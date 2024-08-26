Key Takeaways Dive into the vast world of superhero games with our picks for the best in the genre.

Injustice: Gods Among Us offers a unique perspective on beloved characters, blurring the lines between good and evil choices.

Marvel's Midnight Suns brings together beloved Marvel superheroes in a battle against an apocalyptic threat, creating an exciting team dynamic.

The superhero genre is overloaded in the best way. From Marvel to DC and everything in between, fans can find something to enjoy. But a crowded space does make it tough to find the best superhero game.

It’s a label that’s more subjective than you might think too. Even so, the following ranking includes games I feel every superhero fanatic should try out at least once.

Although the ranking considers things like OpenCritic ratings, a game’s place on the list largely boils down to personal opinion.

13 DC Universe Online

An Endless World Of Heroes And Villains

Action MMORPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 60% Released January 11, 2011 Developer Dimensional Ink Games Publisher(s) Daybreak Game Company

DC Universe Online is a classic superhero game that keeps on giving. It’s a rare time when you not only witness your favorite characters flying and running around, but also actively participate in their massive world.

Create the hero or villain of your dreams and interact with legendary characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. Indulge in the fast-paced combat of this MMO and appreciate the story that moves alongside it.

12 Injustice: Gods Among Us (Ultimate Edition)

These Aren’t The Heroes You Remember

The Injustice universe serves as a harsh reminder of how thin the line between good and evil choices can be for many heroes. With Injustice: Gods Among Us, you get a first look into the descent of beloved characters.

As a fighting game, it has a healthy roster of characters to enjoy and storylines to complete. Plus, it can get players excited to read the tie-in comics to learn even more about this alternate universe.

11 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Battle An Apocalyptic Threat As A Team

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll create The Hunter, an original character thrown into this apocalyptic setting with beloved Marvel superheroes. The fact that you get to play as a “demon slayer” is cool enough. Going into a battle with the likes of Blade and Captain Marvel certainly makes this even more exciting.

The deckbuilding is present, but not the most compelling thing. It’s the overall storyline and the fact that you can hang out with everyone to develop friendships.

10 Infamous: Second Son

Become The Hero Or Villain

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 77% Released March 21, 2014 Developer(s) Sucker Punch Publisher(s) Sony

Depending on your choices, Delsin Rowe can be admired as an underdog hero or feared as a powerful villain. It’s up to you. Infamous: Second Son is one of the best superhero games that’s not Marvel or DC-related. There’s action, story, and heart; a great blend of an open-world superhero game.

Even years later, it remains a high point to this day. Who wouldn’t want to soar around the map with epic abilities? It makes every fight exciting.

9 Batman: The Enemy Within

A New Take On A Familiar Story

If you want solid storytelling with meaningful choices, you can’t go wrong with a Telltale game. Batman: The Enemy Within is an entertaining sequel that continues to flip the canon we’re used to with Batman and his rogues.

It’s a better change of pace than traditional superhero games. You still get some action, but the story and its incredible characters are the highlights.

8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

New York Has A New Hero

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 85/100 Critics Recommend: 93% Released November 12, 2020 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony

Following a critically-acclaimed game isn’t the easiest thing to do, but Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales succeeded. The story is far more contained than its predecessor as it’s sort of a bridge, but that never lessened the quality of the story, its characters, and the open-world environment.

It was a delight to zip around New York as Miles Morales, tackling his personal growth alongside new fighting abilities. Plus, the new suits ensure you never look the same way for any mission.

7 Batman: Arkham Asylum

The Most Dangerous Villains

Batman: Arkham Asylum continues to inspire open-world games to this day. It starts strongly with what you think is a battle just against Joker in the beginning only for it to quickly turn into an all-out brawl with the inmates in Arkham.

It’s a dark, action-packed exploration. Asylum is one of the best superhero games to tackle a somber vibe with a more adult-oriented plot, a feature that continued throughout the series.

6 Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

A Ragtag Group Of Unlikely Heroes

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprising personal hit. It’s not just action. You’re faced with decision-making, and you won’t even know how far some of your choices reverberate until later.

It’s a wild adventure befitting this group of misfit heroes. And there’s a heavy emphasis on the “team” aspect. You won’t get far if you can’t manage them all in battle.

5 Injustice 2

Some Lines Cannot Be Uncrossed

Following Gods Among Us and the comics, Injustice 2 further tackles the battle between Batman and Superman with Braniac joining the mix. Numerous heroes and villains get their time to shine, and it’s worth it to seek out each unique character ending.

The game throws more newcomers in, and we get to witness a fascinating moral quandary with the likes of Supergirl. They even rope us, the players, into this with the endgame choice.

4 Marvel’s Spider-Man

Our Friendly Neighborhood Spider

Action Adventure Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released September 7, 2018 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony

When Insomniac released Marvel’s Spider-Man , it was clear how deep of an impact it would leave on fans of our web-slinging hero. The combat system and open-world are reminiscent of the Arkham games, and it works perfectly with Spider-Man’s style.

The overarching storyline is stunning, but filtering off to tackle the side missions is just as entertaining. If anything, it lets you play around more with swinging around New York.

3 Batman: Arkham Knight

Reopening Old Wounds