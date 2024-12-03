Video games have introduced players to a vast assortment of iconic characters. Hardened heroes of RPGs or notable platformer mascots — you could fill an encyclopedia with how far the list goes. Still, many of these renowned figures wouldn’t have gotten to where they were if they didn’t have a rival pushing them to their limits.

Rivals in games come in all forms. Some appear as a duplicate with abilities similar to the heroes, some exist as the exact opposite with powers that countermand theirs, and some are just individuals obsessed with proving a point. Regardless of motive or appearance, some of the best games have featured legendary battles between rivals. So, it’s time to break down the most major rivalries out there.

10 Ryu & Ken

The Ultimate Sparring Partners

The world of Street Fighter is chock-full of fighting characters with their own backstories and agendas, but among the selection of heroes and villains, are a pair of friendly rivals: Ryu and Ken. Trained by the same master, these two best friends share similar fighting styles, so they’re usually locked in competition to try and surpass the other.

Unlike other rivalries that are bitter and serious, Ryu and Ken’s relationship is more akin to a spirited sparring match. When the chips are down, they’ll have each other’s backs, but if the chance to prove the better fighter should appear, stay out of their way and let them fight.

9 Phoenix Wright & Miles Edgeworth

Rival Attorneys

No one ever said the life of a lawyer would be without its challenges. The Ace Attorney games have demonstrated that fact with every entry. Though the series has followed multiple characters, none are more renowned than the rivalry between Defense Attorney Phoenix Wright and Prosecutor Miles Edgeworth.

Mr. Wright has been pitted against many odd opponents working in the field of law, yet of all the colorful characters he’s faced, Edgeworth has always been the one to give him the biggest fights of his career. Once childhood friends, both went on to become seekers of justice. What would drive a wedge between them, however, is their methods. Where Wright is only interested in finding the truth, Edgeworth has shown he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win, even if it means going up against those he once called friends.

8 Red & Blue

The Original Pokémon Rivals

When it comes to rivalries that put the class in classic, you can look no further than the original Pokémon game. Compared to other rivalries in video games at the time, Pokémon Red was the first to let you name both your character and your rival, even if Red and Blue are considered their canon names.

The Nintendo classic begins with narration mentioning how Red and Blue have been rivals since they were infants. Throughout the story, Blue seeks out ways of challenging and undermining Red. Even the moment Red picks his first Pokémon, Blue will always choose the one that’ll exploit the weakness of Red’s Pokémon. Still, this never-ending competition only pushed the pair into training harder. The Pokémon games continue to use rivals in the sequels, but none will ever match the intensity Red and Blue had.

7 Mario & Wario

An Icon and His Doppelgänger

The name Mario needs no introduction. The brave red plumber is well known for his efforts in protecting the Mushroom Kingdom from his archnemesis Bowser. While Mario has shown courage and compassion throughout his numerous adventures, there’s one crooked character who’s acted as his complete opposite, the greedy and smug Wario.

Everything Mario is, Wario is the antithesis. According to Nintendo lore, the pair have known each other since childhood. Jealous of Mario, Wario has been motivated to defeat him in everything. While the yellow treasure hunter has calmed down and gone on some adventures of his own, he still makes time for a chance to prove he’s better, so you’ll usually see Mario and Wario competing on opposing sides—whether it’s a kart race, a fighting tournament, a tennis match, or a round of golf.

6 Sonic & Shadow

The Blue Blur Against the Ultimate Lifeform

That lovable Sega mascot has certainly been pitted against some unique opponents. Between mad scientists, otherworldly entities, and knuckleheaded echidnas, Sonic the Hedgehog’s list of challengers has expanded over the years. However, of all his rivals, the brooding black hedgehog who calls itself the Ultimate Lifeform can be considered his strongest.

Since their first encounter in Sonic Adventure 2, the pair have been in a race to see who’s the faster hedgehog, despite their conflicting personas. Where Sonic likes rolling around at the speed of sound, Shadow prefers to finish things from the get-go and never turn back. In other words, where one doesn’t take things seriously enough, the other takes things too seriously. Their continued rivalry notwithstanding, Sonic and Shadow have never let their differences interfere with their duties to protect the world.

