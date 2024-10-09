"A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." Those opening words started what would become the biggest franchise in history. Whether you’re a fan of the originals, prequels, or sequels, the Star Wars name has become an icon, one that is no stranger to the realm of video games, as there’s an entire galaxy of them to explore.

Battling the dark forces of the universe with a lightsaber, blasting away at the scum and villainy of the underworld, there’s a Star Wars game for just about anyone. There are so many that the amount of content could overload the memory unit of even the most advanced astromech. Well, just take a moment to clear your mind before taking your first step into a larger world to locate the top Star Wars game.

We looked at a variety of genres set within this universe to make our picks!

10 Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Return of The Retro FPS

Action FPS Systems Released February 28, 2024 Developer(s) NightDive Studios , LucasArts Publisher(s) NightDive Studios

The Empire is working on a new form of cutting-edge battle droid called Dark Troopers, which, when finished, will turn the tide of the war. This is why the Rebel Alliance has tasked Kyle Katarn with shutting it down. A simple plot for a retro shooter that would become the first FPS Star Wars game.

The remaster does a tremendous job of bringing the classic pixelated graphics and sound effects to a higher resolution for modern players. Nothing beats taking down Stormtrooper sprites with a variety of blasters and explosives while roaming a textured environment that emulates the films. Even its easy-to-follow narrative is made better with the use of cutscenes, which sound a bit crunchy, but for a game from 1995, is acceptable for the time.

9 Star Wars: TIE Fighter

The Flight Simulator Strikes Back