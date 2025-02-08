Sure, gaming alone can be fun, but let’s be honest, it’s way better with a friend right next to you, yelling in your ear. Nothing beats the chaos of split-screen co-op, where teamwork, strategy and the occasional betrayal lead to unforgettable moments. Whether you’re solving puzzles, fighting off enemies or just trying not to crash into each other, split-screen gaming turns every session into a hilarious, high-energy adventure.

The best split-screen PC games don’t just let you play together—they force you to communicate, think fast, and maybe even test the limits of your friendship. Some will have you laughing until your stomach hurts, while others will push you into intense, edge-of-your-seat battles. Either way, one thing’s for sure: you’ll never forget the moments you share.

8 It Takes Two

It Really Takes Two to Make a Marriage Work

It Takes Two introduces you to Cody and May, a couple on the verge of splitting up. But here’s the twist: their daughter’s heartfelt wish turns them into tiny dolls and are now stuck in a magical, oversized version of their home. To get back to normal, they’ll need to fix their relationship, survive the wildest obstacles imaginable and take advice from a love guru called Dr. Hakim.

It Takes Two is built exclusively for two players, so you and your co-op partner will share a split-screen, each controlling either Cody or May, who have abilities that complement each other. This means you literally can’t do things alone. One player gets a hammer, the other gets nails -- one smashes, the other pins things in place.

7 Overcooked! 2

A Chaotic Kitchen Serves the Best Delicacies

Overcooked! 2 is a game that will turn you and your friends into either master chefs or screaming maniacs. You and your co-op friends must travel across wacky kitchens, chopping, frying and serving up meals before the Unbread gobble up the kingdom. Sounds easy? Hah! Just wait till you’re cooking on a moving hot air balloon, a slippery ice floe or a haunted kitchen with disappearing counters.

There’s no sword-swinging or gun blasting here, but make no mistake -- this game is a war. You’re battling time (those orders won’t wait). You’re battling the environment (who put a conveyor belt in this kitchen?!). One second, you’re calmly slicing tomatoes. The next? Your kitchen is on fire, the rice is burning and someone just threw an entire plate into the trash by accident.

6 A Way Out

Escape from Prison and Take Down a Mutual Enemy

A Way Out puts you and your gaming partner in the shoes of Vincent and Leo -- two prisoners who are stuck behind bars but determined to break free. They couldn’t be more different: Leo is hot-headed and ready to throw punches, while Vincent is more calculated and always thinking two steps ahead.

Despite their differences, they have one common goal: escape the prison and take down a mutual enemy. But it won’t be easy -- your trust level will be tested and sacrifices will be made. You will be fist-fighting inmates in brutal brawls, sneaking past guards with clever distractions and engaging in intense shootouts with police. And it’s not all serious -- there are mini-games too. Want to play darts? Arm wrestle? See who can skip stones better? This game lets you have fun in between the chaos.

5 WWE 2K23

Legendary Matches, Wild Brawls, and Over-The-Top Action

If you love big fighting moves, bigger personalities and the biggest wrestling matches you can imagine, WWE 2K23 is for you. This game brings the chaos of WWE straight to your screen, letting you and your friends throw down in legendary matches, wild brawls and over-the-top action!

WWE 2K23 lets you battle it out with friends right on your couch! Up to 4 players can go head-to-head locally, making for hilarious and unpredictable matches. The best part is the roster is stacked -- play as legends like The Rock, Undertaker and Stone Cold or take control of today’s stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair.

4 Baldur's Gate 3

Uncover Secrets, Confront Looming Threats and Decide the Fate of the Realms

In Baldur's Gate 3 , you and your co-op partner will find yourselves with a dangerous tadpole parasite that gives you incredible powers but also might turn you into a mind-controlled monster. As you explore the Forgotten Realms, you’ll uncover dark secrets, face terrifying enemies and make decisions that can change the fate of the world.

The turn-based combat is inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, which means there’s plenty of strategy involved. Each player gets a turn to move, attack, cast spells and use abilities to outsmart enemies. But here’s the thing -- positioning is key! Take the high ground, use your environment to your advantage and make every move count.

3 Tekken 8

Perfect for Fans of High-Octane, Adrenaline-Pumping Fighting Games