There’s just something special about a good video game airship. The moment you step aboard, the entire world opens up. No more random battles every five steps, no more locked-off areas teasing you from across the map, just pure freedom, and a chance to explore places you didn’t even know existed. For gamers growing up in the 90s and early 2000s, airships became a symbol that you had officially made it in the game. If you had an airship, the story was about to hit a whole new level.

From sleek sci-fi cruisers to floating pirate fortresses, the best airships weren’t just transportation. They became part of the adventure, places where epic moments happened, parties were planned, and betrayals caught you off guard. Some came with laser cannons. Some could break the sound barrier. Others were practically flying cities that made the entire world feel small beneath you.

And Final Fantasy ships were just glorified boats with wings, but we loved them anyway.

This list is a tribute to the airships that made us feel unstoppable, the ones that proved you weren’t just wandering anymore. You were flying. So, grab your crew, check the fuel gauge, and let’s revisit the best airships to ever grace a pixelated sky.

8 The Normandy — Mass Effect series

Saving the Galaxy in Style… Until the Reapers Show Up

The SSV Normandy wasn’t just a ship. It was home. Sleek, stealthy, and packing enough firepower to take on a small fleet, the Normandy made every mission in Mass Effect feel like a proper sci-fi adventure. Walking those metal halls, checking in with crewmates, and staring out into space gave players a rare connection to their ship. It wasn’t just a hub. It was where friendships formed, romances sparked, and tough choices loomed.

What made the Normandy stand out wasn’t the tech or the weapons. It was how much time you spent there, building your story. Dodging Reapers or hunting Geth, every jump through the galaxy felt great because the Normandy was the one constant (in a game filled with tough calls). It wasn’t just a means of transportation. It became a symbol of the journey and sometimes the only safe place left in the universe.

7 Lunar Whale — Final Fantasy IV

When a Giant Space Whale Is the Only Way to Travel