Key Takeaways Rings in Stardew Valley offer utility and buffs for combat.

The Iridium Band is the ultimate utility ring, combining the effects of the Glow Ring, Magnet Ring, and Ruby Ring.

The Phoenix Ring is a lifesaver, allowing players to revive with 50% health when they drop to 0 HP in the Skull Cavern.

Stardew Valley is a game where making money and making friends are the two main things that will occupy your time as you aim to ingratiate yourself as a pillar of the community. However, there is always a little bit of time in the day to pick out a snazzy outfit, pop on a stylish hat, and show the world that you have a passion for fashion. There are a few wearable items in the game that actually have in-game effects, and then there are rings.

Related Every Festival In Stardew Valley Ranked Mark your calendar, because every year in Stardew Valley is jam-packed with fun events.

Rings are important within Stardew Valley and can serve as handy utility items, give you amazing buffs to make you stronger when fighting your way through the mines, and so much more. So, to showcase what's on offer in this timeless game, I intend to rank all the best rings in Stardew Valley. So, let's review this game's assortment of bling and see what comes out on top!

While there are some amazing things that can be done at the forge when it comes to combined rings in Stardew Valley, we will only be including the rings in their standard form. But if you have access to the forge, be sure to mess around with different ring combinations, including the rings listed below!

10 Wedding Ring

How To Obtain Crafted with Prismatic Shard & 5x Iridium Bar Effect Allows players to get married in multiplayer sessions

Before we get stuck into all the rings within the game that provide perks and buffs that are mainly useful in combat, I think it's only fair that we briefly mention the Wedding Ring . This is a ring introduced in tandem with the multiplayer update to Stardew Valley, and this ring can be gifted to a fellow co-op partner, allowing you to marry them instead of a romanceable character from Pelican Town.

The good news is that you don't need to spend forever gaining hearts with your multiplayer companion to get them to agree to marry you, but the difficulty comes from obtaining the materials needed, as you'll need a rare Prismatic Shard, and 5x Iridium Bars, meaning that in the best case scenario, you might be able to marry your multiplayer partner in the mid-to-late-game. There are no gameplay buffs to be had here, but the joys of marriage are their own reward, right?

9 Thorns Ring

How To Obtain Unlocked at combat level 7 Crafted using 50x Bone Fragment , 50x Stone and Gold Bar Effect When enemies damage you, they will take equal damage themselves.

Okay, onto the gameplay-enhancing rings on the roster, beginning with the Thorns Ring . This ring will work well for players with a particular nemesis in the Skull Cavern that they can't seem to deal with. When you are attacked, and an enemy deals damage to you when wearing this ring, they will then take equal damage as a result. Which essentially means that taking damage is at least somewhat beneficial to you.

If you're packing lots of healing items or have a high defense stat, this can be a decent way to tank hits and deal with enemies fast, but the reason why this ring is on the lower end of this list is because, in an ideal world, you would simply not take the damage in the first place and use buffs to make you stronger or hit harder instead. It's a good one to wear until you get good at combat, but there are better things to use your ring slots for when you are a battle-ready Stardew player.

8 Soul Sapper Ring

How To Obtain Found in chests in the Volcano Dungeon. Effect Gain +4 Energy every time you kill a monster

Next up, we have the Soul Sapper Ring , a ring that can really come in clutch if you're low on health items but still want to delve deeper into the mines. This ring does exactly as the name suggests and saps enemies of their souls when they die, and this translates to an additional four energy added to your total for every monster you take down. This doesn't seem like a lot, but if you're dealing with a swarm of serpents or bats, this can stack up fast.

It's basically a cost-effective way of approaching the mines because if you wear this, you won't need to use quite as many food items to replenish your energy. Not to mention, when you run out of these items, being able to swap this ring in and push onward can be the difference between finding an Iridium Ore stash or walking away empty-handed. It appears a little too late in the game to be a top-tier ring, but even still, it's one you'll want to have for your collection.

7 Immunity Band

How To Obtain Rare Drop in the Quarry Mines (Floors 100-120) and Skull Cavern Effect Grants +4 Immunity

A thing within Stardew Valley that will begin to grind your gears as you enter Skull Cavern and beyond is the debuffs that enemies can inflict upon you. Whether that's a debuff that slows your speed down to a crawl, lowers your attack or defense significantly, or clouds your vision, the consensus is that debuffs are annoying. If you want a way to negate most of these effects throughout your combat encounters, then you need to get your hands on the Immunity Band

This item is a rare drop that can be obtained on floors 100-120 in the Quarry Mines, and within the entirety of the Skull Cavern and can make farming specific monsters for the Adventurer's Guild, and exploring deep into the Skull Cavern a little easier. This one doesn't rank quite as high as some others because this ring isn't all that essential for Skull Cavern runs, as there aren't a lot of enemies that utilize debuffs, but overall, it's a good ring to have for certain situations.

6 Iridium Band

How To Obtain Crafted with 5x Iridium Bar , 50x Solar Essence & 50x Void Essence Effect Glows, attracts items and grants a 10% buff to attack

I considered adding the Glow Ring , Magnet Ring and Ruby Ring to this list, but then I thought, why not just include a ring that offers all of their effects at once? The Iridium Band is the ultimate utility ring within the game, as it emits a light to help you see in the darkness; it offers a magnet pull ability that pulls in items without you needing to walk over to them to pick them up. Plus, the ring gives the player a 10% buff to their attack stat, allowing them to hit harder than ever.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Stardew Valley Stardew's nearly a decade old; it might be time for something new...

