It goes without saying that the Terminator franchise has had a huge impact on video games. Considered the best work of filmmaker James Cameron, the original movies were like a blend of science-fiction and horror, with stories about a post-apocalyptic world ruined by machines, featuring time travel and intense action. It was because of the Terminator that franchises like the Fallout series came to be.

Though the main series has continued with its sequels and spin-offs, in the realm of video games, there’s been more releases than there were actual Terminators in the films. With so many games to wave through, trying to find the best will be like trying to win a war against Skynet using only a rock, but as a wise man once said, no fate but what we make.

6 The Terminator (Sega CD)

Worth It For the Soundtrack Alone

Released December 1993

Believe it or not, this was the first Terminator game on CD. Based on the first movie, you play as Kyle Reese, battling Terminators from the future and into the past to save Sarah Connor from termination. The game is a run-and-gun that plays like a rough version of Contra. The player has limited directions for firing, especially when moving on stairs.

To only complicate matters, playing the game required owning both a Sega Genesis and its CD attachment. Just running and shooting can make the game feel rather monotonous, but at the time, this was a fun Terminator game. The graphics still look impressive, and most of all, the music was amazing. Since the game was made on a CD, it allowed for the addition of a crisp soundtrack, making each level feel epic and action-packed.

5 RoboCop Versus The Terminator (Sega Genesis)

Why Was This Never a Movie?

Released December 12, 1993

We got Freddy versus Jason, Godzilla versus King Kong, and Batman versus Superman, so where’s our RoboCop versus Terminator film? Well, a video game is the next best thing. Based on the crossover comic books by famed writer Frank Miller, you play as RoboCop, the iconic half-human, half-machine, all-hero cop battling Terminators in a run-and-gun side-scrolling adventure.

This entire game is one big ‘90s time capsule. Edgy graphics, guns, explosions, action, it’s all mindless fun. Two different versions were released for the Super Nintendo and Sega consoles, and though both play similarly, the Sega version wins out for having the better soundbites and music. It’s funny how this game and Mortal Kombat 11 are the only times players got to see RoboCop and The Terminator faceoff.

4 Terminator 3: The Redemption

Quipping Like an Action Hero

Released September 9, 2004

The third Terminator film was... a mixed bag. Some fans hate it, others get some enjoyment out of it, but compared to what came after, it wasn’t the worst. Like all movies in the early 2000s, a tie-in video game was soon to follow. Surprisingly, Terminator 3 got three different adaptations, yet the game that stands out as the best would have to be Terminator 3: The Redemption.

You play as the reprogrammed T-850, sent to battle Skynet’s forces in the future and past. It’s a third-person action-adventure that blends melee combat with gunplay. On top of that, the game also features Arnold Schwarzenegger’s voice, but only for the gameplay segments. Yeah, the game comes with a quip button where Arnold throws out a one-liner — it’s hilarious but awesome. Redemption’s main flaws stem from its tedious gameplay and relentless challenge, because you die an unfair amount. Overall, the game is amusing but difficult.

3 Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Arcade)

Losing Tokens to Save the Future

Released October 31, 1991

You can’t have a Terminator list without mentioning Terminator 2. It’s one of the greatest movies of all time. To the surprise of no one, a ton of video game adaptations soon followed. Out of all of them, the one that’s deserving of being crowned the best would be the arcade version.

If you’ve ever been to an arcade, you probably saw this cabinet at least once, assuming it wasn’t being hogged. This arcade classic had all you needed: a pair of guns mounted before a screen that two players can share and blast away enemies. Sure, it’s rather ridiculous how easily Terminators go down, but the game made up for that in numbers as several robots pop in and out every second, including gold-plated Terminators. The game may have stolen more quarters/tokens from players than a full-priced game would have, but that never detracted from the fun.

2 Terminator: Skynet

The Age of DOS

Released November 16, 1996

Stop if you’ve heard this one. A Bethesda game that takes place in a post-apocalypse that features FPS mechanics and lots of bugs. Jokes aside, Skynet is one of the most ambitious games in the Terminator franchise. Bear in mind that this game ran during the age of DOS, and for those too young to remember, it basically means you needed a degree in computer science to fully run a PC game.

Skynet takes place in the dystopian future, with the player character working with John Connor and the resistance in the war against the machines. Using whatever weapons you come across, you roam large levels as you undertake objectives and fight machines. Though it looks primitive, many of the mechanics used in Skynet were later ironed out and adapted into the modern Fallout games: exploring ruined environments, radiation damage, and weapon management. Though Skynet is buggy at times, what it achieved cannot be understated.

1 Terminator: Resistance (Complete Edition)

A Love Letter to The Fans

Released October 27, 2023

Terminator: Resistance feels like a Fallout game made on a budget, which is not too far off given it was developed by a small team. However, it was a team united by love and dedication, because Resistance terminates the competition. Is it the best game ever? Far from it. Is it the best game in the Terminator franchise? Absolutely!

As an FPS set in the war-torn future depicted in the first two movies, the game nails the atmosphere and dread of fighting a hopeless cause against a technically superior foe. There’s a feeling of progression as you don’t play as an unstoppable Terminator but as a weak resistance soldier. Throughout the game, you’ll acquire better weapons and gear, and by the end, you’ll feel like an utter badass as you’re battling squads of Terminators. If there’s any version to play, it’s the Complete Edition, which upgrades the graphics, frame rate, and features two additional stories.