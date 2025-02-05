Bandai Namco's world-famous Tales Of franchise is one of a few long-running JRPGs to truly stand alongside genre greats like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. These games and their trademark Linear-Motion Battle System have been cherished by fans for over thirty years now.

However, with so many games that all have significant differences in gameplay, characters, and stories, it can be very hard to decide which titles are the best or even which are your personal favorite. Although, if one were to judge the games based on the fanbase's opinion of them, their individual battle systems, and what they mean for the franchise's history, then the following list of the best Tales Of titles can be formed.

16 Tales of Arise

Doesn't Rise Among the Best

Released September 10, 2021

After the release of Tales Of Berseria in 2016, the franchise went on its longest hiatus ever until the release of Tales of Arise in 2021. This game looked very visually different from prior games in the series, having the modern Bandai Namco graphical style seen in games like God Eater 3 and Code Vein. In many ways, these visuals helped the game, as areas and attacks all look absolutely stunning. However, an argument can also be made that the franchise lost some of its own visual identity from this change.

While Tales Of Arise is a very visually impressive game and has some great attributes, like a fun fishing minigame, it sadly fell flat for a lot of Tales Of fans because of a subpar battle system that seemed to punish not using the same attacks repeatedly and a subpar plot that couldn't fully commit to its premise. For these reasons, the game falls very low on this list. Hopefully, it won't be the last Tales Of game entirely though, and just a bump in a very long road.

15 Tales Of Zestiria

Just Plain Strange

Released October 19, 2015

After getting many PS3 titles that evolved the franchise, the Tales Of development team chose to make a title that went back to basics with 2015's Tales of Zestiria. The fancy combo systems of the past few games were gone and replaced with more traditional Tales Of artes and gameplay. While this would be fine on its own, this gameplay was accompanied by one of the strangest party member systems in Tales Of history.

Due to how the plot is structured, Sorey and Rose must be in the party at all times in Tales Of Zestiria. Not only does this take away a ton of player freedom in terms of customizing your party, but it also heavily encourages only playing as the protagonist in a way no prior Tales Of game did. Combine these baffling gameplay decisions with a plot that isn't anything to write home about, and you've got a recipe for the most mediocre Tales Of game available for PlayStation 3 and a low entry on this list.

14 Tales of Legendia

A Stepping Stone to Greatness

Released August 25, 2005

Before fully accepting that the 3D gameplay style of Tales of Symphonia would be the future of the series, the Tales Of franchise made two extra attempts at its traditional 2D gameplay: Rebirth and Legendia. While Rebirth was completely committed to the classic style, 2D sprite work and all, Legendia attempted to combine 2D gameplay with 3D models in a way that generally looks unappealing to many fans. This has resulted in the title being fairly forgotten in series retrospectives.

Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of Tales of Legendia is its soundtrack, which was composed by the ever-talented Go Shiina, who would later go on to compose Bandai Namco’s God Eater games. This different musical style makes Tales of Legendia stand out from other games in the franchise, whose music tends to blend together. So, while it may not be one of the best or well-remembered games in the series, it at least has this aspect going for it.

13 Tales of Rebirth

A Sad Farewell to 2D

Released December 16, 2004

Before Tales of Legendia attempted to combine the 2D Tales Of style with 3D models, Tales of Rebirth tried to as well. The gameplay of this title isn't as smooth as prior 2D Tales Of games, but it's still a fun time worth checking out.

Echoes of the plot of Tales of Rebirth and how it deals with two different coexisting tribes of people and the discrimination that follows can be found in later games like Tales of Arise. However, this title spices up that traditional JRPG formula by including a body swap, so it automatically earns points for uniqueness. Tales of Rebirth received a fan translation very recently, so if you're a fan of classic Tales Of, then be sure to check out this title!

12 Tales of Destiny

America's First Tales

Released September 30, 1998

Tales of Destiny, the second game in the franchise, was the first Tales Of title to reach Western shores. However, that honor only applies to the very original release of the game as the PS2 Director's Cut edition has remained a Japanese exclusive.

Despite initial reviews critiquing the game for having 2D sprite work “no better than the SNES”, anyone who has played this title will tell you about the beautiful sprite work that fully took advantage of what the PlayStation was capable of. In an era where many series were taking a premature jump to 3D, it is nice to see that Tales Of waited until the time was right to make the leap.

While on the surface the gameplay of Tales Of Destiny may seem identical to the previous title in the franchise, Phantasia, it has actually been significantly improved. So much, in fact, that when Phantasia was later ported to the PlayStation, it had its battle system remade to be closer to Destiny. While this title's plot and characters haven't stood the test of time like other Tales Of titles, it is still more than worth revisiting for its place in the franchise's history.

The Body Swap skit in the Director's Cut version of the game is also one of the funniest in the franchise, which earns it extra points on this list.

11 Tales of Eternia

Classic Tales at its Strongest

Released November 30, 2000

Tales of Eternia's localization history is one of the strangest in Tales Of history, as the title was originally translated with the title “Tales of Destiny II” in the West despite Namco already starting development on an actual sequel to Tales of Destiny, also called “Tales of Destiny 2”. Aside from the strange title, the English release also removed all skits from the game. Because skits are a near vital part of the Tales Of experience and endear the player to the cast, removing these from the game fundamentally changes the experience.