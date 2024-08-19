Key Takeaways VR games offer immersive experiences that make you feel like you're part of the action, not just playing a game.

From intense shooters to relaxing mini-golf, there's a VR game for every preference and interest out there.

Whether you want to explore outer space, solve mysteries, or survive a zombie apocalypse, VR games can transport you to new worlds.

The beautiful thing about VR games is that they aren’t just something you play—they are something you experience! They immerse you completely, making you feel like you’re part of the game instead of simply holding a controller. Coming in a wide range of genres, there’s something for everyone in the world of VR.

Want to know what it feels like being on a spacecraft? Check. Fancy solving mysteries in a noir-inspired city? We’ve got you covered. Love a good adrenaline rush? Look no further. And who says you can’t dance while gaming? So, from racing to horror, here are some of the most exciting games you can play with a VR headset.

10 Asgard's Wrath 2

Imagine stepping into a world where Norse mythology isn’t just a backdrop, it’s your playground. You start off as a god, and get to shape the fate of the realms by hopping into the bodies of various heroes. Each hero comes with their own set of skills and weapons, so you are constantly mixing up your combat strategies.

One minute you are like a hulking warrior smashing enemies with brute force, and the next, you are a nimble assassin slicing through anything in your path like an expert swordsman. But what really takes the cake is the environment. Every corner of Asgard’s Wrath 2 is dripping with detail — massive, awe-inspiring vistas, intricately designed realms, and the kind of interactive elements that make you feel like you are actually there.

9 Half-Life: Alyx

FPS Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 93/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released March 23, 2020 Developer(s) Valve Publisher(s) Valve

When it comes to immersive gameplay, Half-Life: Alyx sets the bar so high for other VR games. You will be dodging headcrabs, scavenging for resources, and solving puzzles that make you feel like you are part of another living, breathing world.

Gravity Gloves are one of the coolest things in Half-Life: Alyx. These bad boys let you pull objects from a distance, flicking them into your hands with a satisfying snap. Whether you’re yanking a clip of ammo from across the room or pulling a grenade off a Combine soldier, the Gravity Gloves add a layer of fun and strategy to everything you do. The weapons feel just right, too. The standard pistol becomes your trusty sidearm, but it’s the shotgun that saves the day when things get up close and personal.

8 Lone Echo

Lone Echo is the kind of VR game that makes you forget you are in your living room. You’re Jack, an AI operating in a zero-gravity environment on the space station Kronos II, alongside your human companion, Captain Liv. Your job is to investigate a mysterious stuff that suddenly appears near Saturn, and puts you and Liv in danger.

The best moment for me is when you are outside the station, floating in the vastness of space, fixing damaged equipment while the planet Saturn looms in the background.

It’s breathtaking, both visually and in how immersive it feels.

7 Robo Recall

Shooter Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 100% Released March 1, 2017 Developer(s) Epic Games Publisher(s) Oculus

One of the fears of many people regarding humanoid robots is that they may go out of control one day and cause chaos. Well, that’s what happens in Robo Recall, and it’s up to you to recall them — by any means necessary. This means blasting, smashing, and even ripping them apart with your bare hands. It’s like a robot apocalypse, and you’re a one-person cleanup crew.

What makes Robo Recall even more fun is the game’s sense of humor. Your AI assistant, Dolores, delivers witty lines that keep the mood light, even as you’re out there dodging bullets, catching them mid-air, and sending them back at your robotic foes.

6 Gran Turismo 7

Racing Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 92% Released March 24, 2022 Developer(s) Polyphony Digital Publisher(s) Sony

Gran Turismo 7 in VR takes racing to a whole new level, making you feel like you’re actually behind the wheel of some of the world’s most iconic cars. You start off with humble rides, like a classic Mini Cooper, and work your way up to driving legendary beasts like the Nissan GT-R or the Porsche 911 GT3. The journey from novice to racing pro is what makes Gran Turismo 7 so engaging.

One of the game’s standout features in VR is the immersive cockpit view. You can see the intricate details of your car's interior, from the soft fabric of the seats to the precise movements of the steering wheel. It’s like you are really sitting in a Ferrari F8, hearing the engine roar as you speed down the racetrack.

5 The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners

New Orleans is supposed to be where the music is jazzy, the food is spicy, and the people are lively, but this beloved city has now taken a dark turn in The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners . As you wander in search of the “Reserve”—a hidden bunker rumored to contain supplies that could tip the scales in the ongoing struggle for survival, you will need to deal with both the undead and desperate humans.

Every decision you make — whether to help or betray other survivors, use precious resources, or sneak past or fight the undead — has far-reaching consequences. So, if you are looking for an immersive, tension-filled VR game, look no further.

4 Subnautica

Survival Horror Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 92% Released January 23, 2018 Developer(s) Unknown Worlds Entertainment Publisher(s) Gearbox Publishing

Having checked off scuba-diving on my bucket list, Subnautica reminds me of how captivating the underwater world is. But in Subnautica, you are not just swimming for fun and discovery — you are visiting a world where you are not exactly welcome. So, watch out for the wild creatures like the Glow Whale, Cave Crawlers and Sea Dragon.

Base building and crafting underwater in VR add another layer of immersion to Subnautica. You will be gathering items like titanium, quartz, and lithium, and then use your virtual hands to operate the workbenches and fabricators. Watching your crafted equipment like the Seamoth or the Cyclops submarine materialize in front of you is really satisfying.

3 Beat Saber

Rhythm Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 86/100 Critics Recommend: 91% Released May 21, 2019 Developer(s) Beat Games Publisher(s) Beat Games

If you love music and dancing, Beat Saber is a VR gem that takes you on a fast-paced, music-filled journey where you wield two glowing sabers — one red, one blue — and slice through neon blocks that fly at you in sync with the beat. Think of it as a dance party meets lightsaber training.

What’s super cool about Beat Saber is how it gets your whole body moving. Each song is a unique challenge, with blocks coming at you from all angles, and you’ve got to slice them in the right direction. It’s not just about slashing mindlessly; you’ve got to stay on rhythm and dodge obstacles, like barriers, that keep you on your toes — literally!

2 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in VR is a terrifying game that puts you right in the middle of a horror movie — except this time, you are the star. As you search for your missing partner, things quickly spiral out of control when you encounter the twisted Baker family, who have some serious hospitality issues, to put it mildly.

What makes Resident Evil 7: Biohazard so gripping is how it pulls you in with every step. You will find yourself tiptoeing through dark, narrow hallways, where the sound of a creaking floorboard could mean a lurking danger — like Jack Baker, who loves to smash through walls with his shovel.

And don’t get me started on Marguerite Baker’s creepy obsession with bugs; it’s enough to make your skin crawl, especially in VR.

1 Walkabout Mini Golf

Casual Indie Games Sports Simulation Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 100% Released May 11, 2023 Developer Mighty Coconut, LLC Publisher Mighty Coconut, LLC

Walkabout Mini Golf in VR is an absolute blast, turning the classic game of mini golf into a fun adventure that you can enjoy right from your living room. The courses aren’t just pretty — they’re cleverly designed, with obstacles like windmills, ramps, and tricky curves that challenge your skills.

The VR experience is incredibly immersive. You can lean in to get the perfect angle on your putt. But the fun doesn’t stop at just putting the ball into the hole. There are hidden golf balls scattered throughout each level. Finding them adds a fun scavenger-hunt element that keeps you exploring every nook and cranny.