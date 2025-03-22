Super Smash Bros. is a legendary platform fighting series that has us see gaming characters from all walks of life come together into an epic brawl. What started as a Nintendo love letter turned into a celebration of the industry we all adore in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

"Ultimate is likely to stay around for a long time to come, as it's hard to imagine any other Nintendo fighting title topping it for in a good number of years," said our review. From Sora to Mario, here are the best Super Smash Bros. characters in terms of gameplay and importance.