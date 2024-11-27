Originally known as Harvest Moon, the Story Of Seasons franchise ignited a passion for the simple life. It launched farming simulators into the forefront of the gaming world back in 1996, and since then, cozy games have been a staple for players around the world.

Across dozens of games, the newly-branded Story Of Seasons franchise has a distinct and instantly recognizable style. But the games still boast their uniqueness from different missions and storylines goals to romance. By highlighting the best in the series, you can decide which may be worth checking out.

Note that while Story Of Seasons and Harvest Moon are now separate entities, we'll be including the original Harvest Moon titles prior to the split in this list.

10 Story Of Seasons

The Start of a New Era

OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) Nintendo 3DS Released March 15, 2015 Developer(s) Marvelous OpenCritic Rating Strong

Story Of Seasons kicked off a turn away from the Harvest Moon naming practice. As your character takes up the challenge of leaving the big city to become a farmer in Oak Tree Town, it's up to you to learn the ropes and make your newfound home a popular trading hub.

The game was the perfect introduction to this new path while still sharing the core vibe from Harvest Moon. Plus, it returned character customization to the franchise. The only glaring negative that keeps the game ranked lower is multiplayer's limitations, seeing as it's region-locked.

9 Save the Homeland

Time Is Of The Essence

Platform(s) PlayStation 2 Released November 22, 2001 Publisher(s) Natsume

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland is a nice change of pace. It gives you one full year to save the village, and by the end, everything but your farm resets. There are wonderful RPG elements too. Your choice of companions and friendships helps determine if you'll be successful.

This kind of gameplay, such a tight limited timeframe, doesn't typically show up in the franchise. It's ideal if you appreciate the challenge; just know that you'll always play as a set character named Tony.

8 Sunshine Islands

Dive Into Island Farming

Platform Nintendo DS Release 2009-11-10 Publisher Natsume

Harvest Moon DS: Sunshine Islands continued the new tradition from its predecessor Island of Happiness by keeping the player on an island farm rather than a village. You still get your choice of male or female MCs alongside getting married, but there's a new potential partner for both the male and female MCs to choose from.

It's not just sunshine and farming here, though. Your major goal is finding those magical stones to restore the other islands. This change of environment didn't last in the franchise, but it was fun nonetheless.

7 Magical Melody

The Most Musical Franchise Entry

Platform(s) Nintendo GameCube , Nintendo Wii Released March 26, 2006 Developer(s) Marvelous

As its name implies, Harvest Moon: Magical Melody deals with music. Of course, there's the usual farming and social interactions. The biggest standout feature that makes it one of the best games in the franchise, however, is that you're tasked to earn musical notes from tasks and milestones.

It's the second major requirement if you want to succeed with the game. Your other task is to, of course, get married to one of the townsfolk. It's another fun change in the franchise that gives you something unique to do.

6 Animal Parade

Where Animal Lovers Unite

Platform(s) Nintendo Wii Released November 12, 2009 Developer(s) Marvelous

If you didn't catch on to things by the title, Harvest Moon: Animal Parade is all about animals. Featuring the same characters from Tree of Tranquility, this game focuses on bringing the Harvest King back to restore the island and help the animals. Unsurprisingly, the major reason for the game's popularity is the use of farm and circus animals.

There's incredible interaction with the animals from speaking with them to riding some of them. The other RPG elements are just as fun too like getting married and having children. Plus, it's the final title series creator Yasuhiro Wada produced, so it's a must-play.

5 Back To Nature

A Refreshing Classic

Platform(s) PSP PS1 , PS4 , PS5 Released November 22, 2000 Developer Victor Interactive Software, Marvelous Interactive

We're taking it retro here with Harvest Moon: Back to Nature. It's the first in the franchise to launch on a non-Nintendo platform, and it quickly became one of the best of its time. We meet back up with the characters of Harvest Moon 64, yet they've been equipped with new personalities, families and lifestyles.

The dual narratives make this even more exciting to play. If you choose the boy, you're returning to restore your grandfather's farm. Choose the girl and you wind up in the village due to a shipwreck and given an abandoned farm to start a new life. Yet another distinct approach to the familiar series.

4 Pioneers Of Olive Town

Highlighting the Value Of Crafting

OpenCritic Reviews OpenCritic Rating Fair

The second in the franchise to launch on Nintendo Switch, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town elevated crafting as one of the most important features. It took pages out of the popular Stardew Valley game in the best of ways. Some grinding is needed, but the game works well if you enjoy the challenge and building things from scratch.

There's fun customization from your character to the buildings. You can raise both livestock and pets too as you nurture your farm. There may not be as many events to enjoy as the earlier additions to the series, but the game stands out regardless by successfully using the classic formula in a modern way.

3 Trio Of Towns

More Farms, More Fun

4.0 /5 OpenCritic Reviews Platform(s) Nintendo 3DS Released February 28, 2017 Developer(s) Marvelous Inc. OpenCritic Rating Strong

Who knew that adding more farms would mean adding more fun? Well, Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns took that idea and ran with it. But it's not the three towns that make the game, but instead the fact that you can interact with far more NPCs than usual.

Trio of Towns is perfect for players who appreciate the social aspects of the franchise. It includes some of the best dialogue and you're spoiled for choice when it comes to marriage options. As a bonus, there are even some familiar faces from previous franchise entries returning.

2 A Wonderful Life

Reinventing the Wheel

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life served as a remake of the Harvest Moon game with the same title. Besides how well the graphics improved, the game pushes to be the same, yet different. You're still in the town to restore a farm and enjoy all the joy that comes with it. It takes time to cultivate your farm, though.

But this game is more geared toward players who long to build a family. Not only do you get married, but you can have a child and watch them grow. A cool part about the remake is the new inclusion of same-sex partnerships and the chance to choose a gender identity beyond "he" and "she."

1 Friends Of Mineral Town

Where Friendships Mean Everything

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is another remake, but it nails blending nostalgia with modern elements. The farming aspects are as enjoyable as ever, and the entire layout is as comfortable as a cozy game should be. You can easily travel about to complete tasks or interact with NPCs.

And the interaction is where the game gains most of its attention. It's vital to befriend people as they help further your skills, gain knowledge, etc. There's a strong push to get to know everyone, so if you thrive on the social aspect, you'll find plenty to enjoy.