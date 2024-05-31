Key Takeaways Genie may be inconsistent, but can still help in battles where keeping distance is key.

As someone who always found the slow and methodical gameplay in Final Fantasy tough to get into, I have always appreciated what Kingdom Hearts did to bring dynamism to Square Enix's JRPG format. The original Kingdom Hearts was the start, but since then, there have been so many cool additions to the combat mechanics in the series.

Across the series, you have Shotlocks, Shift Realities, Drive Forms, Keyblade Transformations and so much more. But one thing that has been around from the beginning is summons. Sora has always had the ability to call upon popular Disney characters to lend a hand in battle and each of them has situational uses that can turn the tide in a tough fight. But of all summons, which ones stand out from the rest? Well, that's a question I aim to answer today!

7 Genie

Effect Helps in combat with random ranged magic attacks How to Unlock Seal Keyhole in Agrabah

We begin with what I would consider the worst summon in the series that still has some practical use. Everything you don't see on this list I would completely forget about. Honestly, some summons are just plain terrible. Genie is a summon that flirts with this label, and it depends on how the RNG gods have things play out when you bring this charismatic character into play.

When you call upon Genie, they will use one of six random ranged spells to aid Sora in battle. Some are genuinely helpful like Thunder and Gravity, but if you don't luck out and get these, you'll end up with a Genie summon that just serves as more of a distraction than anything else. They aren't completely useless, as they can help in battles where you want to keep your distance and play it safe, but due to the inconsistent nature of this summon, it's not one I would call upon too often.

6 Chicken Little

Effect Groups enemies together and deals moderate damage How to Unlock Visit The Land of Dragons, Olympus Colusseum & Beast's Castle

The sky is falling, the sky is falling! That, my dear friends, is the only thing I remember about this throwaway Disney movie. But, within the confines of Kingdom Hearts 2, Chicken Little is actually a handy little helper and a great early-game summon. In KH2, it takes a little while for the game to give you Magnet Magic, and Chicken Little's whistle ability helps to bridge that gap.

Chicken Little essentially runs around the battlefield like, well, a headless chicken, and he'll deal minor damage while corralling enemies to make them much easier for Sora to deal with. Chicken Little is a good summon for any instance where you need to get close to enemies that are prone to wandering off and also can heal Sora up to 40% as well. After you get Magnet, he's not all that useful, but for a while, he can prove to be a powerful ally.

5 Ariel

Effect Deals strong water damage through rhythm-based inputs How to Unlock Inside Chest in Undersea Cavern

I can already predict the reaction to this one, and it's not anything to do with Ariel's summon, but a more general bewilderment. Mainly due to the fact that many KH3 players will have completely forgotten that Summons existed in this game at all. They felt like a real afterthought, but surprisingly there are a couple of summons worth using, and one of those is Ariel.

Ariel does good damage overall, but the real reason this one is worth using is due to the fact that during this Summon, the player cannot be harmed at all, making it a good way to avoid deadly desperation attacks from tough bosses. Not to mention, it's a great way to deal consistent damage to Bosses like Master Xeheanort, who loves to teleport around the arena. It will give you flashbacks to the horrors of KH2's Atlantica world, but if you can get past that, you may just find some use for this one.

4 Simba

Effect Ride atop Simba and deal strong Firaga damage How to Unlock Put out fires in the Tank Yard

Simba is the only character within Kingdom Hearts that serves as a summon throughout all mainline entries in the series, and while Simba's earlier summons in the series aid the player well in the early game, his most recent summon variant is the best of all. This summon allows the player to use Firaga attacks courtesy of a fired-up Simba, and it's a consistent way to deal damage in just about any battle.

The best way to make use of this is by using Firaga Leap, followed by Firaga Roar, to effectively stun-lock enemies for the summon's duration. Then you can use your finisher to deal high damage, followed by lingering burn effects. In general, this is a great way to stop enemies from getting into a rhythm and it's well worth using to see if it's something that suits your playstyle.

3 Bambi

Effect Creates HP Orbs and MP Bubbles How to Unlock Complete 'Pooh's Honey Hunt'

We are getting into the Summons within the KH franchise that aren't just luxuries to have, or situational uses, but instead genuinely effective and strategic allies to call upon in pretty much any situation. Of these summons for all occasions, Bambi is probably the worst of the best, so to speak, but that's not a slight on her, because they are a phenomenal resource in battle.

Bambi is a summon that will prance around the battlefield, and in their wake, they will drop MP Bubbles and HP orbs, which essentially allow the player to become a loss less cautious and go for huge combos and wreckless attacks, knowing that there will be enough drops on the floor to dig them out if it all goes wrong. It's not a foolproof strategy, but unless you have a certain summon that we have yet to mention, Bambi is probably the healer you'll have access to in the original Kingdom Hearts.

2 Stitch

Effect Deflects attacks, Refills HP and MP, deals moderate damage How to Unlock Unlocked After 1000 Heartless Battle

If we were ranking these summons based on aesthetics, cuteness and fun factor, Stitch would have won by a landslide. But even when it comes to gameplay viability, Stitch still comes close to coming out on top overall and without question earns the accolade of best Summon within Kingdom Hearts II.

Stitch is basically the whole package. If you want to farm for drops, Stitch's Ukulele ability helps with that. If you need an HP or MP pick me up, Stitch will lick the screen and fill both bars for you. He'll also deal damage with his blasters and Ohana Limit, and also, if you get caught with your pants down, he'll save your blushes by deflecting incoming attacks too. Basically, once you have Stitch in KH2, there is literally no reason to use any other Summon ever again, minus a few very particular situations, which is a testament to how outstanding Stitch is.

1 Tinkerbell

Effect Health regeneration and one revive How to Unlock Complete Neverland

Then, in our top spot, we have Tinkerbell, a summon you will come to rely on throughout your time in KH1. Simply put, this summon is massively overpowered for a number of reasons. Firstly, the summon can be used without having to sacrifice your party members. Secondly, this summon is not on a time limit and will stay with you for the entire fight unless you die. And thirdly, if you do die, this summon acts as a second wind, granting you a revive so you can jump back into the action.

This revive mechanic would be enough to justify Tinkerbell's use on its own, but she also heals Sora as long as she is active. Essentially, providing health regeneration throughout any encounter. Sadly this summon was reworked in KH2 and amalgamated with Peter Pan to offer a nerfed effect, but in the original Kingdom Hearts, and the whole series for that matter, this summon is by far the best of all.

