narratively, Pandora Tomorrow had a solid but somewhat forgettable plot involving biological warfare, but it was the gameplay refinements that made it stand out. It proved that Splinter Cell wasn’t a one-hit wonder and solidified its place as a franchise to watch out for.

3 Splinter Cell: Double Agent (PS2/Xbox)

The Superior Double Agent