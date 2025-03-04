Role-playing games (RPGs) have entertained players for decades, offering immersive worlds, unforgettable characters, and stories that stick with you long after the credits roll. More than just gameplay, RPGs explore deep themes such as friendship, loss, destiny, and morality — making every journey feel personal. RPG’s range from classic turn-based adventures to modern open-world epics, the genre continues to evolve, blending deep narratives with player-driven choices.

Whether it’s forging friendships, making hard decisions, or shaping a character’s fate, RPGs place the gamer at the heart of the story in a way few other genres can, making these the best stories in RPGs.

Related 10 Best Turn-Based RPGs Turn-based RPGs have evolved over decades and these ten games show just how deep, strategic and unforgettable the genre can be.

The games on this list have left a lasting mark on the genre, influencing storytelling and redefining what video gaming narratives can achieve. Some have set new standards for lore-building, while others have tackled adult themes with great depth. Each of these titles excels in crafting an experience that resonates emotionally through intricate plots, character-driven drama, or philosophical ideas.

These games in this list demonstrate the power of storytelling in gaming, proving that interactive narratives can even rival everyone’s favorite literature and film. From timeless classics to more modern titles, these RPGs showcase why the genre remains one of the most compelling and beloved in gaming history.

10 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

A Galaxy of Decisions

StarWars.com

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 85% Released July 15, 2003 Developer(s) BioWare Publisher(s) LucasArts OpenCritic Rating Strong

Bioware’s Knights of the Old Republic is widely regarded as one of the greatest Western RPGs ever created. Set in the expansive Star Wars universe, the game allows players to carve their own destiny, choosing between the light and dark sides of the Force. Its morality system and choice-driven narrative laid the groundwork for future RPGs. The game’s ability to immerse players in an original Star Wars RPG story, complete with shocking twists and complex characters like Bastila Shan, solidified its legendary status.

Beyond its narrative depth, character customization and party interactions enhance immersion, ensuring that every choice carries weight. Engaging in lightsaber duels, battling epic Sith Jedi, and making pivotal choices shape the journey. The storyline introduces themes of redemption, power, and the struggle between good and evil, adding layers of depth. Knights of the Old Republic remains an essential RPG experience, setting a standard for narrative-driven gaming. Let’s not forget this game was the first to introduce the epic yellow lightsaber and has a remake on the way!

9 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Future Redeemed

A Grand Tale of Fate and Freedom

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 94% Released July 29, 2022 Developer(s) Monolith Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

The Xenoblade Chronicles series has consistently delivered big narratives, and its third installment is no exception with the strongest story. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 builds on the foundations of its predecessors, pulling together an emotional and intricate story filled with political intrigue and philosophical undertones. The world of Aionios is vast and jaw-dropping, populated with different races and histories that add layers to its storytelling. Character relationships and the struggle to live drive the story, making every moment resonate with players.

Related Much-Requested Wii U Title Xenoblade Chronicles X Finally Makes its Way to Switch After years of fan outcry, Xenoblade Chronicles X is finally on its way to Switch devices.

The Future Redeemed expansion deepens the overarching lore, bridging gaps between previous titles and returning key characters from previous games. Themes of sacrifice, destiny, and unity are the focus the DLC story, elevating the impact. With compelling character arcs, powerful storytelling, and thought-provoking themes of existentialism and legacy, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 stands as one of the most ambitious RPGs of recent years.

8 Suikoden II

A Tale of War and Betrayal

Konami.com