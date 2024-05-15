Key Takeaways Lucky, found in Bison Steve Hotel, is the best early-game weapon due to high crit chance and low AP cost in VATS.

Maria, located in The Tops Casino, offers a 2x Critical Hit Multiplier and easy-to-find 9mm ammo.

CZ57 Avenger, from Devil's Throat, has the highest DPS and is perfect for a Strength and Guns focused build.

If there's one thing that modern Fallout games are known for, it's ludicrously-gruesome violence. We have the slow-motion mayhem of VATS to thank for that, but we also have the slew of killing machines that can be found across the Wasteland too.

Fallout's standard weapon selection is cool in its own right, but when push comes to shove, you'll want to get your hands on a powerful, one-of-a-kind weapon sooner rather than later. So, with that in mind, we want to list ten of the Best Unique Fallout New Vegas Weapons to help you become the most feared and revered courier around.

1 Lucky

You feelin' lucky, punk?

Damage: 30 DPS: 82.5 Ammo: 357. Magnum Location: Bison Steve Hotel (Primm)

Provided you can unlock the Very Hard Safe inside the Bison Steve Hotel early on, Lucky is by far the best early-game unique weapon on offer in Fallout New Vegas, closely followed by Ratslayer. This gun is a killing machine if you happen to be running a high luck/crit build, as this gun's unique perk offers the joint second-highest critical hit chance in the game while also costing less AP to use while in VATS. This gun, inspired by the M1873, is a must-have for those who want to hit the ground running early on, so be sure to invest in lockpicking and stock up on copies of Tumblers Today!

2 Maria

The game was rigged from the start.

Damage: 20 DPS: 75 Ammo: 9mm Location: The Tops Casino (The Strip)

If you're someone who sticks rigidly to the main questline in video games, then chances are that the first opportunity for you to get your hands on a unique weapon variant will be when you come face to face with Benny at the Tops Casino. While this gun doesn't win any awards for the highest damage or DPS, it does have a few things going for it. Firstly, the design, which is a beautiful golden frame with a depiction of Maria, the Woman of the Apocalypse on the handle.

Then, you also have the fact that this gun offers a 2x Critical Hit Multiplier, and best of all, it runs on 9mm rounds, which are light as a feather and so easy to find in the wasteland, meaning you'll rarely run out of bullets for this biblical ballistic firearm. You'll find stronger pistols on your travels, but Maria is a great option in terms of style and reliability.

3 Christine's COS Silencer Rifle

For all the sneaky snipers out there

Damage: 62 DPS: 99.6 Ammo: 308. Rounds Location: Ruined Building near Little Yangtze (Big Mt.)

I was torn between this one and the Gobi Campaign Scout Rifle, but Christine's COS Silencer Rifle just edges it out. You'll need to head all the way to Big Mountain to get your hands on it but trust me, it's well worth slaying some lobotomies for. This rifle offers the highest base damage of any 308 rifle in the game and a 2.5x multiplier for all critical hits. Then, best of all, it is a silenced weapon, so you'll be able to pick off enemies from a distance, and their buddies will be none the wiser.

The only downside to this one is that, aesthetically, it's almost identical to the standard Sniper Rifle model, but in terms of stopping power, few weapons in FNV compare to this one.

4 Esther

Gentle by name, destructive by nature.

Damage: 475 DPS: 2036.8 Ammo: Mini Nukes Location: Gun Runners Kiosk (Gun Runners Arsenal)

There are some weapons on this list that are great for all occasions, but Esther is the opposite, as this one tends to be the weapon you save for special occasions or as a last resort. Esther is a unique Fatman variant -- the gun within Fallout famous for launching literal nuclear bombs at foes. This means that if you opt to use this one and sacrifice one of your very rare Mini Nukes, it better be for a good cause. Like, say, leveling a Deathclaw Nest or killing Oliver Swanick.

In terms of potential for destruction, Esther has a base damage of 475, which is more than enough to kill pretty much any living being in this game with one single explosion. Then, to top it all off, you also get an additional 10 DR and some rad-resistance when lugging this thing around. The obvious downside is that Mini-Nukes are tough to find and limited in supply, so this weapon can't be used all that often. But, if you pick your moments, Esther can be the agent of chaos you need in a pinch.

5 All American

Rock, flag, and eagle!

Damage: 26 DPS: 156 Ammo: 5.56mm Location: Vault 34 (Armory)

A lot of the weapons on this list are weapons with powerful single-action damage, but the option to spray and pray is always welcome, and that's where the All-American comes into its own.

This Carbine variant is a step up from its common counterpart in every way, with slight improvements in terms of Damage, DPS, Crit damage, Ammo Capacity, and AP Costs. Meaning that if the Marksman Carbine is your main squeeze, upgrading to this one is a no-brainer.

