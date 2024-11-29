Ever since Nintendo entered the gaming market with their NES, they have been making amazing first-party games that are widely loved by every gamer. Titles like Super Mario Bros., Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda are now household names, and every new entry in these franchises is guaranteed to be a hit.

Related 8 Best Co-Op Games on Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch was created with co-op in mind, and these eight games make the best use of this console's multiplayer capabilities.

Nintendo Switch isn’t exclusive to just their own franchises, though. In fact, this portable handheld is surprisingly powerful and can handle major third-party releases that blew critics away when they got ported to this console. Here are ten games on the Switch that weren’t made by Nintendo themselves.

10 Octopath Traveler 2

An Amazing JRPG With a Unique Visual Style

4.0 /5 RPG Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 85/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released February 24, 2023 Developer(s) Square Enix , Acquire Publisher(s) Square Enix OpenCritic Rating Mighty

The Octopath Traveler series has carved a niche for itself with its stunning HD-2D art style, and with Octopath Traveler 2, the developers have reached their peak. Created by Square Enix, this RPG features eight unique protagonists, each with their own intertwining storylines.

The combat utilizes a deep, turn-based system with the Boost and Break mechanics that requires strategic planning. Its atmospheric soundtrack and beautiful visuals capture the charm of classic JRPGs while innovating with modern features. With its vast world, engaging storylines and tight gameplay, Octopath Traveler 2 is a must-play for fans of narrative-driven RPGs.

9 Diablo 3: Eternal Collection

Endless Dungeon Crawling on the Go

Blizzard's Diablo 3 remains a standout in the action RPG genre, and the Eternal Collection brings the definitive version of the game to the Switch. It includes all previously-released content, such as the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions.

The game offers near-endless replayability with its procedurally-generated dungeons, diverse character classes and engaging loot system. The portability of the Switch elevates the experience, allowing players to delve into dungeons or tackle the game’s Seasonal content while they’re on the go. The game can be played solo or with friends and is a prime example of how well large-scale games can adapt to the Switch, provided that the developers put in the effort.

8 Portal Companion Collection

One of the Best Puzzle Games

Valve’s Portal Companion Collection packs two of the most iconic puzzle games ever made in one package: Portal and Portal 2. The duology is famous for its mind-bending mechanics, dark humor and Glados, who is one of the most iconic video game villains of all time.

The first game introduces players to the concept of creating portals to solve puzzles, while Portal 2 expands the formula with more complex mechanics and a brilliant co-op mode. Playing them on the Switch is even more fun since players can take the games anywhere they like. The controls are well-adapted to the console and both titles run smoothly, and since the games are endlessly replayable, there's no reason why anyone should snooze on the Portal Companion Collection.

7 Persona 5 Royal

Live a Japanese Life

Persona 5 Royal brings the beloved JRPG experience to the Switch, offering a rich blend of turn-based combat, life simulation mechanics and a gripping narrative. Players step into the shoes of Ren Amamiya, a high school student navigating both the trials of daily life and the fantastical world of the Metaverse, where they become a Phantom Thief to steal corrupt hearts.

The Royal edition expands on the base game with additional story content, a new party member and quality-of-life improvements. Despite it being slow for the liking of most players, the turn-based combat isn’t so deep that anyone who has never played turn-based JRPGs can't jump in, but still adequately fleshed out to appease long-time fans. And if that’s not enough, the deep narrative moments and the day-to-day life sim gameplay, which is a standout feature of every Persona game, is something that will attract many players, especially those who like to watch anime.

6 Monster Hunter Rise

Join the Hunt on the Switch

Monster Hunter Rise started development as a 3DS game until Capcom got their hands on the Switch’s hardware, and then redirected development of the game to play perfectly on the Switch first and foremost. So while many other third-party games on the Switch are titles ported from other platforms, Monster Hunter Rise is truly a Switch title in the flesh.

The game introduces new mechanics, such as the Wirebug which lets players fly around the map, and Palamutes, which are rideable dog companions that make exploration seamless. The setting, Kamura Village, is steeped in Japanese folklore, adding a unique cultural flavor to the series. Whether players are hunting solo or in multiplayer mode, Monster Hunter Rise offers a satisfying loop of preparing for hunts, battling massive creatures and crafting gear from their parts.

5 Doom Eternal

Eradicating Every Demon

Doom Eternal is no less than a technical marvel on the Switch that showcases the tiny handheld’s ability to handle a fast-paced, visually intensive FPS game. Being the sequel to the critically acclaimed Doom (2016), Eternal ups the ante with more intense combat encounters, new enemies, more intricate level designs, new weapons and a stronger focus on player mobility.

As usual, players take on the role of the Doom Slayer who is up against a demon horde, this time on Earth. The game is hard, but players who can master the movement mechanics while concurrently shooting at demons will be rewarded with an adrenaline rush like no other. Despite the hardware limitations of the Switch, Doom Eternal runs smoothly, albeit at a lower resolution and reduced graphic fidelity.

4 Nier Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition

Some of the Best Soundtracks in Gaming