The cool thing aboutBlack Myth:Wukongis that you’re not just battling enemies as an ordinary warrior: you’re tapping into ancient powers that let you transform into legendary forms.From unleashing fiery waves to calling downthunderas a storm-charged beast,each transformation brings atotallynew feel to the game.

These transformations aren’t just flashy moves;they’re designedto keep you on your toes and ready for anything. Each one lets Wukong wield a different element --thinkfire, frost, poisonandthunder. They give you the edge in some of thetoughestbattles in the game.Solet’sfind out how each transformation stacks up againsteach other.

10 Hoarfrost

No Enemy Wants to Experience Your Icy Wrath

Every strike you land in the Hoarfrost transformation coats your enemies in Frost Bane, slowing them down and making them feel the bite of your icy wrath. Flick those tentacles with quick, icy slashes that keep your enemies on their toes. The more you hit, the more Focus you build, ready to unleash bigger moves.

This spell lets you plant an Ice Sheet on the ground when you have at least one Focus Point. Enemies unlucky enough to tread on it are blasted with Frost Bane, slowing them down and making them easier targets.

9 Violet Hail

Immune to Poison

Let’s be honest, turning into a violent worm isn't exactly a pretty sight. And having no Focus Transfer doesn’t help its case either, so you can understand why it occupies this spot on this list. But the Violet Hail (Spell) is still useful as poison loses its power on you.

You can also pull off a Quick Slash by slashing your enemieswith precisionto leave a wound that’ll make them feel the sting of Poison Bane. But to get the Violent Hail,you’ll need toface off against the mysterious Daoist Mi.

8 Ashen Slumber

Rats are More Powerful Than You Think

When you activate Ashen Slumber , you’re not just a rat; you’re a blazing, fiery rat guai ! This form lets you rain down both slashes and scorching flames on your enemies. And if you really want to enjoy this transformation, gain full Focus and let loose a continuous stream of flames .

If you’re ready to go out with a bang, this spell is it! With a single burst, you self-detonate, causing area damage whilegoing backto your original form.Getting the Ashen Slumber is relatively easy,butitinvolves taking down the Captain Lotus-Vision miniboss.

7 Dark Thunder

Rain Down Thunderstorm On Your Enemies

When you enter this transformation, you’re not just resistant to Thunder damage; you’rea full-blown lightning storm.And don’t worry about your hard-earned Focus points from before -- those carry over for extra power!

Dark Thunder allows you to unleash a sweeping lash around you, whipping multiple enemies and building up even more Focus with each strike. It’s like a stormy whirlwind, devastating everything in its reach. When you build up full Focus, you unlock the Thrilled State. This is my favorite thing about this transformation spell because you can summon a field of crackling lightning to rain down on everyone in range.

6 Umbral Abyss

Dice and Slice Up Your Enemies with Your Razor-Sharp Longsword

Getting Umbral Abyss isn’t easy, but it’s worth it. You’ll need to finish Chapter 3 and face off against the Macaque Chief three separate times . Win these intense encounters and this transformation becomes yours. With this transformation you can perform a Sprouting Spring.

You can think of this move as a dance of blades. As you are spinning and slicing with your longsword, you're also building up Focus. But the final hit is where the real punch lies. It’s a harder sharper slash that would make your enemies think twice before getting close.

5 Ebon Flow

A Whirlwind with Speed and Strength

Getting Ebon Flow requires you to face off against Chen Loong and Yin Tiger, but the journey there is just as intense. In this transformation you have a massive sword that feels like an extension of yourself. Your light attacks become a flurry of strikes, each swing building your Focus as you dance around your enemies.

With every hit, you can feel the rhythm of battle. And as your Focus increases, your enemies start to stagger, leaving them vulnerable to your relentless assault. But what’s a warrior without some solid defense? Soasyou hold your blade horizontally, you can deflect incoming attacks, collecting Focus with every successful block.

4 Azure Dust

Resistant to All Four Banes

This turns you into a boulder of raw strength. Taking a rough, stony form, shock, poison, frost and scorch damage have nothing on you. Azure Dust lets you smash the enemy with your heavy, stone-capped head.

But if you want to go all in, run forward and slam into anything on your path. This move is like getting hit by an avalanche,as it allowsyou to plow through multiple enemies at once. To be blessed with the Azure Dusttransformationyou have to chat withMan-in-Stonefirst,and complete his quest of taking down the formidable Mother of Stones.

3 Red Tides

Bring on the Heat!

Imagine going full wolf guai mode, claws out and flames ready to burn! The Red Tides transformation does exactly that. Every hit you land is supercharged with Scorch Bane, setting enemies ablaze and keeping the heat on.

With this transformation, you’ll slice and spin with blazing blades, surrounding your enemy in a fiery vortex. And the best part is that with each attack, your Focus builds, letting you power up even more. Getting Red Tides isn’t too complicated, but it’s all about finding and taking down Guangzhi.

2 Golden Lining

Your Enemies Won’t See You Coming

With the Golden Lining transformation, you take on the power of the Yellow Loong and lightning attacks don’t faze you one bit. Every hit you land doesn’t just hurt -- it also applies a powerful electric curse that leaves your enemies sizzling.

What I like most about this transformation is the Fatal Shadow move. It lets you slip into the darkness and builduppower before leaping out with a crushing strike. Think of it as a sneak attack with a thunderous twist. But earning the Golden Lining transformation isn’t a walk in the park. You’ll need to prove yourself worthy by taking down the mighty Yellow Loong,which isthe boss in Chapter 4.

1 Azure Dome

Shock, Frost and Poison Have Got Nothing on You

This transformation lets you turn into a stone monkey, shrugging off Shock and Poison likethey’rea mild breeze. But that’s not all -- when you’re in this mode, Frost and Scorch attacks don’t hurt you; theyactuallyboost your strength! You’re still totally dialed into your regular spells. And any Focus you built up before transforming stays intact for when you switch back.

You can give a ground-shaking, double-fist slam to your enemies with the Azure Dome . You just have to crouch down, tap into some serious force, then leap up and come crashing down on your enemies. But getting this transformation is no small feat. You’ve got to take down some big enemies like the Elder Jinchi, but you still wouldn’t get the Azure Dome until you take down Erlang Shen.