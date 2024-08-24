Key Takeaways VR fitness games provide an epic gym experience in your living room, minus the crowds and bad music.

Games like Creed: Rise To Glory and OhShape offer immersive, full-body workouts that keep you active and excited.

From dodging bullets in Pistol Whip to dancing in Beat Saber, VR games provide high-intensity workouts that keep you moving.

Who says you can’t get your heart racing and your muscles working without leaving your living room? VR fitness games make it feel like you have the most epic gym in the world, right in your living room -- minus the sweaty crowds and bad music. If you've ever struggled to stay motivated at the gym, VR games might just be what you need. With their immersive experiences, workouts never have to feel like a chore.

From smashing fast-moving targets to dodging obstacles and landing knockout blows, these VR games offer more than just a chance to burn calories -- they provide a full-body fitness experience that keeps you active and excited.

10 Creed: Rise To Glory

Creed: Rise To Glory

Creed: Rise To Glory is a great way to let off some steam and burn some calories. In this VR boxing game you are not just swinging punches -- you are delivering real jabs, hooks and uppercuts, engaging your arms and shoulders like never before.

Each round in Creed: Rise To Glory demands you stay on your toes, duck under hooks and counter with powerful jabs and crosses. The game doesn’t shy away from making you work hard for victory, which means you'll be sweating and feeling the hit of your opponent as you strive for that knockout punch.

I almost mistakenly knocked out my brother while playing Creed, so you might want to clear out enough space in your room before you begin.

9 OhShape

OhShape is a great VR game that helps you stay in shape by simply dancing. You're moving your body to the beat and dodging through colorful shapes as they come towards you, needing to match your body to the shapes to earn points.

Whether you're slipping through triangles, ducking under rectangles or folding yourself to fit through circles, every movement engages your whole body. This rhythm VR game will have you constantly moving, twisting and turning, making sure your core, legs, and arms all get a solid workout.

8 Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip

There’s just something about Pistol Whip that makes you feel like an action movie hero and a DJ all at once. It’s like being in the middle of a gun fight, dodging bullets and taking down enemies -- all to the beat of a killer soundtrack. Your legs will be burning as you duck and side-step a barrage of bullets coming your way, but pain has nothing on you in such moments.

Whether you are blazing through “Black Magic” or another intense level, you'll find yourself constantly on the move, with no time to catch your breath. By the time you finish a session, you will be drenched in sweat and grinning like you just survived World War II.

7 Beat Saber

Beat Saber

At first glance, you might think Beat Saber is just a boring VR game where you will be slashing through neon blocks with lightsabers. But Beat Saber is not just a game; it’s a total body exercise that pretends to be a rhythm-fueled, block-slashing dance party.

You'll be grooving to tracks like Crab Rave and Escape, where every beat demands a swing, a slice and sometimes a squat or two. Your arms will be flying through the air as you slice through blocks, while your legs might get in on the action as well. Beat Saber is a high-intensity workout that keeps you moving, grooving and totally immersed.

6 FitXr

FitXr is sort of a combo between Thrill Of The Fight and OhShape, because you are not only boxing but also dancing. But it’s not exactly like the traditional boxing where you have to step into the ring and go against opponents. It’s more of a rhythmic, high-energy routine that allows you to perform boxing moves like jabs, hooks and uppercuts.

In the Dance Studio, you will groove to catchy beats like you're in a night club. It’s an exciting way for you to quickly burn calories and improve your coordination.

5 Racket: NX

Racket: NX

Racket: NX is a bit like playing racquetball in a dome that’s straight out of a scifi movie. You’re not just hitting a ball back and forth; you’re aiming for the neon-lit targets that appear all around the honeycomb. As you twist, turn and lunge to reach the targets you will feel your heart rate climbing in no time.

You can play Racket: NX solo aiming to hit targets that light up on the walls of the dome as fast as possible. And if you're the kind of person that doesn’t shy away from competition, there’s a Versus mode that allows you to compete against other players in real-time, adding a competitive edge to your workout.

4 Eleven Table Tennis

Eleven Table Tennis was a lifesaver for me during the COVID-19 pandemic. With nowhere to go I would wake up and play this game for a couple of hours every morning. Unlike arcade tennis games like Mario Tennis Aces , Eleven Table Tennis gives you a table tennis experience that’s as close as possible to the real sport. So, when you’re lining up that perfect serve or returning a tricky spin shot, it feels just like the real deal.

What I found pretty cool about Eleven Table Tennis is how easy it was to pick up but how deep it could get.

You could start with casual rallies, try to get the hang of your paddle and the ball’s movement. And before you know it, you are making better serves, smashing like a pro and even learning to read your opponent’s next move. Play this game for three hours straight and you would've burned a healthy amount of calories.

3 Crazy Kung Fu

I used to love martial arts growing up, and Crazy Kung Fu is a reminder of the good ol’ days. In this VR game, you find yourself in the middle of a dojo and all you have to do is punch, block and dodge a wooden dummy. But it’s easier said than done because you have to perfectly time your moves.

Crazy Kung Fu is basically a reflex training because you'll need to react quickly to hit a moving target, and this constant motion keeps your heart rate up making it a fantastic cardio session as well. Your arms will be burning by the time you're done and that’s how you know you are getting a serious upper body workout.

2 Supernatural

I know sometimes your workout sessions feel like a chore and you can't even find the motivation to power your way through. Working out will be a whole lot more fun if you can do it in places like the Egyptian pyramids and Icelandic fjords, which is exactly what Supernatural offers.

In Supernatural you'll be ducking or dodging under barriers and smashing targets to the beat of your favorite songs. One day you are boxing to high-energy hip hop songs, the next you’re doing lunges and squats while swiping through orbs in the middle of a desert. It’s not just a workout -- it's an experience.

1 Underdogs

Underdogs is like stepping into a wild, underground fight club where the opponents are robots, and you're the underdog everyone’s rooting for. You're basically controlling a big robotic arm to punch your way to victory.

Underdogs might not have you ducking and weaving as much as Thrill of the Fight, but don’t let that fool you -- it's a serious workout for your arms and shoulders. You'll need to keep up a steady rhythm of powerful strikes to maintain your combo and rack up points. This constant punching and moving of your arms to land hits means your shoulders and upper body stay active.