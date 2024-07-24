Key Takeaways Meowmere is a cute but not particularly powerful rainbow-themed sword found in the Wizard's Basement early in the game.

Dark Sword, with a Vampiric ability, can be a great weapon if you can master its slow speed and -5 speed debuff.

Infinity Blade, the best weapon in Stardew Valley, is a beast with a damage output of 80-100, making it the top choice.

Stardew Valley is a wholesome game where growing crops, raising cute animals and making friends with everyone in town are the primary focus. But even a game as wholesome as this can be enhanced with the addition of combat, and anyone who has gone to the Calico Desert to visit the Skull Cavern will know that the combat can get intense.

You'll begin proceedings with a rusty sword hardly worth the metal it was forged with. But over time, you'll find great new weapons via enemy drops and quest rewards, and eventually, you'll get to forge your own in the Volcano Dungeon. You may be wondering, however, which of the weapons in the game are actually worth wielding long-term. Well, wonder no more, as we intend to rank the best weapons in Stardew Valley.

10 Meowmere

How to Obtain Found in the Wizard's Basement Damage Output 20-20

Let's kick things off with a sword that I will admit I am mainly including on this list for aesthetic reasons and the fact that this sword is a not-so-subtle nod to the sword of the same name in Terraria. In terms of stats, this sword isn't much to write home about, boasting 20 attack power and a +4 buff to speed, meaning it's not a sword you'll use in the mid-to-late game. But considering you can get this rather early from The Wizard's Basement if you make a point of befriending him, it can be quite an asset.

The real reason you want this sword is that it's colorful and cat-themed, however, and when you kill an enemy with this sword or a sword forged in its image, the enemy will explode into a bundle of rainbow sparkles. It might not be the strongest sword in the game, but when it comes to pageantry and cuteness, there's not one weapon that comes close to Meowmere . So, if you want a rainbow-powered melee weapon, this is the one for you.

9 Dark Sword

How to Obtain Drop from Haunted Skulls Damage Output 30-45

I was reluctant to put the Dark Sword on this list because it's a rather hard sword to get used to. This is because the -5 speed debuff makes this sword take an age to land even one single hit. By which point you may be debuffed, battered,and in desperate need of some healing. But this sword makes it onto this list because if you can master it, you might not need to worry about healing items at all.

You see, the Dark Sword is the only weapon in the game with a naturally-occurring Vampiric ability. This essentially means that every time you kill an enemy, you'll gain 9% of your health back. This can be a good option to have when you're running low on food items and still want to head to the mines. It's tricky to get as it's a rare drop from Haunted Skull enemies, but if you want access to Vampire weapons before Ginger Island, this is your only option.

8 Dwarf Sword

How to Obtain Found in Chests in the Volcano Dungeon Damage Output 65-75

This one is an easy recommendation for anyone who hasn't been lucky enough to get their hands on a Prismatic Shard to get the Galaxy Sword . The Dwarf Sword is a great option for all the same reasons that the Yeti Tooth is great. It offers a brilliant buff of +4 to your overall defense stat and also offers a +2 buff to attack speed, allowing you to get more swipes in at your foes.

Plus, this sword has excellent attack power, offering damage output of anything from 65 to 75. The reason why it's not further up on this list, however, is because it's hidden away in the late-game area, the Volcano Dungeon. And if you reach the Volcano Dungeon, you'll likely have a better weapon already or will be able to pick one up in the Volcano Dungeon anyway. It's a weapon that's worth a mention, but would have benefited from being available earlier.

7 Obsidian Edge

How to Obtain Reward for reaching floor 90 in the Quarry Mines Damage Output 30-45

When it comes to early-game weapons, it's a toss-up between three weapons, and while this one does pale in comparison to our next two entries, it was a close call. The Obsidian Edge is a reward you'll get for reaching floor 100 in the Quarry Mines, and it's a welcome reward as it does superior damage to just about any other weapon that you'll get your hands on until you reach the Calico Desert or the Volcano Dungeon at least.

This sword may swing a little slower than other options, but the raw power and the additional chance of critical hits landing make this a real asset as you work your way down to the bottom of the Quarry Mines and beyond. Eventually, you will swap this one out for a better option, but this will inevitably be a reliable monster slayer for a while.

6 Holy Blade

How to Obtain Available from Floor 80 of the Quarry Mines onward Damage Output 20-27

Continuing the trend of strong early-game weapons, we have one that's essential for fighting certain enemies. The Holy Blade can be picked up in the Quarry Mines from floor 80 onward and it's well worth seeking out. Not necessarily because it has high damage output, because it's average in that department, but this weapon's buffs more than make up for it.