5 Kazuma Kiryu & Goro Majima

Dragon Vs. Mad Dog

Throughout his life, Kazuma Kiryu has had countless encounters with the criminal underworld of Japan. Of all the fighters he’s dealt with, Goro Majima is the only one he could never predict, and with good reason. While Kiryu’s actions have earned him the title Dragon of Dojima, Majima’s unhinged antics have led to him being dubbed the Mad Dog of Shimano.

Throughout the series, the pair have had a wayward kinship as comrades with rivalry. No more is this present than in Yakuza Kiwami, where Majima spends the bulk of the game goading Kiryu into fights. During one battle, Majima saves Kiryu from a knife blow, claiming only he has the honor to kill him. Despite his declarations, it seems the only thing Majima wants from Kiryu is a good fight, not because he despises the Dragon of Dojima, but because he’s the only fighter he respects.

4 Snake & Ocelot

Rivalry Spanning Generations

Since his first appearance in Metal Gear Solid, Revolver Ocelot has been gunning for a duel with the one carrying the codename Snake. This obsession can all be traced back to Ocelot’s first encounter with Solid Snake’s father, Big Boss—or Naked Snake as he was designated—during the events of Metal Gear Solid 3.

In their first confrontation, Big Boss easily overpowers Ocelot, forcing the hotheaded soldier to change his combat tactics. Over the course of the third game, as Big Boss overcomes every obstacle in his way, Ocelot becomes more and more fascinated with him, to the point where a rematch is all he obsesses over. Over the decades, Ocelot would continue to follow Big Boss, and those who bear the codename Snake, always seeking an opportunity to aid or fight them. Serving as comrade and foe, Ocelot has shown he has nothing but admiration for the Snake family.

To an unhealthy degree.

3 Scorpion & Sub-Zero

Fire Vs. Ice

Considered the mascots of the Mortal Kombat franchise, Scorpion and Sub-Zero have had a rivalry spanning multiple releases. Despite their similar outfits and occupations as assassins, the pair are polar opposites, one relying on fire, the other capable of manipulating ice. Besides the differences in their powers, their backgrounds are what fuel their rivalry.

Once a normal man, Scorpion and his clan were supposedly murdered by Sub-Zero. Returning for revenge, Scorpion got it and slayed the ice assassin. Instead of ending their conflict, it only renewed it when Sub-Zero’s younger sibling Kuai Liang dawned his brother’s gear and assumed his identity to seek vengeance. Trapped in a cycle of revenge, this pair have been forever performing fatalities on one another ever since.

In some stories, the two eventually bury the hatchet and become allies. Pleasant though that sounds, it’ll never last. So long as Mortal Kombat continues, their popularity will always have them facing off.

2 Dante & Vergil

Demonic Siblings

Sibling rivalry is a tale as old as time. However, when brothers usually fight, it leads to the house being ruined. When the sons of The Dark Knight Sparda fight, it leads to an entire city being decimated. Since the events of the third Devil May Cry, Dante and his twin brother Vergil have been fighting from their teens into adulthood.

As the story of Devil May Cry 5 proves, Vergil’s obsession with power and defeating his brother has been the only thing keeping him alive, no matter the consequences it has on the human world. That drive is probably why Vergil became the fan-favorite villain to play in the expansion release. Much as Dante enjoys fighting his brother, his obligation to protect humanity puts him in a difficult position. As the only one who can stop his brother, his fights with Vergil often end with a lot of bloodshed.

1 Cloud & Sephiroth

Forever Fated to Fight

Some rivals border between would-be friends and respectful opposites. Some have overcome their differences and forged stronger bonds. Some have even put aside their conflicts when the situation calls for it. The same cannot be said for the sword-wielding rivals of Final Fantasy, Cloud and Sephiroth.

The hatred these two share for one another will forever place them on opposing sides. As one of the best villains in all RPGs, Sephiroth would sooner die than concede to Cloud. The only purpose this one-winged angel has is destroying all life and everything Cloud cares for. Their rivalry is so heated that it expands beyond Final Fantasy, as the pair can be seen duking it out in the Kingdom Hearts games. With an intense hatred like that, it’s no surprise these two are considered the ultimate rivals in video games.