For this reason, it's often a ring that players equip and never take off, because it's so hard to live without it. It does take some legwork to craft this ring, as you need lots of Solar Essence, Void Essence, and Iridium, but it's well worth the effort. But who knows, you might get lucky and fish one of these up as a Fishing Treasure Chest reward. Either way, it's a superb multipurpose ring that frees up space for other rings as a result.

5 Vampire Ring

How To Obtain Slay 200 Bats and report to the Adventurer's Guild Effect Gain a 2HP every time you slay a monster.

We're approaching halfway, and occupying this spot, we have the Vampire Ring . Before you ask, no, this ring doesn't make Garlic harmful to the player, nor does it make you a bloodthirsty monster that can only come out at night. This ring essentially allows you to feed off other enemies in combat, and with every kill, you'll gain some HP back as a result. This restores 2HP for every kill, which, much like the Soul Sapper Ring , doesn't seem like a lot, but when you consider how many enemies you kill in your average trip to the mines, it adds up fast.

This ring is a reward from the adventurer's guild for slaying over 200 Bats, which is likely something you will do naturally over time as you work your way through the mines and go farming for Bat Wing needed for Lightning Rod . This means you won't have to go out of your way to get this one, and once you have it, you can save on healing items by being more aggressive against your foes. It's a great item that can be gained relatively early, so if you see a bat, strike it down, and you'll have it before you know it.

4 Ring Of Yoba

How To Obtain Raise Combat Level to 7 Crafted with 5x Iron Bar , 5x Gold Bar and Diamond Effect Grants Blessing of Yoba, and shields the wearer from damage for 5-seconds

If you liked what the Thorns Ring had to offer, then I reckon you're going to really love the Ring of Yoba , as this is essentially the more defensive version of that ring. This ring, much like the Thorns Ring, doesn't come into play unless the player takes a hit. However, instead of retaliating against the monster that hit you, this ring takes your luck stat into consideration, and if your luck is in, this ring will shield you from future damage, effectively acting as a shield.

How this works is that you will still take the damage caused by the initial hit, but if the Blessing of Yoba status buff kicks in, you'll then be granted 5-seconds of invincibility, which basically means that you can go berserk for five seconds, and try to end the fight quickly. It's an extra line of defense that can be a real lifesaver when the chips are down, and it only gets stronger with higher luck stats and lower health. It does mean you'll be living on the edge, but you can't deny, it is pretty exciting.

3 Crabshell Ring

How To Obtain Slay 60 Rock Crabs and report to the Adventurer's Guild Effect Increases defense by +5

There are several items within Stardew Valley that can give you a buff for your overall defense, such as Crab Cakes , Stuffing , and Mango Sticky Rice , to name a few. However, there isn't much that can compete with the Crabshell Ring when it comes to defensive buffs. This ring grants the player a whopping +5 to their defensive stat when they equip this ring, meaning you'll be able to take more hits and endure more punishment.

I know what you're thinking, though. You're wondering if this item allows you to stack defensive buffs from food items on top of this ring's effect. Well, I have good news: you absolutely can do this, giving you the ability to turn yourself into an absolute tank that can trade blows with just about any enemy and come out on top. It's a great item for those who aren't as evasive as they would like to be in combat, and all you have to do is kill 60 Rock Crabs to get this one from the Adventurers' Guild, so what are you waiting for; go get those pinchy little guys!

2 Napalm Ring

How To Obtain Kill 250 Serpents and report to the Adventurer's Guild Effect Slain monsters will explode, destroying objects and damaging enemies. Does not damage the player.

Our runner-up is one of the most fantastic additions to the game via the 1.5 update, and considering the amount of great stuff in that update, that's high praise. The Napalm Ring is a rather chaotic one that allows you to view every single enemy in the game as a big explosive barrel because with this ring equipped, every time you kill an enemy, they will explode. This seems like a recipe for disaster, but here's why it's one of the most helpful rings in the game.

Firstly, you don't take any damage from these explosions. Secondly, these explosions damage any enemies that happen to be in close proximity to the enemy just killed, helping you thin the crowd. Then thirdly, these explosions will destroy rocks and debris in the area, usually revealing stairs down to the next area of the mines, meaning you don't need to spend as much time mining stones or using your own supply of Bomb . You will have to kill 250 Serpents to earn this one as a reward, which is no easy task, but the pain is worth it to own this game-changing piece of bling.

1 Phoenix Ring

How To Obtain Found in chests in the Volcano Dungeon Effect When players drop to 0HP, gain second wind and restore 50% HP

Then, in our top spot, we have the Phoenix Ring . Let's face it: no matter how well we prepare, no matter how good our weapons and buffs are, and no matter how many replenishing food items we pack before a trip to Skull Cavern, sometimes you just happen to get overwhelmed by enemies. Which inevitably leads to you losing some valuable items, and if you're me, leads to you starting the day all over again and save-scumming. Come on, don't look at me like that; we all do it.

Well, when this eventuality comes to pass, having the Phoenix Ring is an absolute blessing as this ring allows you to revive yourself once per day, and you'll come back to life with 50% of your health replenished. It's essentially a safety net in case something goes horribly wrong, and if you've been deep in the Skull Cavern, you know that something going wrong is a very likely possibility. You can grab this one within the Volcano Dungeons, so get over to Ginger Island if you want to add this one to your collection.