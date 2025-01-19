In-game menus aren’t the most talked about feature of video games as they tend just to be there. But some of us gamers need some flair even when checking stats, changing weapons, etc. That's why creative in-game menus are so eye-catching and appreciated.

The in-game menu is where you’ll spend quite a bit of time going back and forth depending on the game. You generally just want to get back into the game as fast as possible, but it never hurts when the menu UI is interesting.

10 Wario World

The Song Will Stay with You Forever

Wario is annoying. No one would deny that. So, it’s not a shock that the in-game menu in Wario World works hard to grate on the nerves of parents worldwide. That “nyaaah nyah nyah nyaaah nyah” will play on repeat in your head.

It’s a good way to make you cycle through the in-game menu as quickly as possible though. But if you like finding Easter eggs, let the menu stay on for at least 50 minutes as Wario will say a sad little “sorry” before staying quiet.

9 Until Dawn

A Brief Reprieve

Until Dawn doesn’t have a flashy in-game menu by any means, but creativity is undoubtedly present. The character you see in the background is always the character you’re currently playing. Not only that, but they’ll always look how they currently appear in-game, scratches, bruises, and all.

It’s a cool way to slow things down a bit and catch your breath. Also, it’s neat with all the clues and evidence you’ve discovered simple to see. You have plenty of other things to enjoy within the menu too, like watching the totems .

8 Elden Ring

Sometimes Less is More

Elden Ring is notorious for not having a genuine pause function, but that’s not why we’re here. We’re here for how seamlessly the in-game menu fits into the game. Pressing “start” brings up the menu UI on either side of the screen.

Nothing is obscured until you choose to dive deeper into your inventory, equipment, and more. Just remember: the game doesn’t pause here. So, try not to hop into the in-game menu while you’re in the middle of a fight.

7 NieR: Automata

A Functional OS System

NieR: Automata doesn’t have the sleekest-looking in-game menu as the UI is simple and clean. The creativity comes from how it works. When you bring up the menu, you’re dipping into the lore because you see what all YoRHa androids see.

This interface is their interface. 2B and all our other faves see the same menu whenever they need to make any changes or view information. So, having that be our in-game menu is a cool touch.

6 GoldenEye 007

A Timeless Timepiece

I’ve been in love with the in-game menu for the N64 GoldenEye 007 (along with everything else about it) since I was 6-years old. There’s not much that hits quite as hard as bringing up the Q watch.

It was one of the coolest things you could have seen back in the late 90s, and it still looks just as good in the recent remastered version. Proving that diegetic menus are anything but new, Goldeneye 007 left you feeling like a true spy.

5 Resident Evil 4

The Horror of Organizing

With death around every corner, Resident Evil always keeps you on your toes. But in Resident Evil 4, the inventory menu was an excellent idea. It gave you room to step out of the intensity of the game for a while. The only downside is that you may spend too much time on it.

Your inventory starts out all over the place. But you’re allowed to set aside time and organize your case so that it fits everything you need. Where does Leon keep this case? Who knows? What I do know is that it’ll help you kick up those organizational skills.

4 Persona 3 Reload

A Serene Experience