RPG is arguably the most popular gaming genre out there, and it all started with table-top games like Dungeons and Dragons. While there are RPGs that have real-time, action-heavy combat in them, there's nothing like a well-implemented turn-based system that makes an RPG truly feel like one. Turn-based combat isn’t for everyone and players who like fast-paced games should steer clear of turn-based games. That said, the amount of depth present in turn-based systems will never be found in any other type of combat, and chances are, players who are avoiding turn-based games because of their slow pace will fall in love with them once they put in a genuine effort to play them.

These ten turn-based RPGs are considered the cream of the genre and if playing them doesn’t make someone fall in love with turn-based combat, nothing will.

10 Fallout 2

The Last Hurrah For a Turn-Based Fallout

Fallout 2 RPG Systems Platform(s) PC Released October 29, 1998 Developer(s) Black Isle Studios Publisher(s) Interplay

Fallout 2 puts players in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where diplomacy, deception and outright destruction are all viable paths to survival. The game refined and expanded upon the groundwork laid by its predecessor, setting the gold standard for turn-based RPGs in the late '90s. Players step into the worn boots of the Chosen One, a descendant of the Vault Dweller from the first game, on a desperate quest to find the Garden of Eden Creation Kit (GECK) to save their dying tribal village. But the wasteland, filled with scheming factions, grotesque mutants and the ever-present remnants of pre-war civilization, ensures that no decision is ever simple.

Unlike many RPGs of its era, Fallout 2 embraced player choice with an almost reckless abandon. A well-spoken character could talk their way past entire encounters, while a trigger-happy brute could solve problems with bullets before hearing anyone out. The SPECIAL system dictated the main stats, but even non-essential skills like Speech, Science, and even Gambling allowed for wildly different playthroughs. The turn-based combat, built around Action Points, lets players strategize their attacks, targeting specific limbs to cripple foes or go for a well-placed shot to the eyes for an instant kill.

Where the game truly set itself apart, however, was its writing. Fallout 2 went all-in with the satirical, darkly comedic tone of the first game. From encounters with pop culture references to a world that felt simultaneously absurd and eerily realistic, the narrative delivered both hilarity and bleak existential dread in equal measure. It’s a must-play for players who want to role-play in a post-apocalyptic world.

9 Divinity: Original Sin

Where Friendly Fire is Just Another Tuesday

Larian Studios' Divinity: Original Sin brought old-school RPG mechanics back in style, embracing deep character builds, environmental strategy and true roleplaying freedom. The turn-based combat doesn’t just rely on basic attack queues, it forces players to think multiple steps ahead. Fire spreads across oil-covered floors, rain can snuff out flames or create a shocking hazard when combined with lightning, and teleportation can completely change the flow of battle.

Beyond combat, Divinity: Original Sin thrives on player choice. Nearly every NPC can be killed, quests have multiple solutions and co-op mode allows for completely different approaches between two players. The game rewards creativity, whether it's combining skills for new effects or finding unconventional ways to bypass obstacles.

8 Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Most Turn-(Based) Yakuza Game

Taking a massive departure from the series' signature real-time brawling, Yakuza: Like a Dragon replaced fists and heat actions with turn-based RPG battles, but kept the franchise’s signature absurdity intact. Ichiban Kasuga, a die-hard Dragon Quest fan, sees life as an RPG, and the game leans into that by turning street fights into over-the-top, party-based combat encounters.

Instead of traditional RPG classes, Like a Dragon features jobs that reflect its modern setting. Players can turn party members into breakdancers, riot police or even chefs who attack enemies with flaming woks. The combat system keeps the Yakuza DNA alive, incorporating environmental interactions, combo timing and even tag-team special moves. The heartfelt story and ridiculous combat somehow blend seamlessly, making it one of the most unique turn-based RPGs ever made.

7 Octopath Traveler 2

Eight Stories, One Masterpiece