While gaming alone can be fun, there’s something undeniably special about sitting side-by-side with a friend, sharing the same screen, and battling it out (or teaming up) right there in the same room. It’s gaming in its purest form—no headsets, no lag, just pure couch co-op magic.

From racing games to intense shooters, PS5 offers many split-screen games that bring back that face-to-face competitive or collaborative side of gaming. So why have all the fun alone when you can share with friends or family members?

10 Baldur's Gate 3

Charm, Fight or Deceive Your Way Through Any Situation

Baldur's Gate 3 is so much fun it would be unfair to enjoy it alone. You can loot everything in sight while your friend is chatting with an NPC. The beautiful thing about Baldur's Gate 3 is that you can charm, deceive, or fight your way out of situations. So there are endless ways to experience the game with a friend.

Combat is turn-based in Baldur's Gate 3. So, positioning, using terrain to your advantage, and timing your attacks or spells are key to coming out on top in battles.

9 It Takes Two

A Wild Ride Involving Teamwork, Puzzles And Laughter

It really does take two to tango in It Takes Two , as there’s no single player mode at all. The entire game is built around cooperation. So whether you are playing with a friend, partner, or family member, you will be in for a wild ride of teamwork, puzzles, and laughter.

The game is pretty funny because you play as a couple who is on the verge of divorce. It gets more interesting as this couple is magically turned into tiny dolls.

And you must work through your differences in this doll-sized world you find yourself in. Whether it’s swinging across chasms, solving some confusing puzzles, or outsmarting enemies, you will have to rely on each other constantly.

8 Borderlands 3

Shoot Your Way Through Anything The Post-Apocalyptic World Throws At You

If you love over-the-top, chaotic first-person shooters, you will have a swell time playing Borderlands 3. Your job is to blast through legions of enemies, collect outrageous weapons, and take down a pair of villainous twins before they can unleash chaos across the galaxy.

To save the world, you need guns, and there’s no shortage of them in Borderlands 3. From guns that shoot fire, to weapons that spawn additional guns when reloaded, to talking guns that trash-talk your enemies. And the best part is you can split your screen to enjoy this looter-shooter with a friend, or go online and team up with others.

7 Gran Turismo 7

Car Racing Has Never Been More Realistic And Fun

Gran Turismo 7

Car enthusiasts and racing fans alike already know there’s almost no racing game more satisfying than Gran Turismo 7 . And that’s largely due to its ultra-realistic graphics. From the shimmer of the sun on your car’s hood to the glint of headlights in a nighttime race, it almost feels like you are driving in the real world.

Whether you are challenging your friend to see who has the best lap time or recreating an epic head-to-head race, split-screen mode makes it more exciting. And even with the screen split in half, you won’t miss any of the stunning visuals or that signature Gran Turismo attention to detail.

6 Minecraft

Gather As Many Resources As Possible To Survive

If you like adventure, simulator games and building stuff, you will love the blocky, pixelated world of Minecraft. You start your journey by gathering wood, stone, and iron. You will use these items to craft tools, build shelters, and eventually create more complex machines.

But Minecraft goes beyond building tools and houses. You will encounter creepers, zombies, and other mobs, so you will need to be ready for some action!

5 WWE 2K24

A Wrestling Fan’s Dream Come True

WWE 2K24 brings all the excitement, drama, and action from the ring right into your hands. The graphics are top-notch, making the wrestlers look more real than ever. In fact, everything about the wrestlers is so real, from their signature moves to their larger-than-life entrances.

I’m not exactly the biggest fan of newer superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. So it’s a relief the game still has legends like The Undertaker, Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin. And don’t forget that you and your friends can play 2v2 tag team, or even the chaotic Royal Rumble, where up to 4 players can compete at once.

4 Risk of Rain 2

Checks Almost Every Box For Good Roguelike Games

Risk of Rain 2

If you are a fan of roguelike action games, Risk of Rain 2 should be at the top of your list. Each time, you start all over again, but the fun comes from unlocking new characters and uncovering secrets along the way.

There’s nothing as sweet as watching your friends scramble to survive while you’re taking down a massive boss without breaking a sweat. You can experience this by teaming up with up to four people. You can coordinate your attacks better, share loot and revive each other when the going gets tough.

Split-screen mode in Risk of Rain 2 was added in the August 2024 update.

3 MotoGP 22

Bike Racing At Its Finest

MotoGP 22

If you love speed, precision, the roar of engines and two-wheeled action, MotoGP 22 has everything you could ask for. You will feel like you are really out there on the track, as every skid and throttle twist is designed to perfection.

But then you can't just rev up and go in MotoGP 22. You need to master the art of braking, cornering, and accelerating at the right time. Also, each bike handles differently based on its design and the rider you choose. So you can experiment with different playstyles.

2 Dirt 5

Take On Dusty Desert Roads On Your Rally Car, Buggy Or Monster Truck

Don’t get it twisted; racing on tracks is sweet, but there’s just something more exciting about racing offroad. The joy you get from getting your tires muddy, flying through crazy jumps, and taking on unpredictable terrain trumps whatever you get from well-paved roads. Every environment feels alive in Dirt 5, whether it’s icy mountain tracks or dusty desert routes.

Another pretty cool thing about Dirt 5 is the dynamic weather system. You could start a race in clear skies only for a snowstorm or rain to hit halfway through. This not only changes how you feel but also how your vehicle handles. The chaos of dirt racing is even more fun when you are competing against your friends. Whether it's dodging mud puddles or trying to avoid crashing into each other, split-screen adds a whole new layer of unpredictability and laughs.

1 Fortnite

You Will Be Doing A Lot Of Shooting And Building