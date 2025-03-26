Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the rest of the series take us to all forms of beautiful environments throughout Nintendo and video gaming history in general. You'll observe huge castles, massive spaceships and even medieval-like bridges that characters such as Cloud Strife, Zero Suit Samus, Mario and Link fight on.

All of the best stages take players to pretty sights and/or have an engaging gameplay mechanics that keep fighters on their toes. Here are the ten greatest stages throughout the series' history.

10 Wuhu Island

Wuhu Island in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Wuhu Island is the bright and beautiful setting from Wii Sports Resort that appears in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The flythrough of the landscape is stunning as the stage glides through the tropical setting. It also takes you down certain parts of the island like a rickety wooden bridge in front of a waterfall and a boat riding through the waves. It's a fun stage, especially for those who want variety in their platforms and hazards.

9 Kongo Jungle

Kongo Jungle originally was in the N64 Smash Bros.

Originating from the first Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo 64, this stage provides plenty of nostalgia, especially for those who grew up with the SNES Donkey Kong Country series. It features a unique stage design with two high platforms on each side and two levitating platforms in the middle. What makes this level stand out, however, are the barrels on the bottom. Instead of falling to your doom, you have a chance to get back into the fight if you time your blast right. It's a great throwback to the original games the stage is inspired by.

The first Super Smash Bros. came out on January 21, 1999 for the Nintendo 64.

8 Battlefield

Battlefield is a simple but epic stage.

Battlefield is a traditional stage throughout the Smash series and Ultimate's is probably the best. It has epic scenery in the background with levitating islands, palace-like buildings and waterfalls like Niagra Falls. Additionally, the stage provides a fun competitive alternative to the Final Destination stage (that has way too many distracting imagery in the background in Ultimate). The unfinished ruin-like stage design matched with the blue crystal look is iconic too.