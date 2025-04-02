They’re robots in disguise. They’re iconic machines. They’re marketable. They’re Transformers. Though the models, adaptations, and lore may change for every generation, the stories will always be about the heroic Autobots waging a never-ending war against the nefarious forces of the Decepticons. That, and Starscream being Megatron’s punching bag.

Related 6 Best Godzilla Video Games Prepare to stomp through Tokyo, because it’s time for the best Godzilla games!

It’s why the Transformers name has lasted long since the 80s, with a treasure trove of cartoons, toys, comic books, and movies. As with all bestselling franchises, video games were inevitable. But there’s a thin line between being a classic and being a memory. So, let’s find out which Transformers game was made of sterner stuff.

Unfortunately, a number of these games have been delisted because of Hasbro licensing.

10 Transformers: Galactic Trials

Arcade Style Combat Racer