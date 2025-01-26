Ubisoft might not be the most beloved game developer in current times, but it can’t be denied that they’re one of the most popular developers with some of the prettiest-looking games, and they rake in money as few other developers do. Their recent games have fallen prey to having gameplay that’s repetitive, lacks creativity, and stories that aren’t compelling enough for players to stick through to the end.

That said, Ubisoft was at the peak of the industry at one point, and as many of the games that made Ubisoft who they are today were released more than ten years ago, their best games of all time also fall into that era.

8 Child of Light

A Lullaby For Gamers

If fairy tales came to life in a video game, Child of Light would be the result. This 2014 indie-inspired gem blended Ubisoft’s signature world-building with a poetic narrative that felt like stepping into a storybook. Following Aurora, a young girl lost in the mystical world of Lemuria, the game’s hand-painted visuals and enchanting soundtrack made every moment feel like an art exhibit in motion.

Unlike many Ubisoft games known for their open-world chaos, Child of Light slowed things down with its turn-based combat and heartfelt story. Exploring Lemuria’s beautifully crafted environments was a delight, and the dynamic rhyme-filled dialogue added a whimsical charm. While it wasn’t a blockbuster, Child of Light proved Ubisoft’s ability to create intimate, memorable experiences beyond its flagship franchises.

7 Beyond Good and Evil

Before It Was Cool

Action Adventure Systems Released November 11, 2003 Developer(s) Ubisoft Milan, Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Released in 2003, Beyond Good and Evil didn’t get the attention it deserved when it first launched, but its cult following grew over time. Set in a dystopian world filled with conspiracy and corruption, the game puts players in the shoes of Jade, a photojournalist turned resistance fighter. Jade’s camera was as vital as her staff, bringing a unique gameplay mechanic that set it apart from other action-adventure titles of its time.

Ubisoft pushed boundaries with its storytelling, tackling themes of propaganda and rebellion that remain relevant even today. The quirky cast, led by Pey’j, the pig mechanic, and the game’s cinematic presentation were ahead of their time. After the remaster of this title in 2024, fans are eagerly waiting for the long-promised sequel.

6 Watchdogs

Hack The Planet

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs might not have revolutionized open-world gaming as its trailers suggested, but it carved out its niche with its cyberpunk-meets-modern-day Chicago setting. Players control Aiden Pearce, a vigilante hacker with a dark past, as he manipulates the city’s infrastructure to fight back against a corrupt system.

The hacking mechanics were the game’s standout feature, allowing players to cause blackouts, control traffic lights, and even eavesdrop on civilians’ secrets. While some criticized Aiden’s stoic personality, Watch Dogs laid the groundwork for its more polished, albeit more boring sequels.

5 Rayman Legends

The Platformer That Keeps On Giving

Platformer Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released August 30, 2013 Developer(s) Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher(s) Ubisoft , Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Who says Ubisoft only makes sprawling open worlds? Rayman Legends brought the studio back to its roots with a platforming experience that oozed charm and creativity. Following up on the success of Rayman Origins, this 2013 title doubled down on tight controls, gorgeous visuals, and inventive-level design.

The musical levels, where players timed jumps and punches to remixed tracks like “Eye of the Tiger,” were the definition of pure joy. Whether playing solo or with friends, the game’s cooperative mode and endless content made it one of the best platformers of its generation. Rayman Legends was proof that Ubisoft didn’t need guns or gadgets to make a masterpiece.

4 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Stealth Gameplay, Perfected

When people think of stealth games, Chaos Theory often sits among the top contenders. Sam Fisher’s third outing refined everything that made the series great: intricate level design, dynamic lighting, and multiple ways to approach each mission. Whether players went in guns blazing or ghosted through undetected, the game rewarded creativity and patience.

Released in 2005, it pushed the limits of what was possible with AI and sound design. Enemies react to noises and adapt to the player’s actions, creating a sense of realism that few games could match. Add in Michael Ironside’s iconic performance as Fisher, and the result is a game that’s still a benchmark for the stealth genre.

3 Far Cry 3

“Did I Ever Tell You The Definition Of Insanity?”