You'll need to brave the Radioactive Vault 34 and deal with its Ghoul Overseer if you want to make it yours, but if you're up around Nellis Air Force Base dealing with the Boomers anyway, it would be a shame not to pop in and nab this one.

6 Euclid's C Finder

Rain hellfire from up on high.

Damage: 150 + 6 for 15 secs DPS: 30.4 + 6 Ammo: N/A (One Use per 24hrs) Location: Freeside

Of all the weapons on this list, Euclid's C-Finder is easily the best when it comes to engaging in over-the-top violence. You'll come across this one in Freeside, where you'll find a little kid playing with what seems like a toy gun. So naturally, you take it from the kid because you're bigger and stronger, so what's he going to do about it?

You'll think nothing of it, but then all the pieces of the puzzle come together when you visit Helios One and complete 'That Lucky Old Sun.' If you choose to re-route the power to ARCHIMEDES II, you'll then gain personal access to an orbital laser capable of raining down hellfire anywhere within range of Helios One. The only downside to this weapon of mass destruction is that you'll only be able to call upon this one once every 24 hours. But if you happen to be ambushed by a Legion troop, or see some Cazadors on the horizon, this weapon is poetry in motion.

7 CZ57 Avenger

Less talking, more bullets!

Damage: 13 DPS: 390 Ammo: 5mm Rounds Location: Devil's Throat

One well-timed shot can be enough to take out even the most fearsome foe, but why run the risk of missing when you could get your hands on the CZ57 Avenger Minigun and fill enemies with enough bullets to give them lead poisoning? This Minigun offers the highest DPS of any gun within Fallout New Vegas, meaning that if you're running a DPS build, with Strength and Guns being your primary focus, then this gun can really cut through anything that stands in your way.

You'll need to brave the Devil's Throat to get your hands on this one, which means battling through Super Mutants, Centaurs, and a Grand Evolved Centaur. Not to mention a ton of radiation, but when it comes to heavy weapon options, not much can compete with the CZ57 Avenger.

8 That Gun

I've seen things you people would never believe.

Damage: 30 DPS: 90 Ammo: 5.56mm Rounds Location: Novac (Dino Bite Gift Shop)

If you couldn't find a way to game the system and unlock that Very Hard safe in Primm to get Lucky, then may I present you with a suitable alternative? That Gun is a semi-automatic pistol with the same critical hit ratio as Lucky, and a higher DPS. Not to mention, you can get this one for free if you are willing to steal it from Cliff Briscoe by raiding the Novac Souvenir Shop's storage room.

The differences between this one and Lucky may be few, but considering this one can use armor-piercing rounds, has much faster reloading, and is modeled on Rick Deckard's pistol in Blade Runner, I think one more than deserves mention on this list.

9 A Light Shining In Darkness

The Burned Man's signature weapon.

Damage: 33 DPS: 144.4 Ammo: 45. Rounds Location: Zion National Park (Honest Hearts)

Our penultimate entry is another pistol, and our second weapon listed which requires you to head off into one of Fallout New Vegas' DLC add-ons if you want to make it yours. Light Shining in the Darkness is the signature weapon of none other than the man, the myth and the legend that is, The Burned Man. Only, he isn't a fairytale, he's a real dude, and you'll need to help him deal with the White Legs in Zion if you want this one for yourself. Or you can kill him and loot it if you prefer.

This pistol is one of the better holdout weapons in the game, with good base damage, excellent DPS potential, making it a real asset if you want to walk into any casino and do some real damage. Plus, any gun with a cool quote engraved only adds to the cool factor in my eyes. It's not as cool as Harry Dubois 'Sunrise Parabellum' pistol, but it's right up there.

10 Oh, Baby!

It's clobberin' time!

Damage: 80 DPS: 138.9 Ammo: N/A Location: Charleston Cave

Then, lastly, this list would not be complete if we didn't have a melee option for all you blunt-force Neanderthals out there. Fighting in your corner, we have the Super Sledgehammer variant 'Oh, Baby!' This one is located in Charleston Cave, just outside of Jacobstown, and you'll only need to brave a few Nightstalkers to get your hands on it, which makes it an easy get if you're willing to travel north into the mountains.

This is much like the All-American in the sense that it's a Super Sledgehammer but slightly improved in all areas, with higher base attack, DPS, lower AP Cost, and higher critical hit rates. Plus, this weapon also has a unique Mauler attack, allowing players to knock back enemies provided you're willing to deal slightly-less damage. It's easily the most powerful melee weapon in the game, provided you are going for base damage, so if you're thinking of running a tanky strength build, Oh, Baby should be the weapon you make a beeline for when Doc Mitchell gives you the all clear.