In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and other games in its series, there are hours upon hours of enjoyment to be had. That's partly because of the sheer amount of modes and replayability available in most entries in the franchise. From whacking a poor sandbag to kingdom come in Home Run Contest to creating your own stages, there are many ways to have fun in the Super Smash Bros. series.

There are even ways to experience a narrative within multiple titles of this established platform fighting title, as the likes of Snake, Meta Knight and Lucario interact in Super Smash Bros. Brawl's Subspace Emissary. Here are the eight best Super Smash Bros. modes, ranked.

8 Multi-Man Melee

Multi-Man Melee in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has you going against up to 100 fighters.

One of the best Super Smash Bros. modes throughout its long history is the Multi-Man Melee. It gets super intense as you fight waves of enemies on the screen. Up to 100 fighters appear in front of you and you need to take them all out one by one. The premise is simple, but winning in this mode can be tough, especially at higher difficulties. The Cruel and Endless varieties of this mode are also punishing to even the most veteran of players.

7 Home Run Contest

There's nothing better in baseball to see a ball flying into the stratosphere and you get that same sensation by launching a punching bag into space. You deal as much damage as possible to this poor item and then swing your baseball bat to try to send it as far as possible. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate probably has the best variety of this mode as it ups the ante with its ridiculous visuals if you manage to send the punching bag outside the planet and back onto the ground many, many miles away. As you can see from the above video by Teitoku06142, the process looks impressive in a high level. You can also compete or co-operate with your friends for the longest shot.

6 All-Star

All Star Mode has us fight all manner of characters in an intense run.

"All-Star" isn't just a great Smash Mouth song; it is also a fun Super Smash Bros. mode. It's like a survival mode as you take down gaming legends throughout history one at a time. It starts from the very beginning with classic characters like R.O.B., Mario and Pac-Man, and then leads into the modern heroes. It's a neat journey through gaming history as you're trying to survive against the odds by defeating every character in the game.

5 Smash Run

Exclusive to the 3DS Super Smash Bros. entry, you explore an island for random upgrades, trying to strengthen your character as much as possible within five minutes. For example, if you get a green power-up, you'll gain speed, while an orange power-up gives you strength. At the end of the five minutes, you'll face off against three enemies. Similar to Subspace Emissary, there are enemies to fight, and if you're in Group mode, others can set traps against you. The person who has the best build (and sometimes skill) is usually victorious when everyone fights each other at the end. It's a shame this mode didn't return in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

4 Stage Builder

Stage Builder in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has helped create amazing fan-made stages like Celeste Mountain.

The Stage Builder has grown leaps and bounds since its beginnings in Super Smash Bros. Brawl. With an in-game content creation system, players have shared their interpretations of stages across gaming, movies and even memes. Players can enjoy interpretations of Celeste's wintry mountain, Kingdom Hearts' Destiny Islands and Super Mario 64's Bob-Omb Battlefield. While this creative mode isn't as detailed as games like LittleBigPlanet, you still have the ability to draw platforms on the stage and add effects that make their stages stand out. There's even a tutorial out there to make 8-bit-style stages.

3 Classic Mode

Classic Mode in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creates customized runs for each character.

The Classic Mode in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is fantastic as each character's run is customized to fit their storyline or personality. For example, Sora takes on the shadow versions of characters like Link and Young Link, making them look like the heartless. Not every run will be the same. In addition, the inclusion of bosses and multi-person battles can change up the formula. Prior titles like the first Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo 64 also has fun mini-games like Break the Targets that keep players on their toes.