For anyone who plays games and watches TV shows, it’s like Christmas came early when one of their favorite games gets adapted into a series. History has been cruel to gaming adaptations, and many TV shows and movies that were based on video games used to tank the box-office when they were released. There was a time when people stopped expecting anything good to come out of the merger of these two industries.

Related 10 Best Movie Licensed Video Games It’s time to roll film as we bring you the best video games based on Hollywood’s biggest films!

But in recent times, there have been some critically acclaimed TV shows and movies that prove that, if the people making the movie or show know what the game is and what makes it good, they can end up making something that fans will love. To that end, these are the best TV series that were based on video games but became so popular that they convinced non-gaming people to take the leap and get into gaming.

7 The Cuphead Show

A Retro Romp Full of Charm

If ever there was a game built for TV, it was Cuphead. With its 1930s-inspired art style and mischievous characters, The Cuphead Show feels like it was the one that inspired the game and not the other way around. The series doesn’t take itself too seriously, delivering episodic adventures that are just as wacky and chaotic as the boss battles that made the game popular.

The animation is a vibrant love letter to early cartoon classics, full of rubber hose antics and surreal humor that make it enjoyable for viewers of all ages. While it doesn’t delve deeply into character development or overarching plots, its sheer fun and dedication to recreating the game’s aesthetic are enough to make it a standout adaptation.

6 Castlevania

A Symphony of Blood and Betrayal

When it was released on Netflix in 2017, Castlevania raised the bar for animated adaptations, combining the franchise’s gothic roots with a mature, emotionally driven narrative. The series takes inspiration from Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and follows Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard as they face off against Dracula’s apocalyptic wrath.

What sets Castlevania apart is its sharp writing and layered characters. Dracula isn’t a one-dimensional villain; he’s a grieving father whose rage is as heartbreaking as it is destructive. The animation is stunning, with fluid action sequences and hauntingly beautiful landscapes that echo the game’s atmospheric design. Fans of the franchise will appreciate the many nods to the source material, but even those unfamiliar with the games can enjoy the gripping storytelling.

5 The Witcher

Toss a Coin

When The Witcher hit screens, it was clear it wasn’t just riding the coattails of Game of Thrones but carving its own path. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and CD Projekt’s wildly popular franchise, the series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a stoic monster hunter navigating a morally gray world.

The show captures the dark, fantastical tone of the games, balancing monster-hunting action with political intrigue and personal drama. Cavill’s performance as Geralt, complete with his gruff voice and dry wit, is phenomenal and feels like it was ripped straight from The Witcher 3. While it takes some liberties with its timeline and character arcs, the series stays true to the spirit of the games, making it a hit with fans and newcomers alike.

4 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Neon Dreams and Heartbreaking Futures

In a world as vast and chaotic as Cyberpunk 2077, Edgerunners manages to find a deeply human story. The anime follows David Martinez, a young man who becomes entangled in the dangerous world of Night City’s cyber-enhanced mercenaries.

The show’s kinetic animation style mirrors the wild and energetic pace of the game, with explosive action sequences and vibrant neon visuals that bring Night City to life. But what truly sets this show apart is its emotional depth. David’s journey is a tragic one, filled with moments of hope and heartbreak that resonate long after the credits roll. For fans of Cyberpunk 2077, the series is an essential expansion of its universe, and for anime and TV show enthusiasts, it’s a must-watch.

3 Fallout

“War Never Changes”

Released on Amazon Prime in April 2024, Fallout is the newest release on this list. Fans had brutally low expectations for the show, but the show hit a home run and brought the iconic video game series to television in a way that satisfied long-time fans and intrigued newcomers alike. Faithful to its post-apocalyptic roots, the show successfully captures the essence of the games, blending humor, grit, and a hefty dose of dystopian charm.

Set in the year 2296, the show plunges viewers into a desolate world ravaged by nuclear war. The production team paid painstaking attention to detail, from the weathered Vault-Tec vaults to the Brotherhood of Steel's imposing armor, keeping even the most die-hard fans engaged.

While the origin of the show was rooted entirely in a game franchise, with no other source material to fall back to, it managed to be more than just fan service. Its accessible storytelling and universal themes of survival and human resilience allowed it to resonate with an audience that consists of more than just gamers.

2 The Last of Us

“Did You Know Diarrhea Is Hereditary?”

HBO’s The Last of Us TV show had some massive shoes to fill, but it exceeded all expectations, capturing every emotion, and even expanding on some story arcs of the game. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey shine as Joel and Ellie, bringing the iconic duo’s complicated relationship back to TV screens with stunning authenticity.

The show masterfully recreates key moments from the game, from the heartbreaking prologue to the haunting encounters with Clickers. At the same time, it adds depth to side characters, especially that of Bill and Frank, giving viewers new perspectives on the world and its inhabitants. Its attention to detail, from the world crippling as the Cordyceps infection spread to the desolate beauty of the post-apocalyptic landscape, makes it no less than a masterpiece.

1 Arcane

A Flawless Adaptation

Many games are biased against League of Legends, and while there's a debate about whether they’re justified or not, one thing is for certain: Arcane is not just one of the best adaptations but also one of the best animated TV shows of all time, irrespective of whether it was based on a game disliked by many gamers. It dives into the complex relationships between Vi, Jinx, and the rest of Piltover’s denizens, blending breathtaking visuals with deeply emotional storytelling.

It’s not just a visual masterpiece, with every frame of the show feeling like a work of art, with its painterly animation style and striking use of color, but the show’s greatest strength is its ability to tell a story that resonates with gamers and non-gamers alike. It explores themes of class struggle, sibling bonds, and the consequences of ambition, creating a narrative that no one would expect to come out of a game like League of Legends.

With the recent release of Season 2 of Arcane, the show set the record as the only TV show in IMDB’s history to have every single episode in a season with a rating higher than 9. While these ratings have since then dropped slightly, and with many fans divided over the ending, the sheer excellence of Arcane as a TV show cannot be denied.