This weapon has a +2 defense buff and a +4 speed buff, which is not too shabby. The star of the show here, however, is the Crusader perk attached to this weapon. This weapon will make farming certain pesky enemies a breeze, such as Mummies, which can be killed with this blade without the use of Bomb , not to mention that it deals 50% extra damage against Ghosts, Skeletons, Void Spirits and the aforementioned Mummies. It's a good situational weapon and one to keep on you in case these particular enemies rear their ugly heads.

Fun fact: This weapon was always within Stardew Valley's internal code but was never an obtainable sword, and this changed courtesy of the 1.6 Update. However, at the time of writing, this means that console and mobile players are still unable to get this sword. Sorry, guys!

5 Yeti Tooth

How to Obtain Drop from floors 81-99 of the Quarry Mines Damage Output 26-42

Then, we have what serves as my top pick where early-game weapons are concerned: the Yeti Tooth . This is a sword that you'll be able to get toward the end of the Quarry Mines, which may seem like a poor option by the time you get your hands on it, but it depends on how much you value the buffs it has to offer. The damage on this sword isn't bad for the time you get it, so it's still a viable monster killer, but it's the fact that this sword makes you a tank that makes it worth getting.

This sword offers a +4 buff to your defense stat, which can then be enhanced with armor and various recipes to make you a juggernaut. Not to mention that this sword has the potential to land stronger critical hits too. As mentioned, there are better damage dealers available by the time you get the Yeti Tooth, but regardless, the defensive buffs make this a good long-term backup if nothing else.

4 Lava Katana

How to Obtain Purchased from Adventurer's Guild for 25,000g After Finishing the Quarry Mines Damage Output 55-64

Before you graduate from the Quarry Mines to the perils of the Skull Cavern, you'll need a weapon that is capable of dealing with the tougher monsters that call the Calico Desert home, and unless you have a Prismatic Shard handy, your best option is likely going to be the Lava Katana , but don't misunderstand me, it's not a bad option at all. In fact, it's a nifty piece of kit.

This sword has excellent damage output, gives you a sizable buff for defense, and you'll also get a +25 boost to your overall critical hit power. The only downside is that the critical hit rate is lowered to just a 15% chance, which is lower than most weapons, but when the criticals do land, they pack a punch. So, when you reach the bottom of the Quarry Mines, be sure to pop into the Adventurer's Guild and buy this one.

3 Iridium Needle

How to Obtain Drop when Shrine of Challenge is active Damage Output 20-35

Generally speaking, daggers and hammers in Stardew Valley tend to be weaker options than the many amazing swords on offer in the game. There is one exception to this, however, and that's the Iridium Needle . This weapon may have less damage output than most late-game weapons, as most daggers tend to do. But the trade-off is that this dagger is a brilliant option for a critical hit and luck combo.

This weapon gets a +6 boost to its critical hit ratio, and best of all, when these hits do land, they get a +200 boost, which usually makes them one-shot kills if your luck is in. You will have to get a little lucky to obtain this one as this weapon is only available as a drop when the Shrine of Challenge is active, but as is the case with actually using the dagger. Being a lucky son of a gun is the aim of the game.

2 Dragontooth Cutlass

How to Obtain Found in Chest in Volcano Dungeon Damage Output 75-90

If you're looking for a weapon that focuses solely on raw power, then there aren't too many weapons in the game that can compete with the Dragontooth Cutlass . This weapon is a brilliant option for players who have access to Ginger Island, and you're likely to get this one in a chest within the Volcano Dungeon. So you won't have to jump through too many hoops to get this one.

The Dragontooth Cutlass comes with a +50 buff to your critical hit power with a respectable 20% critical hit chance. The standout attribute where this weapon is concerned is the damage output which ranges anywhere from 75 to 90, making it the second most powerful sword in the game. There is a better option that tops our list, but seeing as it requires quite a lot of legwork to obtain, this serves as the ultimate backup option.

1 Infinity Blade

How to Obtain Forged using Galaxy Sword , Cinder Shard and Galaxy Soul Damage Output 80-100

Then, in our top spot, it will come as no surprise that we have selected the Infinity Blade as the pick of the bunch. As mentioned above, this weapon isn't the easiest to obtain, as you'll need to take a Prismatic Shard to the Calico Desert to get your hands on the Galaxy Sword. Then you'll need to go to the Forge in the Volcano Dungeon and forge a new weapon using Cinder Shards and a Galaxy Soul. The trails and tribulations, however, will be worth it if you can do all of this.

This weapon is a beast, offering a damage output of 80-100, making it the joint second most powerful weapon in the whole game, just behind the Infinity Gavel . This weapon is a better option in our books, however, as it swings faster, making it easier to use. Plus, it offers a superior defensive buff as well. There are weapons that will serve you well in Stardew Valley, but all roads lead to the Infinity Blade, as it's the undisputed best weapon you can obtain in Stardew Valley.