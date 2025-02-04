Even the most boring games become infinitely more fun when there’s someone who can share the game with you. Racing is a genre that isn’t for everyone; gamers who like fast-paced or narrative-focused titles will have a difficult time adjusting to the slower and more intrinsic gameplay of racing games that don’t give instant dopamine hits to the player.

For such gamers, split-screen racing games are the perfect option. They add a factor of fun to the game by letting two or more players race at the same time. Unlike traditional multiplayer, these gamers are all playing on the same system and are present in the same room, which means the opportunities to goof around with friends are endless. These games from different racing sub-genres beautifully capture the essence of split-screen racing.

6 Horizon Chase Turbo

Where Retro Meets Modern In Perfect Harmony

A throwback to the golden age of arcade racers, Horizon Chase Turbo captures the spirit of OutRun and Top Gear with its colorful visuals, tight drifting mechanics, and an adrenaline-pumping synth soundtrack by Barry Leitch, the composer behind Top Gear’s legendary music. While many modern racing games lean toward realism, this one embraces simple yet satisfying controls, making it easy for non-racing game fans to pick up and enjoy, but still possessing enough depth to entice the hardcore racers to grind and get better at it.

The split-screen mode supports up to four players simultaneously, with each portion of the screen maintaining the same smooth 60 frames per second performance as a single player. Racing through 12 cups with 48 cities and over 100 tracks, players battle through dynamic weather conditions like rain and snow, each affecting vehicle handling in distinct ways. There is also a tournament mode that lets friends compete across multiple tracks while keeping a running score, perfect for gaming sessions that stretch into the night.

5 F1 2020

Where Formula One Meets Family Fun

The F1 series has always been a test of skill and consistency, and while there are multiple F1 games, fans often consider F1 2020 to be the best in the series. Much to the delight of players, F1 2020 brought back a two-player split-screen, allowing for high-speed duels on some of the most technically demanding circuits in Motorsport.

The two-player mode runs at a stable 30 frames per second while maintaining realistic tire wear, fuel management, and dynamic weather patterns that can change mid-race. In case it wasn’t already obvious, F1 2020 is a racing sim, which means that, unlike casual racers, players will have to master braking zones, tire management, and DRS activation to gain an edge over their opponents, and all of this simulation depth carries over perfectly to its two-player split-screen, making this the perfect title for friends who are a fan of F1 Motorsport.

4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Because No Racing List Is Complete Without It

Taking the crown as Nintendo's flagship racing series, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings 48 tracks alongside the base game and an additional 48 through the Booster Course Pass, all playable in split-screen mode. The game is wacky and fun, the perfect example of which is the anti-gravity sections that transform traditional racing by allowing karts to drive on walls and ceilings, creating mind-bending track designs like Mount Wario's vertical descent and Rainbow Road's twisting loops.

Smart steering and auto-acceleration options help less experienced players enjoy the action without frustration, while advanced techniques like soft drifting and slipstream boosting add depth for skilled racers. This Nintendo Switch exclusive is one of the best contenders for a split-screen racing game and is loads of fun when played with friends or family.

3 Dirt 5

Where Mud Meets Mayhem

While many modern racers focus solely on online multiplayer, Dirt 5 bucks the trend with four-player split-screen support, even in its career mode. This means players can jump in and progress through the game together in co-op mode, a rarity in modern racing titles. The game emphasizes arcade-style off-road racing with dynamic weather, including rainstorms, snow, and even lightning that can change track conditions mid-race.

Each split-screen portion maintains impressive visual fidelity with realistic particle effects as cars kick up snow, mud, and sand, and the variety of vehicle classes ranges from modern Rally Cross cars to classic Group B monsters, all of which differently on various surface types. There is also a variety of event types, including Gymkhana stunt challenges and Path Finder hill climbs, making Dirt 5 the perfect pick for off-road racing fans to play together during a sleepover.

2 Forza Motorsport 7

The Closest You Can Get to Real Racing Without Leaving Your Couch

For those who prefer a more serious approach to racing, Forza Motorsport 7 delivers an unmatched simulation experience while still supporting a two-player split-screen. With over 700 cars and 30 locations, the game offers an incredible amount of content for players to dive into.

While the game leans toward realism, it doesn’t alienate casual players, offering assists that make it accessible without sacrificing depth. There is a dedicated dynamic weather system that ensures that no two races feel the same, with rain-soaked tracks creating unpredictable conditions that separate the experienced racers from the rookies. No matter the track, the vehicle, the weather, and the time of the day, Forza Motorsport 7 guarantees hours of split-screen fun for friends looking to test each other’s racing skills.

1 Blur

The Best Split-Screen Racer That We’ll Never Get a Sequel To