Key Takeaways Tactics Ogre: Reborn offers unique isometric combat with deep strategy and multiple unit types to consider.

Stellaris takes strategy to space, requiring careful empire management and decision-making for success.

Sid Meier's SimGolf combines golf and sim elements for a detailed and enjoyable strategic experience.

Strategy games are a genre comprised of many different, really cool games that all require you to use your brain, plan ahead and make good decisions with grace or speed, depending on the game. This genre has a ton of variety and a bunch of different games people would recommend, but which are the best?

All of these tactical titles are great and worth checking out in their own right, but there is a surprising number one among the batch. Read on for our thoughts on the best the genre has to offer.

For this list, we've polled the Hardcore Gamer staff to give you the aggregated top picks from our editorial, so that's what these entry choices represent!

10 Tactics Ogre: Reborn

More Anime Than Ogres, To Be Honest.

Image from Tactics Ogre: Reborn Steam page.

A familiar sight for fans of Fire Emblem or Advance Wars, Tactics Orge: Reborn features isometric grid-based combat, making you switch your perspective around and think about height when making moves, while also being a unique-looking style for this type of game.

While it doesn't have the flashiest animations, it does have deep combat systems, requiring the usage of ranged attackers, healers, magic users and watching out for enemies that might counter your attack. It's worth a shot if you're looking for grid-based tactics.

9 Stellaris

Who Knew Space Travel Was Stressful?

Image from the Stellaris Steam page.

Taking it from medieval to the space age, Stellaris has you taking control of an entire space-faring empire, tasked with colonizing and taking over as much of the galaxy as you can manage. It's not easy, though, since you've got to keep track of a bevy of different tasks.

Upkeep is the name of the game with Stellaris, having to constantly make your civilization outperform any competitors, keep gaining money, keep colonizing more planets or just decide to spec entirely into being an unstoppable planet-busting machine. Either way, Stellaris gives you space to do a lot.

8 Sid Meier’s SimGolf

Golf, But Much More Than Golf

Image from the Internet Archive.

Moving in entirely the opposite direction, we have Sid Meier's SimGolf, a combination of golfing games and sim games like Rollercoaster Tycoon, where you have to strategically build golf courses to satisfy your patrons, making sure they're pretty, fun and well-designed.

This game is, despite what you may think on first impression, detailed and expansive, offering tons of buildings and custom course elements to add, and ranking your golf courses based on difficulty, with better players spending more money on harder courses. It's a solid time.

7 Total War: Warhammer III

More War Than Hammers, To Be Honest.

Warhammer, as a series, is renowned and well-known, so it should be no surprise the third game made it onto this list. It's not for the faint of heart, though, as it will throw you into situations with a ton of different factions and armies at play, making you figure it all out or lose.

Related Review: Tactics Ogre Reborn Tactics Ogre Reborn is a remarkable tactical RPG and a landmark entry in the genre over 25 years after its original release.

It's not the most simplistic gameplay, but you control one of five factions, with three fantastical races to play as, and fight other massive armies in real-time combat, traversing and conquering a massive map. It's overwhelming at first, but with the deep lore, rich setting and intricate combat, it's enough motivation to dive headfirst into it.

6 Disgaea: Hour Of Darkness

An Absolute Demon Of A Game

Image from the Disgea PC Steam store page.

Disgaea is a well-established tactics franchise, with the original being Hour of Darkness, a tactical RPG for the PS2 with similar mechanics to Fire Emblem, but with the unique twist of being able to throw your units across the stage by using other units to pick 'em up.

These throwing mechanics are central to the game, letting you throw colored panels that act differently for different units, and nicely changing up the gameplay. There's also a bunch of typical RPG fare, demon summoning and a charming style to entice you.

5 Europa Universalis

Don't Raise Taxes Too Much

Image from Europa Universalis IV's Steam page.

True to its name, the Europa Universalis series has you taking control of a European nation over the span of a few hundred years, choosing to operate your country however you see fit. You could take the role of a warmonger or diplomat, ensuring either good relations or conquest.

It's a realistic strategy game, with the other European countries typically having the same goals as you, meaning you need to plan your acquisitions and advancements, while also taking care of your own internal politics. It makes you tow a line between conquest and rebellion, and it's great.

4 Fire Emblem: Three Houses

One Of The Best In Fire Emblem

Fire Emblem is a series that doesn't just have a billion characters in Smash, it also has good games. This series practically started the grid-based war tactics with a weapon triangle style of strategy games, and Three Houses adds teaching, cooking and tea time to the mix.

The game makes you choose between three distinct factions, all with their own unique characters and story, and has you using their forces for different scenarios depending on your choices. It has a massive hub world, tons of stuff to do and is essentially three games in one.

3 Into The Breach

Giant Mechs and Monsters. What Else Do You Need?

Coming into the top three with one of the most beautiful pixel art styles we've ever seen, Into the Breach has you fighting off massive monsters with giant mechs on a grid-based battlefield, usually there to complete a certain mission objective as you progress through the story.

It's also partially a roguelike, the scenarios you play out being procedurally generated, giving it a lot of replay value. It's got a ton of polish, RPG mechanics and is one of the most well-refined indie strategy games out there. Definitely give it a shot.

2 Age Of Empires II

The Definitive Country-Running Simulation

Image from Age of Empires II Definitive Edition's Steam store page.

Age of Empires 2 is one of the best games in the critically-acclaimed series, with a definitive edition that came out just five years ago, having you take control of one of thirteen civilizations during the Middle Ages, with a ton of different features, a manageable learning curve and multiplayer.

It's focused on real-time strategy, making you dedicate civilians, soldiers and all members of your society to either fight, gather resources or build up for the survival of everyone. It's incredibly in-depth, making you think about everything as if you were the ruler of a country, and it's great.

1 Balatro

Gambling But Better

Alright, this one is nowhere near a traditional strategy game, but it is a game that requires a ton of strategy to get through, so it counts. Balatro is a poker roguelike with a lucid dream-like aesthetic that's taken the world by storm the last few months and it's not for no good reason.

This game has a large amount of content, a super fun gameplay loop, sound and visual design that are more satisfying than real gambling, and is one of the best roguelikes many of us have played in a while. It's worth trying out if you somehow haven't already.